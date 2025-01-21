 Skip to main content
Save up to 50% off some fantastic TCL TVs ahead of the Super Bowl

By
Good Deal TCL QM89 115-inch
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

Super Bowl 2025 is just a few weeks away — the biggest game in the football calendar kicks off on February 9 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. If you’ve been looking back at the best Super Bowls of the last decade and thinking how it would be great to see the next one on a huge screen, you’re in luck. There are some fantastic discounts happening right now on TCL TVs. Enhancing the best TV deals that go on during a time like this, there are many different TCL TVs on sale right now.

That means some hefty discounts on a wide range of sizes, from the very respectable 75-inch model right up to huge 115-inch models. TCL is one of the best TV brands for value, and that’s even more the case when we’re talking big discounts. Many of its models use QLED technology, so you get exceptional quality at this price point. Psyched to see how you could see some of the strangest Super Bowl moments or the most-viewed Super Bowl Halftime shows in style? Here’s what we’ve picked out from the sale. The many TCL large screen TV deals are available at all retailers so they’re easy to track down.

TCL 85-inch Q6-Series QLED TV — $800 $1,200 34% off

TCL 2024 Q6-Pro 4K LED TV.
TCL Q6 Pro Series Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Huge yet affordable, this model has Dolby Vision, HDR10, and also a high refresh rate for gaming.

Related

TCL 75-inch QM8-Series Mini-LED TV — $1,300 $2,000 35% off

Best TV vs Biggest: Sony A95L & TCL QM8
98″ TCL QM8 Digital Trends

One of the best TVs of the year, the TCL QM8 gets precise zone control, a high refresh rate, dedicated game modes, and even great sound.

TCL 98-inch Q6-Series QLED TV — $1,500 $3,000 50% off

A live guide on the TCL Q6.
One of no fewer than three live guides you’ll find on the TCL Q6 by default. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Fighting among the best TVs for gaming, this TV has a game accelerator mode, Dolby Atmos sound, and all you could need at a great price.

TCL 115-inch QM8-Series QD-Mini-LED TV — $15,000 $20,000 25% off

The 75-inch 2024 TCL QM8 mini-LED TV on a wooden home theater credenza displaying the Google TV home screen.
John Higgins / Digital Trends

Want to feel like you’re actually there? This is the ultimate TV for sports fans with tremendous features and size.

These are just a few examples of the TCL deals happening right now. Many other models are also on sale, and also some soundbars and projectors. Check them out now by heading to your favorite retailer and searching for TCL. For now though, give our favorite choices above a consideration. You won’t regret any of them.

