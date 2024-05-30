Memorial Day is over but the sales remain. Well, at least in some places. Today, you can get some of LG’s best projectors for hundreds of dollars off. Here, we’ll look at just a couple of them. One, a budget projector that will keep you happy if you want to explore projectors for the first time in a long time (they’ve come a long way since your middle school math class) and another one of higher quality that still has an approachable price. These are the LG projector deals that we still keep thinking about.

LG CineBeam PF510Q — $500, was $600

The LG CineBeam PF510Q is one of LG’s simpler projectors, and a great way to get immersed into the hobby. It throws light at 1080p to make a “screen” of light equivalent to that of a 30 to 120 inch TV, take your pick. It has an auto vertical keystone, helping you get your picture into alignment and keeping the edges of the frame straight and tall even when aiming at a slight angle. Despite the budget pricing this is a full, app-based projector with LG’s webOS, making it easy to access Netflix and Disney+ and more, natively. At this price, this can easily become one of the best projectors under $500.

LG CineBeam HU70LAB — $1,200, was $1,500

If you want one of the best 4K projectors that is currently on sale, consider the LG CineBeam HU70LAB, one of LG’s smart home theater projectors. It projects up to 140 inches at 1,500 lumens of brightness, giving a clear, crisp picture. It comes with the standards we think of for modern TVs, too, with HDR10 and TruMotion as well as voice assistant control. One nicety of the LG CineBeam HU70LAB is its ability to be ceiling mounted. Not only does that free up space for you down on the ground, it also helps you avoid the awkwardness of having your shadow being projected onto the wall every time you go to the restroom and makes it so once you get your setup just right you never have to do it again. The LG CineBeam HU70LAB has HDMI, USB-A, and USB-C ports.

