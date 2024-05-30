 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

LG projectors are still on sale post-Memorial Day — save $300

By

Memorial Day is over but the sales remain. Well, at least in some places. Today, you can get some of LG’s best projectors for hundreds of dollars off. Here, we’ll look at just a couple of them. One, a budget projector that will keep you happy if you want to explore projectors for the first time in a long time (they’ve come a long way since your middle school math class) and another one of higher quality that still has an approachable price. These are the LG projector deals that we still keep thinking about.

LG CineBeam PF510Q — $500, was $600

The LG CineBeam PF510Q Full HD 1080p smart projector on a cabinet next to a light.
LG

The LG CineBeam PF510Q is one of LG’s simpler projectors, and a great way to get immersed into the hobby. It throws light at 1080p to make a “screen” of light equivalent to that of a 30 to 120 inch TV, take your pick. It has an auto vertical keystone, helping you get your picture into alignment and keeping the edges of the frame straight and tall even when aiming at a slight angle. Despite the budget pricing this is a full, app-based projector with LG’s webOS, making it easy to access Netflix and Disney+ and more, natively. At this price, this can easily become one of the best projectors under $500.

LG CineBeam HU70LAB — $1,200, was $1,500

The LG CineBeam HU70LAB 4K projector on a white background.
LG

If you want one of the best 4K projectors that is currently on sale, consider the LG CineBeam HU70LAB, one of LG’s smart home theater projectors. It projects up to 140 inches at 1,500 lumens of brightness, giving a clear, crisp picture. It comes with the standards we think of for modern TVs, too, with HDR10 and TruMotion as well as voice assistant control. One nicety of the LG CineBeam HU70LAB is its ability to be ceiling mounted. Not only does that free up space for you down on the ground, it also helps you avoid the awkwardness of having your shadow being projected onto the wall every time you go to the restroom and makes it so once you get your setup just right you never have to do it again. The LG CineBeam HU70LAB has HDMI, USB-A, and USB-C ports.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Quick! This 70-inch LG TV just had its price slashed to under $500
The LG 65-inch UQ70 Series LED 4K smart TV against a white background.

For a great value TV from a reputable brand, look no further than Walmart. Right now, you can buy the LG 70-inch UQ7070 4K TV for $498 instead of $648. A huge saving of $150, this is one of the better TV deals around and perfect if you want a large TV for less while still enjoying great picture quality. Here’s what you need to know about the LG 70-inch UQ7070 before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the LG 70-inch UQ7070 4K TV
LG is one of the best TV brands around and responsible for many of the best TVs. Much of that is thanks to its range of OLED TVs but it also makes excellent 4K TVs too. With the LG 70-inch UQ7070 4K TV, you get the LG a5 Gen AI processor powering proceedings which means enhanced picture and sound including an upscaled picture if you’re watching something in HD.

Read more
Samsung’s 55-inch ‘The Terrace’ Outdoor TV is $1,000 off right now
The Samsung 55-inch The Terrace mounted outside.

If you want great outdoor TV deals, Walmart has one of the best around. It has the Samsung 55-inch The Terrace Outdoor QLED TV for $2,499 instead of $3,499, setting you up nicely for some quality outdoor viewing. The sizeable $1,000 saving isn’t one that happens too often so if you’re looking to entertain yourself while outside, this is your chance to do so for less. Want to know more about what makes the Samsung 55-inch The Terrace Outdoor QLED TV stand out? Keep reading and we’ll explain all.

Why you should buy the Samsung 55-inch The Terrace Outdoor QLED TV
Samsung is one of the best TV brands around and it has a particular penchant for making the best QLED TVs as well as the best outdoor TVs so you’re on to a good thing here.

Read more
Save $500 on this Samsung 85-inch QLED TV for a limited time
Samsung Class QN85C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

Consistently the home of great TV deals, Best Buy has the Samsung 85-inch QN85C Neo QLED TV for $1,800 instead of $2,300. A hefty $500 discount, this is the ideal time to upgrade to a huge TV with fantastic image quality. The $500 saving is unlikely to stick around for long so if you’ve been waiting to buy a new TV, here’s a quick overview of what to expect before you tap that all-important buy button.

Why you should buy the Samsung 85-inch QN85C Neo QLED TV
Samsung is one of the best TV brands out there and a surefire winner if you plan on committing to a great new TV. It makes some of the best TVs you can buy today with the Samsung 85-inch QN85C Neo QLED TV standing out. Alongside its use of QLED technology, the Samsung 85-inch QN85C Neo QLED TV has Quantum Matrix with Mini LED technology. That means over 30 million pixels so you get exceptional detail with whatever you’re watching or playing.

Read more