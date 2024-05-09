 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy Spring sale: Save on 177 TVs, including a 50-inch for $230

By
Sony A80L 4K OLED TV.
Sony / Sony

Best Buy often has some of the best TV deals around but it’s excelling itself right now with a huge Spring sale cutting the prices on over 177 different TVs. There are some fantastic options here with super low priced HD TVs right up to high-end QLED and OLED models. Whatever your plan, you should tap the button below to see the full sale for yourself. Alternatively, keep reading while we pick out a few of our favorites.

What to shop for in the Best Buy TV Spring sale

One of the cheapest deals in the Best Buy TV Spring sale is being able to get an

for only $230. It normally costs $300 so you’re saving $230 by buying today. The TV offers a large 4K display along with HDR for better colors and sharper contrast. It also has DTS Studio Sound while there are Alexa voice controls which tie in perfectly with Fire TV which powers proceedings. It’s perfect for a budget 4K TV.

For one of the best TVs, consider the

which is down to $1,800 from $2,000. One of the
Related
best OLED TVs, it has exceptional picture quality thanks to Sony’s Intelligent Cognitive Processor XR, and XR OLED Contrast Pro which analyzes and enhances the picture for immersive depth and realism. It also has exclusive gaming features for PlayStation 5 owners, while there’s Dolby Vision for making pictures look more realistic. It’s a fantastic investment for avid movie watchers or gamers.

Continuing the options from some of the best TV brands, there’s always the

which is down to $1,200 from $1,700. Alongside its QLED panel, it has full array Ultra local dimming with up to 2,300 local dimming zones that dynamically adapt to on-screen content. It has Motion Rate 480 with MEMC Frame Insertion technology to ensure smooth performance, while the dedicated Game Accelerator mode provides more responsive gameplay. It also has support for Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG so the picture is always stunning.

We’ve picked out just a few of the TVs available in the Best Buy TV sale right now. There are dozens of options out there with something for everyone here. Whether you’re looking for a cheap TV, a high-end OLED delight, or something in between, you’ll find it in the Best Buy sale right now. Take a look for yourself by tapping the button below.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best Sony TV deals: Save on best-in-class 4K TVs and 8K TVs
The Sony Bravia XR X93L 4K Google TV hanging over a media center in a living room.

Sony has been one of the best TV brands around the globe for decades, and it currently makes some of the best TVs you can buy. This is true whether you prefer 4K or 8K resolution, as well as OLED or QLED picture technologies. But despite its popularity among home theater shoppers, Sony doesn’t price its products out of range for most people. You can almost always find something by Sony among the best TV deals, and there are quite a few Sony TV deals worth taking a look at right now. We’ve tracked down the best Sony TVs among OLED TV deals and QLED TV deals. While there aren't currently any Sony 8K TV deals to shop, you’ll find a wide selection of Sony 4K TVs below, as well as some information on which may make the right centerpiece for your home theater.
Sony 55-inch X80K 4K Google TV — $600, was $650

Another TV that performs much better than its cost suggests is the X80K. Customers rate it near flawlessly for picture quality, which is enhanced by both the 4K HDR Processor X1 and Triluminos Pro, a system that allows over a billion colors to be used by the X80K's LED screen. You'll also get a 120Hz refresh rate enhanced by Motionflow XR tech to get even the fastest moving items on your screen a crisp look.

Read more
Best Samsung TV deals: Save on 4K TVs, QLED TVs, OLED TVs, 8K TVs
A person watching a Samsung TV.

Sorting through some of the best TV brands is a great way to start a search for a new TV. Samsung comes in at the top of many people’s list, and the electronics giant has a lot to offer if you’re looking for a new TV for your living room, basement, or home theater setup. Samsung regularly kicks out some of the best TVs you can buy, and it offers some great value as well, as it regularly has models among the best TV deals. Currently you can find a number of Samsung TV deals out there. They include 4K and 8K TVs, as well as TVs utilizing a number of different picture technologies such as OLED and QLED. We’ve tracked down what we feel are the best Samsung TV deals to shop right now, including OLED TV deals and QLED TV deals. There is even one Samsung The Frame TV deal. Read onward for more details on how to save, and don’t be shy about making a purchase if you see a deal you like, as there’s no telling how long these deals will last.
Samsung 65-inch QN85C QLED 4K Smart TV — $1,300, was $2,000

We find the QN85C to be sitting at just about the perfect price for a TV right now, while still maintaining the qualities and freshness of a much more quality TV. While it is 4K, it uses mini-LED tech, which allows for fine-tuned light control. Remember that the best QLED TVs are typically renowned more for their brightness than contrast; this tech can tip that need for contrast in the QN85C's favor. Other great features of this TV include audio with Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound, 4K upscaling, and motion acceleration to keep fast moving content smooth.

Read more
These bone conduction headphones just got a $40 discount
A runner wearing the Shokz OpenRun Pro bone conduction headphones.

If nothing stands out among the headphone deals that you've come across, you may want to try bone conduction headphones. If you're interested, you're in luck because the Shokz OpenRun Pro, originally priced at $180, are on sale from Best Buy for a more affordable $140. That's amazing value for these bone conduction headphones, but you need to hurry with your purchase if you want to take advantage of the $40 discount. The offer is available for now, but we're not sure how much time is remaining before it gets taken down.

Why you should buy the Shokz OpenRun Pro bone conduction headphones
Unlike traditional headphones that cover your ears and blast sound waves through your eardrums, bone conduction headphones like the Shokz OpenRun Pro use transducers that sit next to your ears to send vibrations through your cheekbones and deliver sound directly to your inner ear, according to our guide on how do bone conduction headphones work. The benefits of this technology include leaving your ears open so you can still hear what's going on around you such as when you're commuting or working in the office, and improved stability as the Shokz OpenRun Pro features a wraparound titanium frame that stays in place compared to the bands of traditional headphones.

Read more