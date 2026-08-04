CMF’s first open-ear earbuds are here with a Smart Dial charging case that lets you control music

CMF just stepped into one of the most crowded corners of the earbud market, and it’s doing it with a case that steals the spotlight. The Nothing sub-brand launched the Clip Pro, its first open-ear earbuds, designed to let you hear your surroundings without sacrificing sound quality.

The CMF Clip Pro arrives in the US, UK, and Japan on August 15, priced at $99, with a wider global rollout following on September 15.

Introducing Clip Pro.

Clip on. Keep on. pic.twitter.com/2hkH4Is86k — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) August 4, 2026

What’s different about Nothing’s CMF Clip Pro earbuds?

Each earbud weighs just 5.9 grams and wraps around your ear with a flexible titanium wire core, distributing pressure across three points rather than one to reduce fatigue. A 10.8mm dual magnet driver powers the sound, paired with CMF’s Ultra Bass Technology, designed to counter the bass loss that typically plagues open-ear designs.

Four built in microphones handle call clarity, while a Sound Seal system, adjustable through the Nothing X app, cuts down how much audio leaks out to people nearby.

Clip Pro’s case can do more than charge the earbuds

The real standout feature here is the charging case itself. CMF built in a rotating Smart Dial that lets you adjust volume, manage playback, and answer calls without touching your phone. It’s a callback to a feature CMF has used on past products, and it stands out in a category where most competitors rely purely on touch controls.

Rounding things out, the Clip Pro supports Bluetooth 5.4, dual device pairing, a low latency gaming mode, and carries an IP54 rating for light splash resistance. If open-ear earbuds have felt like a tradeoff between comfort and sound so far, the Clip Pro is CMF’s attempt to prove otherwise. And with Samsung reportedly working on its own open-ear Galaxy Buds, CMF may not get to make that case for long before the competition catches up.