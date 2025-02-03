This budget-friendly 55-inch Toshiba 4K TV is on sale for $240

There’s no need to spend several hundred dollars to replace your old screen — take advantage of TV deals to access huge savings. Here’s an offer that will get you amazing value: the 55-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV for only $240 from Best Buy, following a $130 discount on its original price of $370. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain though, so if you want to take advantage of it, you better hurry with your purchase!

Why you should buy the 55-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV

The Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV isn’t going to challenge the best TVs in terms of the technology it packs and the features it offers, but for a relatively affordable option, it’s a solid choice. With 4K Ultra HD resolution, as well as support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, you’ll enjoy watching your favorite shows and movies with bright colors, sharp details, and immersive sound. The Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV also looks very sleek with its bezel-less design, which will allow it to match the aesthetic of any room.

Almost all TVs these days are smart TVs, according to our 4K TV buying guide, and the Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV is no exception. It runs on Amazon’s Fire TV platform, which grants easy access to all of the popular streaming services, such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. The operating system also lets you use voice commands through Amazon’s Alexa and the included Alexa Voice Remote.

The 55-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV is already pretty affordable at its sticker price of $370, so it’s a steal at this fantastic price of $240 from Best Buy. There’s a chance the stocks that are up for sale run out quickly. Before the discount expires, you’re going to want to add the 55-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV to your cart and finish the checkout process as soon as possible to make sure you get it for a much lower price than usual.