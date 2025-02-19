 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The ‘best headphones, period’ are on sale — Sony WH-1000XM5 are $70 off

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones hanging on wall hook in front of a mirror.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

We’ll never stop recommending the Sony WH-1000XM5 to anybody looking for headphone deals, especially now that they’re on sale from Best Buy. From $400, the wireless headphones are down to $330, for savings of $70. They’re an excellent purchase that will provide even more value at this lowered price, but you have to hurry because this offer will surely attract a lot of attention. Complete your purchase before the available stocks run out, which can happen at any moment.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones

We described the Sony WH-1000XM5 as “the best headphones, period” in our list of the best headphones, and we gave them a perfect 5 out of 5 stars in our review. We didn’t think that the Sony WH-1000XM4 can get any better, but our Sony WH-1000XM5 versus Sony WH-1000XM4 comparison reveals that the latest model of the wireless headphones raises the bar even further with sleeker lines, lighter weight, a more comfortable fit with synthetic leather, superior active noise cancellation, and overall better sound and call quality.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are the perfect headphones for long flights and your daily commute as they can last up to 30 hours on a single charge. If their battery runs low, just 3 minutes of charging will give you 3 hours of usage, so they’ll rarely be out of commission. If you’re always bringing multiple devices with you, you can pair the Sony WH-1000XM5 to two of them through its Bluetooth Multipoint feature. The headphones also have a capacitive sensor that knows when you’re wearing them, so they’ll stop the music when you take them off and resume playing when you put them back on.

Related

If you’ve had your sights set on the Sony WH-1000XM5 for a while now, you wouldn’t want to miss this chance to buy the wireless headphones with a $70 discount from Best Buy. With these savings, their price goes down from $400 to only $330, and they’re going to be worth every single penny. There’s no assurance that this deal will still be online tomorrow though, so if you want to take advantage of this offer, add the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones to your cart and finish the checkout process immediately.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
Sony WH-1000XM5 — ‘the best headphones, period’ — are $70 off right now
Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones hanging on wall hook in front of a mirror.

It's time to finally upgrade from your basic headphones to a premium pair like the Sony WH-1000XM5, which are on sale from Target at 18% off. From their regular price of $400, they're down to a more affordable $330, but we're not sure how much time is remaining before you miss this chance at $70 in savings. This is one of the most attractive headphone deals that we've recently seen, so you're going to want to complete your transaction quickly, before other shoppers pick up all the stocks.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones
With a perfect 5-star rating in our review, we described the Sony WH-1000XM5 as "the best headphones, period" in our roundup of the best headphones. We didn't think the Sony WH-1000XM4 can get any better, but we were proven wrong, as our Sony WH-1000XM5 versus Sony WH-1000XM4 comparison reveals that the latest model in the popular line of wireless headphones features a lighter weight and new synthetic leather for extra comfort, better call quality, and noticeably superior noise-canceling performance with two processors and eight microphones. The Sony WH-1000XM5 also offer the Auto NC Optimizer, which improves noise cancellation depending on your wearing conditions and the environment.

Read more
The Beats Solo 4 are even more amazing at $70 off from Best Buy
Beats Solo 4.

For those who are on the hunt for Beats headphone deals, here's an offer from Best Buy to check out -- the Beats Solo 4 at just $130 right now, thanks to a $70 discount from their original $200 sticker price. Since Beats are some of the most popular wireless headphones you can buy, this deal isn't going to last for long as we expect stocks to sell out very quickly. If you've been eyeing a new pair of headphones and want to score some of the best at a more affordable price, you're going to have to add them to your cart and proceed with the checkout process as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones
The Beats Solo 4 is the latest entry in the brand's bestselling line of headphones, and we described them as "a gentle evolution" to the Beats Solo 3 because there's really not much that needs to be changed. They're light and comfortable with an ergonomic design and UltraPlush ear cushions so you won't mind wearing them all day to maximize their 50-hour battery life, and their built-in microphone enables high-quality voice calls and access to your favorite digital assistants.

Read more
Enjoy better audio at home with this JBL soundbar deal and save over $300!
The JBL Bar 5.1-channel soundbar on a white background.

Taking advantage of soundbar deals is the simplest way of upgrading your TV's audio. Check out this offer from Best Buy -- a $320 discount for the JBL Bar 5.1 soundbar, which brings its price down to $280 that's less than half its sticker price of $600. We're pretty sure that the stocks up for sale will run out quickly because of this fantastic bargain, so if you're interested in this soundbar, the only way to make sure that you secure the savings is to complete your purchase right now.

Why you should buy the JBL Bar 5.1 soundbar
JBL, known for its headphones and Bluetooth speakers, is also in the soundbar space with excellent devices like the JBL Bar 5.1. As you can guess from its name, it's a 5.1-channel soundbar, which is explained by our guide on how to buy a soundbar. It's got five channels -- the standard left and right channels, a center channel for clearer dialog, and two additional channels to enable surround sound -- while the "1" means that it comes with a subwoofer. In this case, it's a wireless subwoofer with a 10-inch driver that promises powerful bass.

Read more