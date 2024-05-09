Best Buy often has some of the best TV deals around but it’s excelling itself right now with a huge Spring sale cutting the prices on over 177 different TVs. There are some fantastic options here with super low priced HD TVs right up to high-end QLED and OLED models. Whatever your plan, you should tap the button below to see the full sale for yourself. Alternatively, keep reading while we pick out a few of our favorites.
What to shop for in the Best Buy TV Spring sale
One of the cheapest deals in the Best Buy TV Spring sale is being able to get anfor only $230. It normally costs $300 so you’re saving $230 by buying today. The TV offers a large 4K display along with HDR for better colors and sharper contrast. It also has DTS Studio Sound while there are Alexa voice controls which tie in perfectly with Fire TV which powers proceedings. It’s perfect for a budget 4K TV.
For one of the best TVs, consider thewhich is down to $1,800 from $2,000. One of the best OLED TVs, it has exceptional picture quality thanks to Sony’s Intelligent Cognitive Processor XR, and XR OLED Contrast Pro which analyzes and enhances the picture for immersive depth and realism. It also has exclusive gaming features for PlayStation 5 owners, while there’s Dolby Vision for making pictures look more realistic. It’s a fantastic investment for avid movie watchers or gamers.
Continuing the options from some of the best TV brands, there’s always thewhich is down to $1,200 from $1,700. Alongside its QLED panel, it has full array Ultra local dimming with up to 2,300 local dimming zones that dynamically adapt to on-screen content. It has Motion Rate 480 with MEMC Frame Insertion technology to ensure smooth performance, while the dedicated Game Accelerator mode provides more responsive gameplay. It also has support for Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG so the picture is always stunning.
We’ve picked out just a few of the TVs available in the Best Buy TV sale right now. There are dozens of options out there with something for everyone here. Whether you’re looking for a cheap TV, a high-end OLED delight, or something in between, you’ll find it in the Best Buy sale right now. Take a look for yourself by tapping the button below.
