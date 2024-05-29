Hurry! You can still save up to $1,000 on a Samsung Frame TV

The Samsung The Frame range of TVs are some of the best looking TVs around thanks to effortlessly blending into their surroundings. Right now, you can snap up the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV direct from Samsung for $3,300, meaning you save $1,000 off the regular price. It’s one of the better TV deals right now and sure to appeal to anyone who wants a great quality TV that also looks good in their living space. Several other sizes also have discounts. You can either hit the buy button below to get straight on with purchasing it or keep reading while we take you through what to expect.

Why you should buy the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV

Samsung is one of the best TV brands when it comes to QLED technology but also pretty much everything else too. With the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV, you get an exceptional TV panel which rivals the best TVs around. The TV has 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot technology so your screen is saturated with a billion colors all providing a detailed image.

The TV has anti-reflection qualities with a matte display so there’s virtually no light reflection no matter what time of day it is. Quantum HDR offers an impressive spectrum which deepens blacks and brightens whites so you can see all the details you would expect, putting it up there with the best QLED TVs. When not in use, the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV also looks gorgeous thanks to its Art Mode. It transforms the TV into your very own personal art exhibit with a built-in motion sensor noticing when you’re around for it to put on a show.

The Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV comes with a slim-fit wall mount so it hangs flush on your wall blending in just like a piece of art would. Bezels are customizable so you can easily find the right look for your living space.

Usually costing $4,300, the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV is down to $3,300 for a limited time only when you buy direct from Samsung. The $1,000 discount is unlikely to stick around for long so check it out now before you miss out on the sweet discount.

