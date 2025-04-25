 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Hisense U8N scored 4 out of 5 stars in our review — it’s on sale

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends Hisense U8N
Digital Trends

We keep an eye on Hisense TVs here at Digital Trends, so you can imagine our excitement when we discovered one of the company’s best QLED models of 2024 is on sale this week: Right now, when you purchase the Hisense 65-inch U8N Series 4K ULED, you’ll only pay $948. The full retail price of this TV is $1,148. 

We tested the Hisense U8N back in May 2024 and reviewer Caleb Denison said, “The Hisense U8N is one of the best TVs of the year — especially if you don’t want to pay OLED prices.”

Why you should buy the Hisense U8N Series

It’s amusing to compare a QLED TV to an OLED TV when talking about contrast levels, but the Hisense U8N delivers inky blacks that are truly that good. While the U8N looks best in a darker room to experience the best local dimming effects, the TV gets bright enough to combat glare and reflections in a well-lit room when watching SDR content.

Related

The Hisense U8N supports all HDR formats and features HDMI 2.1 connectivity on ports 3 and 4. Thanks to the TV’s native 144Hz refresh rate, Game Mode, and VRR support, the U8N is an excellent choice for console and PC gaming. You can also expect a wide color gamut, with terrific coverage of the DCI-P3 color space.

Apps, casting, and compatible smart home controls are brought to you by Google TV. Once connected to the internet, you’ll be able to access apps like Netflix and Disney Plus, hundreds of free live TV stations, along with Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast.

Save $200 on the Hisense 65-inch U8N Series 4K ULED when you purchase today. And if you’d like additional Hisense TV recommendations, you should also take a look at our roundups of the best QLED TV deals, best TV deals, and best Amazon deals.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
This TCL 98-inch TV is nearly half off — save $1,500
2024 TCL Q6 4K QLED TV.

When it comes to budget-friendly TVs that deliver great picture quality, you can always count on TCL to deliver the goods. You can also count on TCL to produce some of the biggest TVs on the market in 2025, including the monolithic 98-inch TCL Q6 Series 4K QLED TV. Speaking of which, this model is actually on sale.

For a limited time, this 98-inch beast of a QLED is discounted to $1,600 when you purchase at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and a handful of other sites and stores. That's nearly half off its original price of $3,000.

Read more
QLED markdown: Score the 65-inch Sony Bravia 7 while it has a $600 discount
Sony Bravia 7 Review

Sony makes some of the best TVs on the market in 2025, and most of the latest and greatest models (first announced at CES) haven’t even hit shelves yet! This means you’ll be able to score midrange and premium 2024 models for super-good prices, especially when there’s a sale.

As luck would have it, the Sony 65-inch Bravia 7 Series 4K QLED is marked down to $1,400 from its original price of $1,900.

Read more
QLED sale: One of the best 43-inch Samsung TVs is $600 off
samsung 98 inch qn90d review

It’s important to consider picture quality for any TV size. Even if you’re going with a set that’s less than 55 inches, you should be treated to a bright and colorful picture with solid motion capabilities. Fortunately, noteworthy brands like Samsung have several size options for their best models, including the QN90D Series. This midrange TV was released in 2024 and is still sold brand-new. 

This week, you’ll be able to score the 43-inch size for only $900 at select retailers. This model normally sells for $1,500, so that's a nice $600 discount. We wouldn’t hold out too long, though. 

Read more