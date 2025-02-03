 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This budget-friendly 55-inch Toshiba 4K TV is on sale for $240

By
Good Deal A 50-inch Toshiba C350
Toshiba

There’s no need to spend several hundred dollars to replace your old screen — take advantage of TV deals to access huge savings. Here’s an offer that will get you amazing value: the 55-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV for only $240 from Best Buy, following a $130 discount on its original price of $370. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain though, so if you want to take advantage of it, you better hurry with your purchase!

Why you should buy the 55-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV

The Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV isn’t going to challenge the best TVs in terms of the technology it packs and the features it offers, but for a relatively affordable option, it’s a solid choice. With 4K Ultra HD resolution, as well as support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, you’ll enjoy watching your favorite shows and movies with bright colors, sharp details, and immersive sound. The Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV also looks very sleek with its bezel-less design, which will allow it to match the aesthetic of any room.

Almost all TVs these days are smart TVs, according to our 4K TV buying guide, and the Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV is no exception. It runs on Amazon’s Fire TV platform, which grants easy access to all of the popular streaming services, such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. The operating system also lets you use voice commands through Amazon’s Alexa and the included Alexa Voice Remote.

Related

The 55-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV is already pretty affordable at its sticker price of $370, so it’s a steal at this fantastic price of $240 from Best Buy. There’s a chance the stocks that are up for sale run out quickly. Before the discount expires, you’re going to want to add the 55-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV to your cart and finish the checkout process as soon as possible to make sure you get it for a much lower price than usual.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
The best overall TV of 2024 just got a 14% price cut
A 65-inch Sony QD-OLED BRAVIA XR A95L Series in a living room setting.

If you want to make a huge splash for your first major purchase of the year, we're going to direct you to Amazon for one of the most anticipated TV deals. The 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED 4K TV, which originally sells for $3,500, is available with a 14% discount that drops its price to $2,998. It's still a pretty expensive screen, but the savings of $502 is huge for a popular TV that won't always go on sale. The Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED 4K TV is our choice as the best overall TV in our roundup of the best TVs of 2024, with a perfect score of 5 out of 5 stars in our review.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED 4K TV
It all starts with its cutting-edge QD-OLED technology, which combines the self-emissive pixels of OLED TVs with the quantum dots of QLED TVs for outstanding color accuracy and brightness, as well as excellent contrast and luminance. There's no need to choose between OLED TVs versus QLED TVs because the Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED 4K TV offers the best of both worlds.

Read more
This Sony 65-inch 4K LED TV is marked down $200 today
Sony X90L Review

When it comes to award-winning TV brands, you’ll often find one or two Sony models at the top of many TV best-of lists (including ours!). This is because Sony knows how to deliver the goods when it comes to brightness, colors, contrast, motion clarity, and even audio quality. Still, Sony sets are definitely some of the more expensive TVs on the market, which is why we’re extra happy to shine a light on this offer:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Sony Bravia 65-inch XR X90L on Amazon or through Best Buy, Crutchfield, or B&H Photo-Video, you’ll only pay $1,000. The full MSRP on this model is $1,200. We tested the Sony X90L back in 2023 and reviewer Caleb Denison said: “The Sony X90L is a surprising treat of a TV.”

Read more
Hurry! This Samsung 4K LED has a $200 discount today
The Samsung DU6950 TV displaying gold ribbons.

Samsung has been one of the top TV brands over the last several years, and fortunately this is a company that shows no signs of stopping. QLED and OLED TVs can get pretty pricey, though, and Samsung is no exception to this blanket statement. Still, there are a number of Samsung TVs that cost less than $1,000, and we found one of the best Samsung TV deals earlier today:

Right now, when you purchase the Samsung 75-inch DU6950 4K LED at Best Buy, you’ll only pay $550. The full MSRP on this model is $750.

Read more