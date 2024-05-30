Top-of-the-line LG OLED TVs are as much as $1,200 off

LG’s Memorial day sale is lingering into June, with up to 35% off of TVs. That means one last chance to get big savings, with even $1,000 or more coming off of select LG TVs, including the best LG TVs. LG is considered to be one of the best TV brands for their impressive OLED TVs and easy-to-navigate webOS operating system. In case you’ve forgotten or need a refresher, the best OLED TVs (which are largely dominated by LG) are preferred over the competition for their ability to create both high levels of brightness and rich black levels, making for impressive contrasts. Before we give our recommendation on what to buy from the LG TV sale — an OLED with a price slash of $1,200 — we also want to give you a chance to browse and make your own decision. Tap the button below to go directly to the sale or keep reading to see our top pick.

Our favorite LG TV deal

Our favorite deal in the LG TV sale comes in the form of the LG OLED evo G3 77 inch. It’s a 4K TV with 120Hz refresh rate with a slim one-inch body that makes it capable of being hung on the wall like artwork. In fact, your purchase of this TV even comes with a free wall mounting. Our highly positive LG OLED evo G3 review praised the TV for its sharp images and the intense contrast created from the TV’s enhanced brightness. One of the small complaints about this TV won’t come as a surprise at all to anyone that’s bought a TV in the past several years — the internal sound isn’t that great. As always, the solution is to buy one of the best soundbars with your TV and, indeed, a soundbar bundle is offered on checkout over at LG.

The LG OLED evo G3 77 inch is $1,200 off through June 2nd, bringing its price down to $3,300 from $4,500. As this is probably your last chance to get the TV at these prices until the next deal season comes along, go ahead and tap the button below to get yours now. Alternatively, look at these other TV deals to get your pick of the finest sales around.

Editors' Recommendations