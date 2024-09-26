 Skip to main content
The 85-inch Samsung QN90D TV is $1,800 off — no kidding!

A closeup of moodily lit dark purple grapes on a black background shown on a Samsung QN90D.
If you’re looking to invest in a truly high-end (and expensive) TV, you can do so at Samsung for less than you’d think. Right now, you can buy the 85-inch Samsung QN90D Neo QLED 4K TV for a massive $1,800 off. It’s still expensive at $3,000, but that’s far more affordable than the original price of $4,800. This is one of the best TV deals around today. If you’re keen to invest in a home cinema-style experience, here’s what you need to know before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Samsung 85-inch QN90D Neo QLED 4K TV

The Samsung 85-inch QN90D Neo QLED 4K TV was announced earlier this year and has been impressing people ever since. In our Samsung QN90D first look, we described it as “setting the bar for 2024.” A refinement on the QN90C before it, it’ll easily feel like one of the best TVs for many people.

Its panel uses Quantum Matrix with Mini LED technology so that you can catch every detail in dark to bright scenes. There’s precise lighting that boosts the brightness so you never miss a thing, while Neo Quantum HDR+ ensures remarkable picture quality at all times. For gamers, there’s Motion Xcelerator technology and a 144Hz refresh rate, so you get smooth performance no matter how fast the action gets.

Additionally, Real Depth Enhancer Pro provides depth and dimension like nothing you’ve seen before thanks to its AI-based deep learning. Supersize Picture Enhancer adds to it by reducing noise and increasing sharpness. There’s also auto HDR remastering — all adding to the kind of experience you would expect from one of the best TV brands.

Even sound is great with the Samsung 85-inch QN90D Neo QLED 4K TV thanks to Dolby Atmos support and Object Tracking Sound+, although at this price, we’d always recommend adding one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars to your setup. A dedicated solution will always provide better sound than built-in speakers.

The ultimate TV once you check what size TV you should buy for your home, the Samsung 85-inch QN90D Neo QLED 4K TV is something special. It has a hefty price, but at $1,800 off you’re paying $3,000 instead of $4,800, which makes now the perfect time to buy. Check it out for yourself at Samsung before the deal ends soon.

Best 70-inch TV deals: Get a big screen for sports for $400
The Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series 4K TV in a living room.

A large TV is paramount if you’re looking to create a great viewing experience for all of your favorite content. And if you aren’t finding what you’re looking for among the best 65-inch TV deals, best 75-inch TV deals, or best 85-inch TV deals, well, let’s take a look at all of today's best 70-inch TV deals. There are plenty of 70-inch TV deals going on right now from several different TV brands, and we’ve rounded them all up below. And if you’d prefer to shop for a new TV by brand rather than size be sure to check out all of the Samsung TV deals, Sony TV deals, TCL TV deals, LG TV deals, and Vizio TV deals going on right now.
Insignia 70-inch F30 Series LED 4K TV — $400, was $500

Whether upgrading your home theater or building one from scratch, the Insignia F30 4K TV has everything on the stat sheet. It presents all of your favorite content in breathtaking 4K resolution, and HDR technology provides a wide range of color details and sharper contrast, making movies more immersive and things like sports more impactful. Versatile connectivity ports make it easy to connect home theater peripherals. This TV also offers smart features like Alexa voice control, DTS Studio Sound, and Apple AirPlay. The Insignia 70-inch F30 4K TV is also a Fire TV, which gets you instant access to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes, and access to thousands of channels and apps, including Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, and more.

Read more
The Sony Bravia X93L, a “lower-cost luxury” TV, is $1,000 off
The Sony Bravia XR X93L 4K Google TV hanging over a media center in a living room.

If you want to upgrade your home theater setup with a massive display, you won't find any shortage of TV deals out there, but you're going to want to consider the 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X93L 4K TV. With a rating of 4 out of 5 stars in our review, it's on the level of premium TVs but at a relatively more affordable price, especially following Best Buy's $1,000 discount for it. From its original price of $4,000, this huge luxury screen is down to $3,000 -- it's still not what you'd call cheap, but it's a bargain that you wouldn't want to miss.

Why you should buy the 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X93L 4K TV
In our review of the Sony Bravia X93L TV, we described it as a TV that provides "premium performance without the 'Sony tax,'" as you'll be getting amazing features at a more affordable price compared with the brand's other premium TVs. Sony is one of the best TV brands, but its TVs tend to be a bit more expensive -- that's not the case with the Sony Bravia XR X93L 4K TV, which we think is a lower-cost luxury TV. You'll get 4K Ultra HD resolution, and support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, for a cinematic experience. We highly recommend checking out our guide on what size TV to buy though, just to make sure that you have enough space for its 85-inch screen.

Read more
The 85-inch Samsung The Frame is $500 off if you buy through Samsung
A 55-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV hangs on a wall in a dining room.

While you can wirelessly beam family photos, videos, music, and other media from your phone or tablet to just about any TV, some TVs are specially designed for a job like this. In Samsung’s case, this is a lifestyle-friendly QLED TV known as The Frame. Available in several sizes, The Frame is designed to look like a painting or artistic photograph, thanks to its clever matte backdrop and a few other features. And while we don’t see a lot of Samsung The Frame TV deals, we did stumble across this one:

For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase Samsung’s 85-inch The Frame for $3,800 when you order through the manufacturer. This is a significant discount from its full price of $4,300, making it a great opportunity for those who appreciate high-quality TV tech and art. And it's just one of many TV deals we dug up this week!

Read more