Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

One of the best TVs ever made is on sale today

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends A 65-inch Sony QD-OLED BRAVIA XR A95L Series in a living room setting.
Sony/Amazon / Sony

One of the best TVs of the last decade is the Sony A95L QD-OLED. Our team of A/V experts reviewed this marvel of modern AV engineering two years ago and gave it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars. “The Sony A95L is the best television of 2023. Full stop.” While this flagship set is due to be replaced shortly, Sony has started discounting each size of the A95L.

Right now, you’ll find the 55-inch Sony A95L on sale for $2,500 at places like Amazon, Walmart, and B&H Photo-Video. That’s a $300 discount on a TV that might not be available much longer.

Why you should buy the Sony A95L Series

First and foremost, the A95L is going to start getting difficult to find. We’re willing to bet this set is going to be on sale until all inventory is depleted, so once they’re gone, they’re gone for good. 

Related

As far as actual picture quality goes, it really doesn’t get much better than this, folks. Thanks to a delightful combination of quantum dots and a self-emissive OLED display, the Sony A95L delivers rich and lifelike colors, along with near-perfect contrast levels and inky blacks. Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR does one heck of a job when it comes to upscaling, too, so even your old DVD collection gets a boost in picture quality! 

The TV also gets bright enough when watching SDR content to combat glare and reflections from ambient light sources and two of its four HDMI ports are 2.1 certified. Thanks to the A95L’s native 120Hz refresh rate, and VRR and ALLM support, you’ll also get fast response time and low input lag for console and PC gaming.

The Sony A95L uses Google TV OS for movie and TV show streaming, device mirroring, and smart home controls. The A95L also comes with a Bravia webcam with a few gesture-control features. 

Save $300 on the Sony 55-inch A95L Series 4K QD-OLED when you purchase today. We also recommend taking a look at our lists of the best Sony TV deals, best TV deals, and best OLED TV deals.

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
