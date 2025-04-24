The classic 77-inch LG C4 OLED TV is marked down to $2,200 today

There’s nothing like the rich colors and near-perfect contrast levels a 4K OLED TV brings to the table. Brands like LG have been making some of the best OLEDs on the market for years now, and fortunately older sets are starting to drop in price. One such deal is going on this week:

Right now, the LG 77-inch C4 Series 4K OLED is marked down to $2,200 at retailers like Crutchfield and Walmart.

Why you should buy the LG C4 Series

We tested the LG C4 Series last year, and reviewer Caleb Denison said, “This LG OLED EVO C4 is so good, we think that everyone should have this TV.”

The LG C4 delivers rich and lifelike colors and some of the best contrast levels we’ve seen from any TV in a minute. Seriously, when watching this TV in a dark room, you’d swear you were in a movie theater! LG’s a9 AI Processor Gen 7 does a great job at enhancing and upscaling, ensuring you get the best picture possible at all times. The TV also has a native 144Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 connectivity, which makes it a fantastic choice for console and PC gaming.

While the C4 Series doesn’t get as bright as the best QLED TVs on the market, it does a better job than most other OLED sets. You may also experience a slight green tint when not centered with the screen.

Other noteworthy features include a 40W 2.2-channel speaker system and webOS 24 for apps, casting, and free live TV (internet connection required).

Save $300 when you purchase the LG 77-inch C4 Series 4K OLED today, and be sure to check out our lists of the best LG TV deals, best OLED TV deals, and best TV deals for even more discounts on top LG sets.