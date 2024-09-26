 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy’s cheapest TV deal today is this 24-inch for $70

By
The Insignia F20 Series HD TV on a white background.
Insignia

While there are TV deals for premium screens with all of the most advanced features, some shoppers may just be looking for a simple and budget-friendly TV. If you’re one of them, here’s Best Buy’s cheapest offer today: the 24-inch Insignia F20 Series HD TV for an extremely affordable $70, following a $10 discount on its original price of $80. You should temper your expectations if you’re going to buy this low-priced display, but if you understand what you’ll be getting, this is a bargain that’s going to be hard to refuse.

Why you should buy the 24-inch Insignia F20 Series HD TV

The Insignia F20 Series HD TV is as simple as TVs come these days, but that doesn’t mean you’re not going to enjoy watching your favorites shows and movies on its 24-inch screen. Its HD resolution provides acceptable picture quality, and DTS TruSurround enables a surround sound experience through the TV’s speakers. The Insignia F20 Series HD TV also supports HDMI ARC connections to send audio directly to a soundbar or AV receiver, reducing the number of cables that you need.

Most of the value of the Insignia F20 Series HD TV comes from the fact that it’s a smart TV. It runs on Amazon’s Fire TV platform, which not only gives access to all of the popular streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, but also enables voice commands through Amazon’s Alexa and the included Alexa Voice Remote. The TV also works with Apple’s AirPlay, so you can share photos, videos, and music from any Apple device to its 24-inch display.

Related

If you’re on the hunt for the cheapest TV that you can buy today, Best Buy has a great deal for the 24-inch Insignia F20 Series HD TV. It’s already pretty affordable at its sticker price of $80, but it’s got an extra $10 off for an even lower price of $70. The screen is simple and its features are pretty basic, but if that’s all you need, you wouldn’t want to miss this chance to buy the 24-inch Insignia F20 Series HD TV with additional savings. You better hurry because we’re not sure how much stock is left for this budget-friendly TV.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
Best 75-inch TV deals: Get a big screen from $420
LG 75-Inch Class UN6970 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV

There are a lot of TV deals to scour if you’re hoping for some savings on a new TV, and if you prefer something specific from one of the best TV brands be sure to check out all of the Samsung TV deals, LG TV deals, Sony TV deals, TCL TV deals, and Vizio TV deals taking place today. But if you prefer to shop for your next TV by size, 75-inches is a popular one to start with, and we’ve tracked down the best 75-inch TV deals for your shopping convenience. You’ll find all of the best 75-inch TV deals below, and if you feel checking out some other sizes might be worth it don’t miss out on all of the best 65-inch TV deals, best 70-inch TV deals, and best 85-inch TV deals.
Insignia 75-inch F30 4K Smart TV — $420, was $600

The Insignia F30 Series is a 4K smart TV that offers impressive affordability, with this 65-inch model offering tremendous value. The F30 presents all of your favorite content in breathtaking 4K resolution, and HDR technology provides a wide range of color details and sharper contrast that make movies more immersive and things like sports more impactful. This TV also offers smart features like Alexa voice control, DTS Studio Sound, and Apple AirPlay. And because the Insignia F30 is a Fire TV, it will give you instant access to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes, and access to thousands of channels and apps.

Read more
Hurry! The 65-inch LG C4 is over $1,000 off at Best Buy
LG C4 OLED

If you're on the hunt for OLED TV deals, you're definitely going to have to consider this offer from Best Buy: the 65-inch LG C4 Series OLED 4K TV for only $1,600, following an eye-catching discount of $1,100 on its original price of $2,700. That's huge savings on an amazing TV that we reviewed with a rating of four out of five stars, but we're not sure how much time you have before this bargain ends. If you want to secure one with this price, you're going to have to complete your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 65-inch LG C4 Series OLED 4K TV
The LG C4 Series OLED 4K TV is such an excellent TV that we think everyone should have one, and Best Buy's discount will place it within reach for more families. As the runner-up in our rankings of the best OLED TVs, it's going to exceed your expectations with its 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and lifelike colors, support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a theater-like experience in your living room, and the webOS platform that will give you access to all of the popular streaming services. You're going to have to check if you have enough space for a 65-inch TV though, using our guide on what size TV to buy.

Read more
Best 70-inch TV deals: Get a big screen for sports for $400
The Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series 4K TV in a living room.

A large TV is paramount if you’re looking to create a great viewing experience for all of your favorite content. And if you aren’t finding what you’re looking for among the best 65-inch TV deals, best 75-inch TV deals, or best 85-inch TV deals, well, let’s take a look at all of today's best 70-inch TV deals. There are plenty of 70-inch TV deals going on right now from several different TV brands, and we’ve rounded them all up below. And if you’d prefer to shop for a new TV by brand rather than size be sure to check out all of the Samsung TV deals, Sony TV deals, TCL TV deals, LG TV deals, and Vizio TV deals going on right now.
Insignia 70-inch F30 Series LED 4K TV — $400, was $500

Whether upgrading your home theater or building one from scratch, the Insignia F30 4K TV has everything on the stat sheet. It presents all of your favorite content in breathtaking 4K resolution, and HDR technology provides a wide range of color details and sharper contrast, making movies more immersive and things like sports more impactful. Versatile connectivity ports make it easy to connect home theater peripherals. This TV also offers smart features like Alexa voice control, DTS Studio Sound, and Apple AirPlay. The Insignia 70-inch F30 4K TV is also a Fire TV, which gets you instant access to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes, and access to thousands of channels and apps, including Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, and more.

Read more