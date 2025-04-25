The Hisense U8N scored 4 out of 5 stars in our review — it’s on sale

We keep an eye on Hisense TVs here at Digital Trends, so you can imagine our excitement when we discovered one of the company’s best QLED models of 2024 is on sale this week: Right now, when you purchase the Hisense 65-inch U8N Series 4K ULED, you’ll only pay $948. The full retail price of this TV is $1,148.

We tested the Hisense U8N back in May 2024 and reviewer Caleb Denison said, “The Hisense U8N is one of the best TVs of the year — especially if you don’t want to pay OLED prices.”

Why you should buy the Hisense U8N Series

It’s amusing to compare a QLED TV to an OLED TV when talking about contrast levels, but the Hisense U8N delivers inky blacks that are truly that good. While the U8N looks best in a darker room to experience the best local dimming effects, the TV gets bright enough to combat glare and reflections in a well-lit room when watching SDR content.

The Hisense U8N supports all HDR formats and features HDMI 2.1 connectivity on ports 3 and 4. Thanks to the TV’s native 144Hz refresh rate, Game Mode, and VRR support, the U8N is an excellent choice for console and PC gaming. You can also expect a wide color gamut, with terrific coverage of the DCI-P3 color space.

Apps, casting, and compatible smart home controls are brought to you by Google TV. Once connected to the internet, you’ll be able to access apps like Netflix and Disney Plus, hundreds of free live TV stations, along with Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast.

Save $200 on the Hisense 65-inch U8N Series 4K ULED when you purchase today. And if you’d like additional Hisense TV recommendations, you should also take a look at our roundups of the best QLED TV deals, best TV deals, and best Amazon deals.