Remember Dyson’s air purifying headphones? They’re on sale

The Dyson Zone air-purifying ANC headphones on a model.
Dyson is a brand that’s known for home appliances such as cordless vacuums and bladeless fans, but do you remember when they sold air purifying headphones? They’re called the Dyson Zone, and when they first released they got a fair amount of buzz — and laughs. These wireless headphones might not be what people expect to see when they search for Dyson deals, but they’re down to $400 from their sticker price of $700 today, and the deal likely won’t last long.

Why you should buy the Dyson Zone wireless headphones

Say what you will about the air purifying aspect, but the audio quality on the Dyson Zone headphones is pretty good. Dyson’s new wireless headphones, the Dyson OnTrac, happened because of the impressive audio quality of the Dyson Zone. They feature intelligent signal processing and active noise cancellation to not only make sure that you’ll hear realistic and detailed audio, but also for crystal-clear calls even in noisy situations. The wireless headphones can run up to 50 hours on a single charge with ANC activated, which you’ll be able to maximize because of the comfortable fit that’s made possible by their ergonomic design and cushioned headband.

Making the Dyson Zone stand out among their peers is its visor, which you can magnetically attach to deliver a steady stream of purified air to your nose and mouth. It comes with electrostatic filters that capture 99% of ultrafine particles, and activated carbon filters that can absorb fumes and reduce odors. There’s also a built-in accelerometer that adjusts the airflow depending on your activity level. You’ll be able to track the air quality, make EQ adjustments, and monitor battery and filter life through the MyDyson app.

If you’re looking for headphone deals and none of them have caught your attention, you may want to go for an outside-the-box option like the Dyson Zone. These air purifying and noise cancelling headphones were originally sold for $700, but you can currently buy them for $400 from Amazon for a limited time. That’s $300 in savings on this unique device, but you’re going to have to be quick if you don’t want to miss out. We’re not sure how much longer the Dyson Zone wireless headphones will stay at 43% off, so push through with your transaction as soon as possible.

