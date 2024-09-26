The 85-inch Samsung QN90D TV is $1,800 off — no kidding!

If you’re looking to invest in a truly high-end (and expensive) TV, you can do so at Samsung for less than you’d think. Right now, you can buy the 85-inch Samsung QN90D Neo QLED 4K TV for a massive $1,800 off. It’s still expensive at $3,000, but that’s far more affordable than the original price of $4,800. This is one of the best TV deals around today. If you’re keen to invest in a home cinema-style experience, here’s what you need to know before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Samsung 85-inch QN90D Neo QLED 4K TV

The Samsung 85-inch QN90D Neo QLED 4K TV was announced earlier this year and has been impressing people ever since. In our Samsung QN90D first look, we described it as “setting the bar for 2024.” A refinement on the QN90C before it, it’ll easily feel like one of the best TVs for many people.

Its panel uses Quantum Matrix with Mini LED technology so that you can catch every detail in dark to bright scenes. There’s precise lighting that boosts the brightness so you never miss a thing, while Neo Quantum HDR+ ensures remarkable picture quality at all times. For gamers, there’s Motion Xcelerator technology and a 144Hz refresh rate, so you get smooth performance no matter how fast the action gets.

Additionally, Real Depth Enhancer Pro provides depth and dimension like nothing you’ve seen before thanks to its AI-based deep learning. Supersize Picture Enhancer adds to it by reducing noise and increasing sharpness. There’s also auto HDR remastering — all adding to the kind of experience you would expect from one of the best TV brands.

Even sound is great with the Samsung 85-inch QN90D Neo QLED 4K TV thanks to Dolby Atmos support and Object Tracking Sound+, although at this price, we’d always recommend adding one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars to your setup. A dedicated solution will always provide better sound than built-in speakers.

The ultimate TV once you check what size TV you should buy for your home, the Samsung 85-inch QN90D Neo QLED 4K TV is something special. It has a hefty price, but at $1,800 off you’re paying $3,000 instead of $4,800, which makes now the perfect time to buy. Check it out for yourself at Samsung before the deal ends soon.