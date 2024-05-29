 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Bose QuietComfort headphones have a rare $100 discount today

By
Woman wearing Bose QuietComfort Headphones in green.
Bose

If you’re searching for headphone deals, you should be on the lookout for offers involving Bose, which is one of the most popular brands in the audio industry. Best Buy currently has a rare discount that you wouldn’t want to miss — $100 off the Bose QuietComfort noise-canceling headphones, which brings their price down to a more affordable $249 from their sticker price of $349. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested though, as the stocks that are up for sale may not last long.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort headphones

It’s the Bose QuietComfort Ultra that are on top of our list of the best noise-canceling headphones, but you definitely won’t regret going for their more affordable version — the Bose QuietComfort. You’ll be missing out on some of the more advanced features such as AptX Adaptive support, but these wireless headphones still provide topnotch active noise cancellation that blocks all external sound, as well as an Aware Mode that will let you hear what’s going on around you without having to take them off.

The Bose QuietComfort headphones offer impressive audio quality with adjustable EQ through the Bose app to let you personalize the experience. The wireless headphones are made with premium materials that make them comfortable to wear all day, which will allow you to maximize their battery life of up to 24 hours on a single charge. A quick charge of just 15 minutes through the headphones’ USB-C port will give you back 2.5 hours of usage, so the Bose QuietComfort will never be out of commission for long.

Related

There’s always high demand for Bose headphone deals, so we expect Best Buy’s $100 discount for the Bose QuietComfort headphones to attract a lot of attention from shoppers. You won’t always get the chance to buy these noise-canceling headphones for $249 instead of their original price of $349, and once the bargain ends, we’re not sure when it will resurface. If you’re already looking forward to listening to your favorite tunes with the Bose QuietComfort headphones, make sure that you get them for cheaper than usual by proceeding with the transaction right now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Get these Sony wireless headphones for $100 for Memorial Day
The Sony WHCH720N noise-canceling headphones on a desk.

While most people are likely familiar with Sony due to the PlayStation 5, a lot of folks may not know that it's a company that makes some of the best headphones on the market, such as the excellent Sony WH-1000XM5. Of course, that one does come at a pretty high price of several hundred dollars, although you don't need to spend that much money to get a reasonably solid set of headphones from Sony. One example is the Sony WHCH720N, which is going for just $100 at Best Buy rather than the usual $150. That's a really solid early Memorial Day deal that will save you $50 on an excellent pair of headphones.

Why you should buy the Sony WHCH720N Noise Canceling Headphones
While you won't get the same world-class active noise cancellation (ANC) as you would with the XM5s, the Sony WHCH720N does come with a solid form of ANC, which is excellent for the price tag. Not only that, but the ambient sound mode has 20 different settings for you to pick from so that you can always hear as much as you need to when you're out and about. There's even a smart adaptive sound technology that automatically adjusts the ambient mode or switches it off, depending on what you're doing, and it's a similar tech as you would find on the high-end XM5.

Read more
Best Memorial Day 8K TV deals: Get up to $2,000 off a high-resolution TV
Samsung QN95C

While most families are already happy with a 4K TV in their living room, you may want to think about investing in an 8K TV if you've got the cash to spare. They tend to be on the expensive side, so you're going to want to take advantage of this year's Memorial Day 8K TV deals. They still won't be cheap after the discounts, but you shouldn't dismiss the savings that you can enjoy. We've gathered the best offers that are already available below, and we've even highlighted our favorite bargain -- all to help you make a quick decision on what to buy, as we're not sure how long these lowered prices will hold for the holiday.
Our favorite Memorial Day 8K TV deal

For our favorite Memorial Day 8K TV deal, we selected Samsung's offer for the 65-inch Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV. It's also our top choice among the best 8K TVs as it will deliver picture quality that you never thought was possible in your own living room. This is possible through Samsung's Quantum Matrix Pro, which calibrates the TV's mini-LED lighting system every few milliseconds. The TV is also equipped with Samsung's Neural Quantum Processor 8K, which can upscale everything you watch to maximize the extremely high resolution of the 65-inch screen.

Read more
Best Galaxy Buds Memorial Day deals: Get an AirPods rival for $45
Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: both buds in front of case.

If you're thinking about getting new wireless earbuds from this year's Memorial Day sales, you may want to consider going for Samsung's Galaxy Buds. Viewed as rivals to Apple's AirPods, these audio devices are designed to work seamlessly with Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets, but they're also compatible with other Android devices, and yes, even iPhones. There are several models of Samsung Galaxy Buds, and you can already enjoy discounts when buying any of them through the Galaxy Buds Memorial Day deals that are available early. It's highly recommended that you push through with any transactions as soon as possible though, as stocks may run out quickly for some of these bargains.
Best Samsung Galaxy Buds Memorial Day deals

From the first-generation Samsung Galaxy Buds, to the uniquely designed Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, to the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds FE, there's no shortage of models to choose from for Samsung's wireless earbuds. Some of the features that you can enjoy include active noise cancellation and water resistance. We've gathered the best Samsung Galaxy Buds Memorial Day deals that we've come across below so that you won't have to do the research yourselves, but you'll have to decide which of these Samsung Galaxy Buds to buy as soon as you can because the more you delay your purchase, the higher the risk of missing out on these discounts.

Read more