LG’s flexible OLED TV might be worth your money now that it’s $500 off

By
LG OLED Flex TV
LG

There are so many reasons to love the 42-inch LG OLED Flex TV — but its price isn’t one of them. At a staggering $2,200, it may be too expensive for most people who find it interesting. However, Best Buy is currently selling it with a $500 discount, which brings it down to $1,700. If you think that’s a reasonable price for this premium TV, then you’re going to want to hurry with your purchase as we’re not sure how much time is remaining before this offer expires. If you’re looking for unique and eye-catching OLED TV deals, you should definitely go with this one.

Why you should buy the 42-inch LG OLED Flex TV

In our review of the 42-inch LG OLED Flex TV, we described it as “so much cooler than any other TV on the market.” At its core, it’s a 42-inch LG C2 OLED TV, which we gave a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars as “the premium TV sweet spot,” but with the added bonus of a flexible screen, as its name implies. You can bend the LG OLED Flex TV from flat to curved on demand, for a next-level gaming experience — with the screen fully flexed, you’ll get “a level of immersion unmatched even by the best ultra-wide curved gaming monitors,” with sharp details provided by its 4K Ultra HD resolution.

The 42-inch LG OLED Flex TV also offers support for HDR and Dolby Vision for cinematic visuals, Variable Refresh Rate to match the frame rate of content, access to streaming shows through LG’s webOS platform, and the perfect black levels that are one of the main advantages of OLED TVs. The problem is its price, as you can get the 42-inch LG C2 OLED TV for much cheaper without sacrificing much, but with Best Buy’s discount, the 42-inch LG OLED Flex TV becomes worth your hard-earned cash.

If you can afford the 42-inch LG OLED Flex TV, you won’t regret buying it, and after Best Buy’s $500 discount, it could well be within your reach. From an original price of $2,200, it’s down to a more reasonable $1,700, but we’re not how long that will last. This opportunity to purchase the 42-inch LG OLED Flex TV for cheaper than usual may disappear sooner than you expect, so if you want to take advantage of it, we highly recommend pushing through with the transaction immediately. TV deals like this don’t last long, so hurry!

