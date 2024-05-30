 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Top-of-the-line LG OLED TVs are as much as $1,200 off

By

LG’s Memorial day sale is lingering into June, with up to 35% off of TVs. That means one last chance to get big savings, with even $1,000 or more coming off of select LG TVs, including the best LG TVs. LG is considered to be one of the best TV brands for their impressive OLED TVs and easy-to-navigate webOS operating system. In case you’ve forgotten or need a refresher, the best OLED TVs (which are largely dominated by LG) are preferred over the competition for their ability to create both high levels of brightness and rich black levels, making for impressive contrasts. Before we give our recommendation on what to buy from the LG TV sale — an OLED with a price slash of $1,200 — we also want to give you a chance to browse and make your own decision. Tap the button below to go directly to the sale or keep reading to see our top pick.

Our favorite LG TV deal

LG G3 OLED evo.
Zeke Jones/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Our favorite deal in the LG TV sale comes in the form of the LG OLED evo G3 77 inch. It’s a 4K TV with 120Hz refresh rate with a slim one-inch body that makes it capable of being hung on the wall like artwork. In fact, your purchase of this TV even comes with a free wall mounting. Our highly positive LG OLED evo G3 review praised the TV for its sharp images and the intense contrast created from the TV’s enhanced brightness. One of the small complaints about this TV won’t come as a surprise at all to anyone that’s bought a TV in the past several years — the internal sound isn’t that great. As always, the solution is to buy one of the best soundbars with your TV and, indeed, a soundbar bundle is offered on checkout over at LG.

The LG OLED evo G3 77 inch is $1,200 off through June 2nd, bringing its price down to $3,300 from $4,500. As this is probably your last chance to get the TV at these prices until the next deal season comes along, go ahead and tap the button below to get yours now. Alternatively, look at these other TV deals to get your pick of the finest sales around.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
OLED TVs are heavily discounted — up to $5,000 off LG, Samsung and more
LG C3 OLED

If you've been thinking about buying an OLED TV, now's a great time to finally make the purchase because of the massive discounts being offered in Best Buy's OLED TV sale. OLED TVs are excellent additions to any home theater setup because of their ability to create perfect black levels, as well as their wide viewing angles and ultra-thin construction. LG, Sony, and Samsung are highlighted in the OLED TV deals that you can currently get from Best Buy, but you need to hurry in deciding which to purchase if you don't want to miss out on the potential savings.

What to buy in Best Buy's OLED TV sale

Read more
LG is having a massive OLED TV sale for Mother’s Day
The LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV in the living room.

If you want to give a new TV to  your mom this Mother's Day, why not make it an LG OLED TV? Here are three OLED TV deals that you should consider -- the 42-inch LG C3 evo OLED 4K TV for $900, down $400 from $1,300; the 55-inch LG B3 OLED 4K TV for $1,200, down $500 from $1,700; and the 48-inch LG Posé OLED 4K TV for $1,500, down $299 from $1,799. You can't go wrong with any of these offers, but you need to make the purchase right now if you want to get them in time for the holiday.

In OLED TVs, every pixel on its screen is a self-contained organic light-emitting diode, which eliminates the need for a backlight. This gives them one of their biggest advantages over other TVs -- the ability to create perfect blacks. In our OLED TV versus QLED TV comparison, other reasons why you'd want to go for an OLED TV include superior response time, wider viewing angles, less power consumption, and better eye comfort.

Read more
Need a cheap soundbar? You can’t beat this $99 LG deal at Walmart
The LG SPM2 2.1-channel soundbar on a white background.

Even a very cheap soundbar may do wonders to improve the audio of your home theater setup. If you're on a tight budget but you want better sound in your living room, you should check out the LG SPM2 2.1-channel soundbar. From an already affordable original price of $129, it's down even further to just $99 following a $30 discount from Walmart. Its price may be back to normal as soon as tomorrow though, so if you're interested you better make your purchase right now to be able to pocket the savings.

Why you should buy the LG SPM2 2.1-channel soundbar
Compared to the best soundbars that you can buy right now, the LG SPM2 2.1-channel soundbar is extremely basic, but it's going to get the job done if you simply want better audio when you're watching your favorite shows and movies on your TV. Our guide on how to buy a soundbar explains that as a 2.1-channel soundbar, the LG SPM2 offers two channels -- the standard left and right channels -- and it comes with a built-in subwoofer that enables extra bass. Other soundbars offer more channels and support surround sound, but they're much more expensive than the LG SPM2.

Read more