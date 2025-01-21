Save up to 50% off some fantastic TCL TVs ahead of the Super Bowl

Table of Contents Table of Contents TCL 85-inch Q6-Series QLED TV — $800 $1,200 34% off TCL 75-inch QM8-Series Mini-LED TV — $1,300 $2,000 35% off TCL 98-inch Q6-Series QLED TV — $1,500 $3,000 50% off TCL 115-inch QM8-Series QD-Mini-LED TV — $15,000 $20,000 25% off Security software deal worth checking out: 55% off Incogni

Super Bowl 2025 is just a few weeks away — the biggest game in the football calendar kicks off on February 9 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. If you’ve been looking back at the best Super Bowls of the last decade and thinking how it would be great to see the next one on a huge screen, you’re in luck. There are some fantastic discounts happening right now on TCL TVs. Enhancing the best TV deals that go on during a time like this, there are many different TCL TVs on sale right now.

That means some hefty discounts on a wide range of sizes, from the very respectable 75-inch model right up to huge 115-inch models. TCL is one of the best TV brands for value, and that’s even more the case when we’re talking big discounts. Many of its models use QLED technology, so you get exceptional quality at this price point. Psyched to see how you could see some of the strangest Super Bowl moments or the most-viewed Super Bowl Halftime shows in style? Here’s what we’ve picked out from the sale. The many TCL large screen TV deals are available at all retailers so they’re easy to track down.

TCL 85-inch Q6-Series QLED TV — $800 $1,200 34% off

Huge yet affordable, this model has Dolby Vision, HDR10, and also a high refresh rate for gaming.

TCL 75-inch QM8-Series Mini-LED TV — $1,300 $2,000 35% off

One of the best TVs of the year, the TCL QM8 gets precise zone control, a high refresh rate, dedicated game modes, and even great sound.

TCL 98-inch Q6-Series QLED TV — $1,500 $3,000 50% off

Fighting among the best TVs for gaming, this TV has a game accelerator mode, Dolby Atmos sound, and all you could need at a great price.

TCL 115-inch QM8-Series QD-Mini-LED TV — $15,000 $20,000 25% off

Want to feel like you’re actually there? This is the ultimate TV for sports fans with tremendous features and size.

These are just a few examples of the TCL deals happening right now. Many other models are also on sale, and also some soundbars and projectors. Check them out now by heading to your favorite retailer and searching for TCL. For now though, give our favorite choices above a consideration. You won’t regret any of them.

How many scam calls have you gotten this week? Scam calls are getting so common that a lot of people have opted to stop answering the phone if they don’t recognize the number on caller ID. These scammers are finding you because your data leaked somewhere. What if we told you there was a way to get your personal data removed from the internet?

That’s what Incogni does. It removes your information from data broker databases. Throughout your yearly subscription, Incogni will continuously check for your data and scrub it away. You’ll start getting fewer scam calls within a week.

Right now, a year of Incogni is 50% off. That means removing your data will only cost you $90 for a full year, or $7.49 per month. Use code DIGITALDEAL at checkout.