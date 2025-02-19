Grab a 55-inch TV for just $230 with this Best Buy deal

Not every TV needs to cost an arm and a leg. In fact, brands like Insignia have been producing great entry-level LED models for several years. These TVs cost less than the rest, to begin with, and earlier today, we came across a fantastic Insignia offer while vetting through Best Buy deals:

Right now, when you purchase the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K LED, you’ll only pay $230. The full MSRP on this model is $350.

Why you should buy the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series

Whether you’re looking for an everyday living room set or a second TV for a guest space, the Insignia F30 Series gets the job done on the cheap. Featuring 4K resolution and strong LED backlighting, this Insignia holds up well in brightly lit rooms. The picture holds up well when you’re sitting off-center, too. While contrast levels could be better, the F30 makes up for some light bloom around dark objects with HDR10 support.

As far as smart features go, the Insignia F30 uses Fire TV OS for apps, casting, and automations. This also means the TV has a built-in Alexa voice assistant. Use it to search for movies and shows and to pull up live feeds from any compatible security cams on your property! Other noteworthy features include an HDMI ARC/eARC port and Apple AirPlay support.

This TV could be back to full price tomorrow, so if you’re interested in scoring this great deal, your best bet is to buy ASAP. Take $120 off the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K LED when you purchase today, and be sure to check out our lists of the best TV deals, best soundbar deals, and top Best Buy deals for even more sales!