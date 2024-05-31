These 4K TVs are on sale for under $200 at Walmart today

In general, we can think of a TV as a very expensive purchase, or at least more expensive than the best tablets for watching movies, but these deals are changing up our expectations. Right now, a pair of deals on 43-inch TVs are making us rethink this general rule, however, as they are both on sale at a rate under $200. And they aren’t some 1080p screens from yesteryear, either, these are full on 4K TVs. So, go ahead and check them out. Then, if neither tickle your fancy, be sure to check out our full listing of the best Walmart TV deals to see if there is something else that’s more your speed.

Onn. 43-inch Class 4K LED Roku Smart TV — $178, was $198

Onn. is known for making budget consumer electronics that anyone can enjoy and afford. This LED TV continues that trend nicely. It’s a 4K TV that refreshes at 60Hz, which is the lowest of the standard refresh rates of today, but still quite smooth if you haven’t trained your brain too much on 120Hz or higher. The TV can be wall mounted with a 200 x 200 VESA mount or put on a surface with the included legs. This TV works with Apple Home, Alexa, and Google Home smart homes and runs using the Roku operating system, which will allow you to transform your smartphone into a remote should you so choose or happen to lose the remote.

43-inch Hisense UHD R6 — $195, was $289

Another 4K LED Roku TV, this time from Hisense. Hisense is considered one of the best TV brands for the wide variety of operating systems they use and mini-LED tech. While you won’t get mini-LEDs on this TV, you will get over 8 million pixels with a wide HDR color range and motion rate image processing that keeps everything (even intense action sequences) looking smooth. Finally, it has the new “Game Mode” that you’re starting to hear about, which makes gaming on a TV a low latency experience with reduced lag. Finally, lose at least one ugly wire running across the floor to your TV, the Hisense UHD R6 is Wi-Fi enabled.

