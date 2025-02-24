 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

A 75-inch TV for less than $500? Grab this Toshiba from Best Buy

By
Amazing Deal The Toshiba 55-inch Fire TV C350 (2023).
Toshiba

A 75-inch TV for less than $500? It’s entirely possible if you’re patient enough to look through all of the available TV deals — but we’ve already done that for you! We highly recommend taking a look at Best Buy’s offer for the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV, which is on sale for only $450 following a $200 discount on its original price of $650. There’s no telling when this bargain ends though, so you’ll need to hurry with your purchase if you don’t want to miss out on this special price.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV

If you’ve consulted our guide on what size TV to buy and you confirm that you’ve got enough space in your living room for a huge screen, you can make the upgrade without emptying your savings account with the budget-friendly 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV. You’ll enjoy sharp details and bright colors when watching your favorite shows and movies with its 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and you’ll also get an immersive audio experience through Dolby Atmos.

The 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV may not have all the features of the best TVs, but it shares one important thing with all of them — it’s a smart TV, running on Amazon’s Fire TV platform. Not only will you be able to access all your subscriptions to streaming services, but you’ll also be able to use voice commands with Amazon’s Alexa through the Alexa Voice Remote, for functions such as adjusting volume, managing playbacks, and searching for new content to watch.

Related

If you want to enjoy huge savings when upgrading your home theater setup, you should check out Best Buy TV deals as there are offers like this one — the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV for only $450 instead of its sticker price of $650. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before the $200 discount expires though, so you have to act fast and proceed without any hesitation with this transaction, or else you may miss this opportunity to get the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV for below $500.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
This 50-inch Amazon budget TV just got a nice discount
The Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni Series 4K TV on a white background.

Bells and whistles are nice and all, but when it comes to TVs, sometimes you just want a solid 4K LED that won’t break the bank and has a decent picture. Fortunately, brands like Amazon have got you covered in this regard. As a matter of fact, we came across an excellent offer on an Amazon TV while looking through Amazon deals:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV on Amazon, you’ll only pay $320. The full MSRP on this model is $400. Double check the shipping dates -- the TV could ship in time for the Super Bowl!

Read more
This 85-inch Samsung QLED TV is $2,250 off — perfect for Super Bowl LIX
The Samsung 55-inch QNX1D Neo QLED on a white background.

If you've got friends and family coming over to watch Super Bowl LIX, you've still got time to purchase an upgrade for your home theater setup. You can make a big splash with the 85-inch Samsung QNX1D Neo QLED 4K TV, which is available with an attention-catching $2,250 discount from Samsung's TV deals that slashes its price from $4,000 all the way down to $1,750. You won't always get the chance to buy this display for less than half-price, so what are you waiting for? Proceed with the transaction right now to make sure that you get it in time for the big game.

Why you should buy the 85-inch Samsung QNX1D Neo QLED 4K TV
The Samsung QNX1D Neo QLED 4K TV, which is also known as the Samsung QN85D Neo QLED 4K TV, offers bright and accurate colors with its QLED TV technology, sharp details with 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 85-inch screen, smooth action with Motion Xcelerator Turbo 120Hz, and 3D surround sound with Dolby Atmos. With these features, it will be like you're watching Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans yourself. Experience every rush, pass, and touchdown as if you're in the stands with the Samsung QNX1D Neo QLED 4K TV.

Read more
Get the LG 77-inch C4 Series OLED TV while it’s $1,500 off
LG C4 OLED

LG continues to dominate the OLED TV marketplace and doesn’t show any signs of stopping. From one year to the next, LG OLEDs have been praised for rich colors, unbeatable black levels, and overall brightness, the latter of which is often a sore spot for an OLED display. And because we’re always on the lookout for OLED TV deals, we came across this fantastic offer earlier today:

Right now, when you purchase the LG 77-inch C4 Series through LG, Best Buy, Crutchfield, and a handful of other retailers, you’ll only wind up paying $2,200. The full MSRP on this model is $3,700. We tested the LG C4 Series not too long ago, and reviewer Caleb Denison had the following to say: “[The] LG OLED EVO C4 is so good, we think that everyone should have this TV.”

Read more