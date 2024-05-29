 Skip to main content
Sony’s gorgeous 65-inch Bravia XR TV has a $200 discount today

By
Sony X90L Review
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

Sony TV deals are always popular because who wouldn’t want to enjoy savings when purchasing a screen by one of the best TV brands? Here’s an offer that will be hard to refuse if you’re in the market for a premium upgrade for your home theater setup — a $200 discount from Best Buy on the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR X90L 4K TV, which lowers its price to $1,100 from $1,300 originally. It’s still not cheap, but that’s an excellent price for a TV of this caliber. You need to hurry with the transaction though, as we don’t know when the bargain will end.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR X90L 4K TV

The 65-inch Sony Bravia XR X90L 4K TV features 4K Ultra HD resolution for extremely sharp details, enabled by the brand’s Cognitive Processor XR. Sony’s XR Triluminos Pro enhances the TV’s colors to make images look even more lifelike, and XR Motion Clarity reduces the blur in scenes with fast movements. All of these technologies combine for an impressive cinematic experience in the comfort of your own home, though you may want to consult our guide on how to figure out what size TV you should buy to make sure that you have enough space for the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR X90L 4K TV.

If you’re following certain streaming shows, you’ll be able to watch all of them on the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR X90L 4K TV because it’s powered by the Google TV platform, which grants access to all of the popular streaming services and allows hands-free voice control through Google Assistant. The TV is also the perfect screen for the PlayStation 5, as it automatically adjusts HDR settings for better gaming visuals.

Among all the TV deals that we’ve recently come across, Best Buy’s $200 discount for the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR X90L 4K TV stands out because it’s a fantastic display for any living room or bedroom. Instead of $1,300, you’ll only have to pay $1,100 for it, which is a steal considering its capabilities. You’ll have to act fast though — with the brand’s popularity, we won’t be surprised if stocks of the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR X90L 4K TV sell out quickly. Complete your purchase as soon as you can, while the offer is still online.

