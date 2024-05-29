 Skip to main content
The best soundbar Bose makes is $100 off right now, and a must-buy

Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar in white.
Bose

While there are a lot of big audio brands out there, Bose is one of the biggest and most well-known and makes some of the best headphones on the market right now. Bose doesn’t limit itself to just headphones, though, and it’s also branched out to make some of the best soundbars on the market as well. Of course, Bose’s soundbars do tend to be expensive, but luckily, there’s a deal from Best Buy that discounts the original $900 down to $800.

Why you should buy the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar

While the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar doesn’t come with a subwoofer or satellite speakers, it does a good job of recreating surround sound for the whole room with just six speakers in its little frame. It comes with both Dolby Atmos and Bose TrueSpace, which help create a wider soundstage so that you can hear things with a bit more detail. In fact, it also has a fancy AI Dialogue mode, which helps adjust the audio to make the voice sound clearer, which is important given that most shows and films these days tend to lower the volume of the actors’ voices.

Of course, this also helps with music since you can stream over Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, and Chromecast so that you can enjoy any content from pretty much any device, although you can still connect through the HDMI eARC if you want a wired connection. The Bose Music app also gives you a lot of control over the soundbar since it connects with a digital assistant and lets you control the soundbar remotely by voice, which includes lowering and raising the volume and things of that nature. It’s also worth noting that you can pair this soundbar with select Bose headphones and other soundbars to create a private listening experience or a whole better surround sound.

Overall, the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar is really an excellent device, which isn’t surprising given that it comes from Bose, and the discount from Best Buy that brings it down to $800 makes it a bit more justifiable to grab. On the other hand, if it’s not really what you’re looking for, or it’s a bit out of budget, then there are some other great soundbar deals you can take a look at, as well as these Bose headphone deals if you want to try out the private listening features.

