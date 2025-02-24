A 75-inch TV for less than $500? Grab this Toshiba from Best Buy

A 75-inch TV for less than $500? It’s entirely possible if you’re patient enough to look through all of the available TV deals — but we’ve already done that for you! We highly recommend taking a look at Best Buy’s offer for the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV, which is on sale for only $450 following a $200 discount on its original price of $650. There’s no telling when this bargain ends though, so you’ll need to hurry with your purchase if you don’t want to miss out on this special price.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV

If you’ve consulted our guide on what size TV to buy and you confirm that you’ve got enough space in your living room for a huge screen, you can make the upgrade without emptying your savings account with the budget-friendly 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV. You’ll enjoy sharp details and bright colors when watching your favorite shows and movies with its 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and you’ll also get an immersive audio experience through Dolby Atmos.

The 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV may not have all the features of the best TVs, but it shares one important thing with all of them — it’s a smart TV, running on Amazon’s Fire TV platform. Not only will you be able to access all your subscriptions to streaming services, but you’ll also be able to use voice commands with Amazon’s Alexa through the Alexa Voice Remote, for functions such as adjusting volume, managing playbacks, and searching for new content to watch.

