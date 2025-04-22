This Hisense 58-inch 4K TV is only $240 this week

When it comes to budget-friendly TVs, one of the best brands on the planet is Hisense. This isn’t to say that Hisense makes perfect TVs, but when it comes to balancing picture quality with a price that makes most people happy, Hisense hits the nail on the head. We see a lot of Hisense sales on a weekly basis, too, including the following offer:

Right now, when you purchase the Hisense 58-inch R6 Series 4K LED at Walmart, you’ll only pay $240. The full retail price on this model is $300, which means you’ll be saving an extra $60 when you buy ASAP.

Why you should buy the Hisense R6 Series

For less than $250, you’ll be lucky to find any kind of respectable 1080p HD TV, never mind 4K resolution. Hisense isn’t content with the status quo of affordable TVs, and the 58-inch R6 Series is LED-powered proof! This 4K set delivers bright and detailed picture quality, complete with rich colors and decent contrast levels.

The TV is able to get bright enough to overtake glare and reflections from ambient light sources, and its low input lag makes it a good choice for wiring up a game console. It only has a native 60Hz refresh rate, though, so you may see ghosting and blur during certain scenes.

One must balance the not-so-good with the good, and there’s plenty more to love about the Hisense R6, including its Roku TV-powered smart hub. Just connect to Wi-Fi to indulge in a world of Netflix, Disney Plus, and hundreds of free live TV stations (internet connection required).

Save $60 on the Hisense 58-inch R6 Series 4K LED when you purchase today. If you want even more suggestions for top-brand TVs, check out our lists of the best QLED TV deals and best Walmart deals, too!