 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Samsung’s 2024 Neo QLED TVs are here, and you can preorder them now from $1,200

Derek Malcolm
By

After getting a glimpse of Samsung’s new TVs at CES 2024 a couple of months back, the time has come for the TV-loving public to finally get their hands on them. Samsung announced today that preorders are now open for its flagship QN900D Neo QLED 8K model and its QN800D sibling, as well as its two new Neo QLED 4K models, the QN90D and QN85D, and its latest The Frame TVs, with prices spanning from $999 to $4,999.

The 2024 Samsung-QN900D Neo QLED 8K TV.
Samsung

They are available in sizes ranging from the smallest 43-inch QN90D all the way up to a 98-inch version of that model — all four models also have huge 85-inch options. All of the 2024 Neo QLED TVs share similar features that vary, with the 8K QN900 and the 4K QN90D being the top dogs and benefitting from slightly better specs. Some of those shared specs across the models include:

  • Mini-LED backlighting: Beautifully bright and with superb picture quality, mini-LED panel tech drives the entire lineup of Samsung’s Neo QLEDs. However, the Neo QLED 8Ks get Samsung’s Quantum Matrix Pro backlighting that has 1.5x more lighting zones than the “Pro”-less Quantum Matrix backlighting of the Neo QLED 4K models.
  • Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound: All Neo QLED models have this sound feature that allows 3D surround sound that tracks the movements of what’s happening on-screen for an immersive experience. But they vary slightly as each of the four 2024 QLED models have different built-in sound capabilities we’ll talk about below.
  • Auto HDR remastering: AI is a big theme with 2024 TVs from all the major TV brands. Samsung’s new Neo OLEDs all feature AI-driven HDR adjustments that improve color and contrast.
  • Sound features – All of Samsung’s 2024 Neo QLEDs include Samsung’s Q Symphony feature that allows users to combine the sound coming from the TV and a compatible soundbar at the same time. All models except for the QN900D 8K also feature Adaptive Sound Pro that analyzes the room and adjusts the sound for the best performance, as well as Samsung’s new Active Voice Amplifier Pro that boosts dialogue and background sound effects.
Recommended Videos

Here’s all the pricing details for the 2024 Neo QLED TVs:

Related

2024 QN900D Neo QLED 8K TV

The 2024 Samsung-QN900D Neo QLED 8K TV.
Samsung

The flagship of the Samsung Neo QLED 8K family, the QN900D features the most advanced version of its TV processor yet, the NQ8 AI Gen3, which Samsung says is twice as fast as its predecessor. This new AI-driven processor is the engine for all kinds of picture-enhancing features such as 8K Upscaling Pro for improving lower-resolution content, AI Motion Enhancer Pro for sports and action movies, and Real Depth Enhancer Pro that Samsung says will make the picture more lifelike. The QN900D is also the only model of the new QLEDs that includes Samsung’s One Connect Box for connecting gaming consoles, streaming boxes, and more to keep all the cables out of sight. Lastly, the QN900D also  features 90-watt, 6.2.4-channel sound, Auto Game Mode (ALLM), and variable refresh rates (VRR) of up to 240Hz for smooth, lag-free gaming.

2024 QN800D Neo QLED 8K TV

The 2024 Samsung-QN800D Neo QLED 8K TV.
Samsuing

The second 8K in the 2024 Neo QLED lineup, the QN800D is only a slight step down in specs (and in price). It features the less powerful NQ8 AI Gen2 Processor, which more or less translates to slightly less powerful versions of many of the same features, including non-“Pro” versions of motion enhancing, depth enhancement, and upscaling. Game Mode is here, too, the Motion Xcelerator refresh rate is 164Hz, and the QN800D features a 70-watt 4.2.2 channel sound system. Lastly, the QN800D doesn’t come with a One Connect Box, but it does come with a One Connect cable.

2024 QN90D Neo QLED 4K TV

The 2024 Samsung QN90D Neo QLED 4K TV.
Samsung

The Neo QLED QN90D is the 2024 version of 2023’s excellent QN90C, and is the flagship of the 2024 4K lineup, as a new version of last year’s QN95C is absent from the 2024 range. This year, the QN90D has gotten a processor upgrade to the AI-powered NQ4 AI Gen2. The new brains of the operation powers many of the same features as the flagship 8K QN900D model and features 60-watt 4.2.2 channel sound, Motion Xcelerator VRR at up to 144Hz, and more. The QN90D is also being offered in a new huge 98-inch size that costs $15,000.

2024 QN85D Neo QLED 4K TV

The 2024 Samsung QN85D Neo QLED 4K TV.
Samsung

There’s not much left to say about the most affordable of the 2024 Neo QLED mini-LED TVs except that it is very similar to the QN90D but, again, with slightly more modest specs. It does have the same NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, though, and it again powers lesser versions of the same AI  picture features that are missing the “Pro” and “+”  designations, but as with the QN85C, you can expect this TV to be a great value as well. For consistency sake, we’ll lastly mention the QN85D’s 40-watt, 2.2-channel sound and its Motion Xcelerator VRR that supports up to 120Hz, which will still be decent for gamers for a lot less.

2024 The Frame QLED 4K TV

Samsung's 2024 The Frame QLED 4K TV.
Samsung

Samsung also revealed its 2024 lineup of its The Frame TVs at CES this year, giving the popular QLEDs a bit of a refresh. Coveted by art lovers and decorators for their ability to display beautifully-rendered works of art on its non-reflective matte screen, and with slim, customizable picture frame bezels, this year’s crop is more or less the same but with a key difference. Eco-minded users will appreciate a new feature that automatically switches the screen from its more energy-intensive 120Hz refresh rate used for watching TV to a more efficient 60Hz when The Frame is in Art Mode.

Under the hood, the The Frame TVs are still excellent mini-LED panels, with its Quantum Processor 4K for powering features such as 4K AI upscaling and its bright and colorful picture. Auto Game Mode is present here as well, and gamers and movie lovers alike will like the built-in 40-watt 2.0.2 channel sound that you can also pair with a soundbar byway of Samsung’s Q Symphony.

You can preorder the 2024 Neo QLEDs and The Frame TVs starting today, and Samsung also announced pricing and availability for its top-of-the-line 2024 OLEDS. As part of a promotion that runs until April 11, 2024, if you pre-order one of the new TVs, the company is offering a free 65-inch Samsung TU690T UHD 4K Smart TV.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Derek Malcolm
Derek Malcolm
Contributing Editor, A/V
Derek Malcolm is a Toronto-based technology journalist, editor, and content specialist whose work has appeared in…
Samsung’s 2019 QLED TVs are now on sale. Here’s how much you can expect to pay
Samsung Q900

We were pretty wowed by Samsung's slate of new TVs at this year's CES in Las Vegas. With impressive new features, more sizes, and even better image quality, the only remaining questions were: How much will they cost, and when can we get them? We now have answers to both, along with all of the other details around Samsung's 2019 TV lineup.
New features
This year, all of Samsung's Smart TVs will be equipped with Apple's iTunes Movie and TV show catalog of content -- a Samsung exclusive for now -- as well as AirPlay 2. The company's 2018 TVs are also expected to get AirPlay 2. The Universal Guide feature has been updated for better usability and now includes available iTunes content for rent or purchase. Samsung's Bixby intelligent personal assistant makes its debut on the 2019 TVs, and the company's One Remote has been given far-field mics to pick up voice commands from anywhere in the room. Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are both slated to be added to these TVs later in the year.

Gamers will appreciate the changes to Samsung's Real Game Enhancer option, which now incorporates AMD's Radeon Freesync variable refresh rate technology, which the company claims will help prevent tearing and stuttering. Game Motion Plus is also present, which removes motion blur and judder.

Read more
Best Apple TV deals: Save on the Apple TV 4K and more
An Apple TV 4K sits on a media stand.

One of the best ways to go about watching the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO) and more is with an Apple TV. It’s an external device that can connect to any modern TV with an HDMI connection, and with it comes access to all sorts of streaming services and apps. Apple has several models on the market, with the 4K version being the newest and some older HD versions of the Apple TV still available to purchase. We found some Apple TV deals out there, and have rounded them all up here for some easy savings. Read onward for a little information on which Apple TV model may be best for your home theater, and for a rundown of the best Apple TV deals taking place right now.
Best Apple TV deals

The latest Apple TV 4K (2022) is potentially overpowered for what it is. Most people will simply want an easy way to stream content but this system also has a reasonable processor that means you can play games on it too. It won’t be an essential feature for everyone but being able to add on a controller and enjoy some gaming without the need for a dedicated console is a neat touch. For AV enthusiasts, there’s HDR10+ support which is useful for Samsung TV owners. The older Apple TV from 2021 lacks HDR10+ support but is still pretty speedy for everything else you might wish to do. If that all sounds good to you, take a look at the best Apple TV deals below.

Read more
Samsung Galaxy Buds deals: As low as $90 today
samsung galaxy buds 2 pro review 12

A new set of wireless headphones is a great way to get more out of your music and other digital content. Samsung makes one of the most popular earbuds lineups on the market, with the Galaxy Buds making a great option for in-ear headphones. The Galaxy Buds lineup has placed several models among the best wireless earbuds over the years, and retailer seemingly always make sure to keep a set of Galaxy Buds among the best headphone deals. There are some good savings available right now on several earbuds in the Galaxy Buds lineup, which is why we’ve rounded up all of the best Samsung Galaxy Buds deals in one place. Reading onward you’ll find the best ways to save on a new set of Galaxy Buds, as well as some information on which may be best for you.
Samsung Galaxy Buds FE — $90, was $100

Android users on a budget will likely love the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE. They’re made to be Samsung’s value earbuds, and they offer even more of it when you shop refurbished. They offer the secure and comfortable fit users love in the Galaxy Buds lineup, as well as powerful sound and impressive noise-cancellation for this price point. They make a great set of earbuds for students, commuters, and anyone looking to listen to some music at their desk throughout the day.

Read more