The ‘best headphones, period’ are on sale — Sony WH-1000XM5 are $70 off

We’ll never stop recommending the Sony WH-1000XM5 to anybody looking for headphone deals, especially now that they’re on sale from Best Buy. From $400, the wireless headphones are down to $330, for savings of $70. They’re an excellent purchase that will provide even more value at this lowered price, but you have to hurry because this offer will surely attract a lot of attention. Complete your purchase before the available stocks run out, which can happen at any moment.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones

We described the Sony WH-1000XM5 as “the best headphones, period” in our list of the best headphones, and we gave them a perfect 5 out of 5 stars in our review. We didn’t think that the Sony WH-1000XM4 can get any better, but our Sony WH-1000XM5 versus Sony WH-1000XM4 comparison reveals that the latest model of the wireless headphones raises the bar even further with sleeker lines, lighter weight, a more comfortable fit with synthetic leather, superior active noise cancellation, and overall better sound and call quality.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are the perfect headphones for long flights and your daily commute as they can last up to 30 hours on a single charge. If their battery runs low, just 3 minutes of charging will give you 3 hours of usage, so they’ll rarely be out of commission. If you’re always bringing multiple devices with you, you can pair the Sony WH-1000XM5 to two of them through its Bluetooth Multipoint feature. The headphones also have a capacitive sensor that knows when you’re wearing them, so they’ll stop the music when you take them off and resume playing when you put them back on.

If you’ve had your sights set on the Sony WH-1000XM5 for a while now, you wouldn’t want to miss this chance to buy the wireless headphones with a $70 discount from Best Buy. With these savings, their price goes down from $400 to only $330, and they’re going to be worth every single penny. There’s no assurance that this deal will still be online tomorrow though, so if you want to take advantage of this offer, add the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones to your cart and finish the checkout process immediately.