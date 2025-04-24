 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The classic 77-inch LG C4 OLED TV is marked down to $2,200 today

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends LG C4 OLED
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

There’s nothing like the rich colors and near-perfect contrast levels a 4K OLED TV brings to the table. Brands like LG have been making some of the best OLEDs on the market for years now, and fortunately older sets are starting to drop in price. One such deal is going on this week: 

Right now, the LG 77-inch C4 Series 4K OLED is marked down to $2,200 at retailers like Crutchfield and Walmart. 

Why you should buy the LG C4 Series

We tested the LG C4 Series last year, and reviewer Caleb Denison said, “This LG OLED EVO C4 is so good, we think that everyone should have this TV.”

Related

The LG C4 delivers rich and lifelike colors and some of the best contrast levels we’ve seen from any TV in a minute. Seriously, when watching this TV in a dark room, you’d swear you were in a movie theater! LG’s a9 AI Processor Gen 7 does a great job at enhancing and upscaling, ensuring you get the best picture possible at all times. The TV also has a native 144Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 connectivity, which makes it a fantastic choice for console and PC gaming.

While the C4 Series doesn’t get as bright as the best QLED TVs on the market, it does a better job than most other OLED sets. You may also experience a slight green tint when not centered with the screen. 

Other noteworthy features include a 40W 2.2-channel speaker system and webOS 24 for apps, casting, and free live TV (internet connection required).

Save $300 when you purchase the LG 77-inch C4 Series 4K OLED today, and be sure to check out our lists of the best LG TV deals, best OLED TV deals, and best TV deals for even more discounts on top LG sets.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
QLED sale: One of the best 43-inch Samsung TVs is $600 off
samsung 98 inch qn90d review

It’s important to consider picture quality for any TV size. Even if you’re going with a set that’s less than 55 inches, you should be treated to a bright and colorful picture with solid motion capabilities. Fortunately, noteworthy brands like Samsung have several size options for their best models, including the QN90D Series. This midrange TV was released in 2024 and is still sold brand-new. 

This week, you’ll be able to score the 43-inch size for only $900 at select retailers. This model normally sells for $1,500, so that's a nice $600 discount. We wouldn’t hold out too long, though. 

Read more
This popular Samsung 85-inch QLED TV has a $500 discount today
The Samsung 70-inch Q60D QLED 4K Tizen TV against a white background.

If you’re looking for a monstrous TV but don’t want to remortgage your home to afford the big purchase, you may want to take a gander at our list of the best 85-inch TV deals. And if you’re partial to Samsung TVs, you’ll be glad to know that the following model is on sale:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Samsung 85-inch Q60D Series 4K QLED at Amazon or Best Buy, you’ll only pay $1,000. The full MSRP for this TV is $1,700. 

Read more
Our pick for the “best Google TV” is $300 off today
Hisense U8N

Who doesn’t love a budget-friendly TV? While leading brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG offer numerous entry-level 4K LED models, your wallet will be much better off with a Hisense. This tried and true manufacturer has been producing some of the most popular QLED TVs on the market, and we see TV deals for them on a regular basis. 

The company’s prices are pretty great to begin with, but this week you’ll be able to score the Hisense 55-inch U8N Series 4K ULED for only $700. The MSRP on this model is $1,000, which means you’ll be saving another $300 on a TV that’s already inexpensive (at least when compared to the competition). 

Read more