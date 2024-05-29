Bose QuietComfort headphones have a rare $100 discount today

If you’re searching for headphone deals, you should be on the lookout for offers involving Bose, which is one of the most popular brands in the audio industry. Best Buy currently has a rare discount that you wouldn’t want to miss — $100 off the Bose QuietComfort noise-canceling headphones, which brings their price down to a more affordable $249 from their sticker price of $349. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested though, as the stocks that are up for sale may not last long.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort headphones

It’s the Bose QuietComfort Ultra that are on top of our list of the best noise-canceling headphones, but you definitely won’t regret going for their more affordable version — the Bose QuietComfort. You’ll be missing out on some of the more advanced features such as AptX Adaptive support, but these wireless headphones still provide topnotch active noise cancellation that blocks all external sound, as well as an Aware Mode that will let you hear what’s going on around you without having to take them off.

The Bose QuietComfort headphones offer impressive audio quality with adjustable EQ through the Bose app to let you personalize the experience. The wireless headphones are made with premium materials that make them comfortable to wear all day, which will allow you to maximize their battery life of up to 24 hours on a single charge. A quick charge of just 15 minutes through the headphones’ USB-C port will give you back 2.5 hours of usage, so the Bose QuietComfort will never be out of commission for long.

There’s always high demand for Bose headphone deals, so we expect Best Buy’s $100 discount for the Bose QuietComfort headphones to attract a lot of attention from shoppers. You won’t always get the chance to buy these noise-canceling headphones for $249 instead of their original price of $349, and once the bargain ends, we’re not sure when it will resurface. If you’re already looking forward to listening to your favorite tunes with the Bose QuietComfort headphones, make sure that you get them for cheaper than usual by proceeding with the transaction right now.

Editors' Recommendations