One of Sony’s brightest TVs just got an early Prime Day deal

Even if you’re willing to spend a significant amount of cash on TV deals to upgrade your home theater setup, you should still be on the lookout for potential savings. Here’s an offer from Best Buy ahead of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days deals that’s going to be hard to refuse — the 75-inch Sony Bravia 7 Mini-LED QLED 4K TV with a $600 discount, which slashes its price to $2,200 from $2,800. This TV was just rolled out this year, which means this bargain will attract a lot of attention. Proceed with your purchase immediately as the stocks that are up for sale may run out quickly.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Sony Bravia 7 Mini-LED QLED 4K TV

The Sony Bravia 7 Mini-LED QLED 4K TV is part of the brand’s line of its brightest 4K TVs ever. It features both QLED TV technology, which uses quantum dots to enable incredible brightness, and mini-LED technology, which allows thousands of LEDs to fit in a space that only supports hundreds of regular LEDs for more control over contrast. Combined with 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details, XR Triluminos Pro for lifelike colors, and Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a cinematic experience, watching shows and movies on the Sony Bravia 7 Mini-LED QLED 4K TV will be a feast for the senses.

With Google TV, you’ll not only be able to watch your favorite streaming shows on the Sony Bravia 7 Mini-LED QLED 4K TV, but you’ll also have access to Google Assistant for voice commands. Meanwhile, PlayStation 5 owners will enjoy exclusive features, namely Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode, for next-level visuals for the best PS5 games.

In one of the most attractive QLED TV deals that you can shop today, Best Buy reduced the price of the 75-inch Sony Bravia 7 Mini-LED QLED 4K TV from $2,800 to a more reasonable $2,200. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before you miss out on the $600 in savings, but we highly recommend that you push forward with the transaction as soon as you can as stocks may already be running low. Buy the 75-inch Sony Bravia 7 Mini-LED QLED 4K TV now, as tomorrow may be too late.