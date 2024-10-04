 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

One of Sony’s brightest TVs just got an early Prime Day deal

By
2024 Sony Bravia 7 4K mini-LED TV.
Sony

Even if you’re willing to spend a significant amount of cash on TV deals to upgrade your home theater setup, you should still be on the lookout for potential savings. Here’s an offer from Best Buy ahead of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days deals that’s going to be hard to refuse — the 75-inch Sony Bravia 7 Mini-LED QLED 4K TV with a $600 discount, which slashes its price to $2,200 from $2,800. This TV was just rolled out this year, which means this bargain will attract a lot of attention. Proceed with your purchase immediately as the stocks that are up for sale may run out quickly.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Sony Bravia 7 Mini-LED QLED 4K TV

The Sony Bravia 7 Mini-LED QLED 4K TV is part of the brand’s line of its brightest 4K TVs ever. It features both QLED TV technology, which uses quantum dots to enable incredible brightness, and mini-LED technology, which allows thousands of LEDs to fit in a space that only supports hundreds of regular LEDs for more control over contrast. Combined with 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details, XR Triluminos Pro for lifelike colors, and Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a cinematic experience, watching shows and movies on the Sony Bravia 7 Mini-LED QLED 4K TV will be a feast for the senses.

With Google TV, you’ll not only be able to watch your favorite streaming shows on the Sony Bravia 7 Mini-LED QLED 4K TV, but you’ll also have access to Google Assistant for voice commands. Meanwhile, PlayStation 5 owners will enjoy exclusive features, namely Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode, for next-level visuals for the best PS5 games.

Related

In one of the most attractive QLED TV deals that you can shop today, Best Buy reduced the price of the 75-inch Sony Bravia 7 Mini-LED QLED 4K TV from $2,800 to a more reasonable $2,200. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before you miss out on the $600 in savings, but we highly recommend that you push forward with the transaction as soon as you can as stocks may already be running low. Buy the 75-inch Sony Bravia 7 Mini-LED QLED 4K TV now, as tomorrow may be too late.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
Legendary soundbar deals come early for Amazon Big Deals Days
Best Prime Day Deals

Update 10/2/24: Prime Big Deal days are still a ways off, but there are still deals going on. When we first wrote this earlier in the week, we went in thinking we were just going to put down "the cement foundation" for deals to come — we were wrong. Amazon is giving out some of our favorites at discounts exceeding 50%, which we've highlighted as "Noteworthy" below. Soundbar deals are heating up early.

You know the deal. First you buy a Prime Big Deal Days TV deal, then you realize that you want to boost your sound again as well. Luckily, you can use your savings on the TV to go towards a soundbar, too. It's early in the season, as Prime Big Deal Days deals won't officially be here until October 8th and 9th, so we're looking everywhere to get you the best savings possible. From Amazon to competing Best Buy Prime Big Deal Days deals, these are the soundbar deals to have your eyes on.
Amazon Fire TV Soundbar — $95 $120 21% off

Read more
TCL Prime Big Deal Days TV deals: TVs from $115
2024 TCL S5 4K TV.

Update 10/2/24: As we've been monitoring the TCL deals this week, we haven't seen much movement. Deals that were around at the start of the week are still there, across Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. New ones will definitely pop up as we get closer to October 8 and 9, so check back.

October Big Deal Days are approaching, meaning great deals from Amazon (who is the originator of the event) and other retailers trying to get a slice of the pie. While the best Big Deal Days deals are varied, covering everything from computers to furniture, we're also finding plenty of good deals in niche categories to cover them by themselves. For example, we found enough to create an entire listing of Best Buy Big Deal Days TV deals in case you want to take advantage of your membership there, while we were also able to create an entire curated selection of Dell Big Deal Days deals if you like the brand. Here, we're giving TCL the same treatment. The following are quality deals on products from the already budget TV brand.
TCL 32-inch Class 3-Series 1080p Roku TV — $115 $128 10% off

Read more
Best Buy’s Big Deal Days TV Sale: TVs from $220
LG C4 OLED

Update 10/4/24: It's been a week since we started covering Best Buy's early deals, and none of the deals we first pointed out have stopped. But Best Buy is currently in 'Member Deals Days' mode (through Sunday, September 29) so we know that some of the deals we cover today are going away *very* soon. As the rival events — Amazon's and Best Buy's — progress, we're excited to see who shapes up as the best deal provider overall.

We have another Amazon October sale — Amazon's Big Deal Days sales event — and you can start getting items now. We're covering the entirety of Best Buy's Big Deal Days competitor sale elsewhere (we discuss their TVs, but also laptops and other gear) but here it is all about TVs. While you can also check out the best Big Deal Days TV deals, one exciting part of looking at TVs at Best Buy is that Best Buy Plus and Total members also get a $50 bonus when they spend $50 or more... all the way through the 20th of October. That means that that deals both before and after Amazon's event (officially on October 8 and 9) are going to be special at Best Buy.

Read more