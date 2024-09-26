Best Buy’s cheapest TV deal today is this 24-inch for $70

While there are TV deals for premium screens with all of the most advanced features, some shoppers may just be looking for a simple and budget-friendly TV. If you’re one of them, here’s Best Buy’s cheapest offer today: the 24-inch Insignia F20 Series HD TV for an extremely affordable $70, following a $10 discount on its original price of $80. You should temper your expectations if you’re going to buy this low-priced display, but if you understand what you’ll be getting, this is a bargain that’s going to be hard to refuse.

Why you should buy the 24-inch Insignia F20 Series HD TV

The Insignia F20 Series HD TV is as simple as TVs come these days, but that doesn’t mean you’re not going to enjoy watching your favorites shows and movies on its 24-inch screen. Its HD resolution provides acceptable picture quality, and DTS TruSurround enables a surround sound experience through the TV’s speakers. The Insignia F20 Series HD TV also supports HDMI ARC connections to send audio directly to a soundbar or AV receiver, reducing the number of cables that you need.

Most of the value of the Insignia F20 Series HD TV comes from the fact that it’s a smart TV. It runs on Amazon’s Fire TV platform, which not only gives access to all of the popular streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, but also enables voice commands through Amazon’s Alexa and the included Alexa Voice Remote. The TV also works with Apple’s AirPlay, so you can share photos, videos, and music from any Apple device to its 24-inch display.

If you’re on the hunt for the cheapest TV that you can buy today, Best Buy has a great deal for the 24-inch Insignia F20 Series HD TV. It’s already pretty affordable at its sticker price of $80, but it’s got an extra $10 off for an even lower price of $70. The screen is simple and its features are pretty basic, but if that’s all you need, you wouldn’t want to miss this chance to buy the 24-inch Insignia F20 Series HD TV with additional savings. You better hurry because we’re not sure how much stock is left for this budget-friendly TV.