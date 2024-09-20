 Skip to main content
The Sony Bravia X93L, a “lower-cost luxury” TV, is $1,000 off

By
The Sony Bravia XR X93L 4K Google TV hanging over a media center in a living room.
Sony

If you want to upgrade your home theater setup with a massive display, you won’t find any shortage of TV deals out there, but you’re going to want to consider the 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X93L 4K TV. With a rating of 4 out of 5 stars in our review, it’s on the level of premium TVs but at a relatively more affordable price, especially following Best Buy’s $1,000 discount for it. From its original price of $4,000, this huge luxury screen is down to $3,000 — it’s still not what you’d call cheap, but it’s a bargain that you wouldn’t want to miss.

Why you should buy the 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X93L 4K TV

In our review of the Sony Bravia X93L TV, we described it as a TV that provides “premium performance without the ‘Sony tax,'” as you’ll be getting amazing features at a more affordable price compared with the brand’s other premium TVs. Sony is one of the best TV brands, but its TVs tend to be a bit more expensive — that’s not the case with the Sony Bravia XR X93L 4K TV, which we think is a lower-cost luxury TV. You’ll get 4K Ultra HD resolution, and support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, for a cinematic experience. We highly recommend checking out our guide on what size TV to buy though, just to make sure that you have enough space for its 85-inch screen.

The Sony Bravia XR X93L 4K TV featured mini-LED technology, which uses thousands of smaller LEDs over the same space where LED TVs usually have only hundreds of individual LEDs. This creates fantastic picture quality and brightness that may rival OLED TVs. It’s also a smart TV that runs on Google TV, for access to all of the popular streaming shows and the latest streaming movies.

There’s always a lot of demand for Sony TV deals because of the brand’s excellence when it comes to 4K TVs, so we don’t think you’ve got much time left to take advantage of Best Buy’s offer for the 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X93L 4K TV. A $1,000 discount slashes its price to $3,000 from $4,000, but there’s a chance that the stocks that are up for sale are already running out. If you think the 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X93L 4K TV is the perfect upgrade for your home theater setup, proceed with your purchase for it right now so that you can enjoy the savings.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
