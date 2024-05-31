 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

These 4K TVs are on sale for under $200 at Walmart today

By

In general, we can think of a TV as a very expensive purchase, or at least more expensive than the best tablets for watching movies, but these deals are changing up our expectations. Right now, a pair of deals on 43-inch TVs are making us rethink this general rule, however, as they are both on sale at a rate under $200. And they aren’t some 1080p screens from yesteryear, either, these are full on 4K TVs. So, go ahead and check them out. Then, if neither tickle your fancy, be sure to check out our full listing of the best Walmart TV deals to see if there is something else that’s more your speed.

Onn. 43-inch Class 4K LED Roku Smart TV — $178, was $198

The Onn. 43-inch Class 4K LED Roku Smart TV on an orange wall.
Onn.

Onn. is known for making budget consumer electronics that anyone can enjoy and afford. This LED TV continues that trend nicely. It’s a 4K TV that refreshes at 60Hz, which is the lowest of the standard refresh rates of today, but still quite smooth if you haven’t trained your brain too much on 120Hz or higher. The TV can be wall mounted with a 200 x 200 VESA mount or put on a surface with the included legs. This TV works with Apple Home, Alexa, and Google Home smart homes and runs using the Roku operating system, which will allow you to transform your smartphone into a remote should you so choose or happen to lose the remote.

43-inch Hisense UHD R6 — $195, was $289

The Hisense UHD R6's weather app on a wall.
Hisense

Another 4K LED Roku TV, this time from Hisense. Hisense is considered one of the best TV brands for the wide variety of operating systems they use and mini-LED tech. While you won’t get mini-LEDs on this TV, you will get over 8 million pixels with a wide HDR color range and motion rate image processing that keeps everything (even intense action sequences) looking smooth. Finally, it has the new “Game Mode” that you’re starting to hear about, which makes gaming on a TV a low latency experience with reduced lag. Finally, lose at least one ugly wire running across the floor to your TV, the Hisense UHD R6 is Wi-Fi enabled.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Best Memorial Day 8K TV deals: Get up to $2,000 off a high-resolution TV
Samsung QN95C

While most families are already happy with a 4K TV in their living room, you may want to think about investing in an 8K TV if you've got the cash to spare. They tend to be on the expensive side, so you're going to want to take advantage of this year's Memorial Day 8K TV deals. They still won't be cheap after the discounts, but you shouldn't dismiss the savings that you can enjoy. We've gathered the best offers that are already available below, and we've even highlighted our favorite bargain -- all to help you make a quick decision on what to buy, as we're not sure how long these lowered prices will hold for the holiday.
Our favorite Memorial Day 8K TV deal

For our favorite Memorial Day 8K TV deal, we selected Samsung's offer for the 65-inch Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV. It's also our top choice among the best 8K TVs as it will deliver picture quality that you never thought was possible in your own living room. This is possible through Samsung's Quantum Matrix Pro, which calibrates the TV's mini-LED lighting system every few milliseconds. The TV is also equipped with Samsung's Neural Quantum Processor 8K, which can upscale everything you watch to maximize the extremely high resolution of the 65-inch screen.

Read more
Best Sony Memorial Day sales: PS5, TVs, headphones, and more
The Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A95L OLED 4K Google TV in a modern-styled living room.

Sony is one of the most popular consumer electronics brands in the market, so it's not a surprise that there's a lot of demand for Sony Memorial Day sales. Whether you're thinking about buying the Sony PlayStation 5, a Sony TV, Sony headphones or any other Sony device for the holiday, you should check out the top offers that we've rounded up below. These bargains are already available from various retailers ahead of Memorial Day so you can finish your shopping early, but you'll still have to hurry because there's a chance that stocks for some of these deals are already running low.
Best PS5 Memorial Day deals

If you don't own the PlayStation 5 yet, or you want to buy accessories for the console, don't miss this chance at discounts from the available PS5 Memorial Day deals. It's been years since it launched, but the demand for PS5 deals remain high because everybody wants access to the best PS5 exclusives. Investing in accessories will make the PlayStation 5 experience even better, but since they don't come cheap, you should take advantage of the offers that we've rounded up below.

Read more
Save 41% on this Xgimi 4K projector in the Memorial Day sales
A man in a chair with a remote, and a projector on a table.

If you've always wanted to install a projector in your living room as part of your home theater setup, you're going to want to take advantage of the discounts from this year's Memorial Day sales because the models that are worth buying don't come cheap. For example, the Xgimi Horizon Pro 4K projector, originally priced at $1,699, is available from Amazon with a 41% discount that slashes its price to a more reasonable $999. The $700 in savings won't last long though, so you need to complete your purchase as soon as possible if you want to make sure that you don't miss out on this bargain.

Why you should buy the Xgimi Horizon Pro 4K projector
The Xgimi Horizon Pro 4K projector is included in our roundup of the best home theater projectors as it's a bright and portable 4K projector that's packed with features. With a weight of just 3.5 pounds and a compact design, you can easily set up the 4K projector anywhere that there's enough space for it, and you can quickly get it up and running because of its Android TV operating system. The platform grants direct access to all of the popular streaming services through the projector, so you won't need to connect it to a streaming box or mirror a phone to it to catch up on the most popular streaming shows.

Read more