After getting a glimpse of Samsung’s new TVs at CES 2024 a couple of months back, the time has come for the TV-loving public to finally get their hands on them. Samsung announced today that preorders are now open for its flagship QN900D Neo QLED 8K model and its QN800D sibling, as well as its two new Neo QLED 4K models, the QN90D and QN85D, and its latest The Frame TVs, with prices spanning from $999 to $4,999.

They are available in sizes ranging from the smallest 43-inch QN90D all the way up to a 98-inch version of that model — all four models also have huge 85-inch options. All of the 2024 Neo QLED TVs share similar features that vary, with the 8K QN900 and the 4K QN90D being the top dogs and benefitting from slightly better specs. Some of those shared specs across the models include:

Mini-LED backlighting: Beautifully bright and with superb picture quality, mini-LED panel tech drives the entire lineup of Samsung’s Neo QLEDs. However, the Neo QLED 8Ks get Samsung’s Quantum Matrix Pro backlighting that has 1.5x more lighting zones than the “Pro”-less Quantum Matrix backlighting of the Neo QLED 4K models.

Beautifully bright and with superb picture quality, mini-LED panel tech drives the entire lineup of Samsung’s Neo QLEDs. However, the Neo QLED 8Ks get Samsung’s Quantum Matrix Pro backlighting that has 1.5x more lighting zones than the “Pro”-less Quantum Matrix backlighting of the Neo QLED 4K models. Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound: All Neo QLED models have this sound feature that allows 3D surround sound that tracks the movements of what’s happening on-screen for an immersive experience. But they vary slightly as each of the four 2024 QLED models have different built-in sound capabilities we’ll talk about below.

All Neo QLED models have this sound feature that allows 3D surround sound that tracks the movements of what’s happening on-screen for an immersive experience. But they vary slightly as each of the four 2024 QLED models have different built-in sound capabilities we’ll talk about below. Auto HDR remastering: AI is a big theme with 2024 TVs from all the major TV brands. Samsung’s new Neo OLEDs all feature AI-driven HDR adjustments that improve color and contrast.

AI is a big theme with 2024 TVs from all the major TV brands. Samsung’s new Neo OLEDs all feature AI-driven HDR adjustments that improve color and contrast. Sound features – All of Samsung’s 2024 Neo QLEDs include Samsung’s Q Symphony feature that allows users to combine the sound coming from the TV and a compatible soundbar at the same time. All models except for the QN900D 8K also feature Adaptive Sound Pro that analyzes the room and adjusts the sound for the best performance, as well as Samsung’s new Active Voice Amplifier Pro that boosts dialogue and background sound effects.

Recommended Videos

Here’s all the pricing details for the 2024 Neo QLED TVs:

2024 QN900D Neo QLED 8K TV

The flagship of the Samsung Neo QLED 8K family, the QN900D features the most advanced version of its TV processor yet, the NQ8 AI Gen3, which Samsung says is twice as fast as its predecessor. This new AI-driven processor is the engine for all kinds of picture-enhancing features such as 8K Upscaling Pro for improving lower-resolution content, AI Motion Enhancer Pro for sports and action movies, and Real Depth Enhancer Pro that Samsung says will make the picture more lifelike. The QN900D is also the only model of the new QLEDs that includes Samsung’s One Connect Box for connecting gaming consoles, streaming boxes, and more to keep all the cables out of sight. Lastly, the QN900D also features 90-watt, 6.2.4-channel sound, Auto Game Mode (ALLM), and variable refresh rates (VRR) of up to 240Hz for smooth, lag-free gaming.

2024 QN800D Neo QLED 8K TV

The second 8K in the 2024 Neo QLED lineup, the QN800D is only a slight step down in specs (and in price). It features the less powerful NQ8 AI Gen2 Processor, which more or less translates to slightly less powerful versions of many of the same features, including non-“Pro” versions of motion enhancing, depth enhancement, and upscaling. Game Mode is here, too, the Motion Xcelerator refresh rate is 164Hz, and the QN800D features a 70-watt 4.2.2 channel sound system. Lastly, the QN800D doesn’t come with a One Connect Box, but it does come with a One Connect cable.

2024 QN90D Neo QLED 4K TV

The Neo QLED QN90D is the 2024 version of 2023’s excellent QN90C, and is the flagship of the 2024 4K lineup, as a new version of last year’s QN95C is absent from the 2024 range. This year, the QN90D has gotten a processor upgrade to the AI-powered NQ4 AI Gen2. The new brains of the operation powers many of the same features as the flagship 8K QN900D model and features 60-watt 4.2.2 channel sound, Motion Xcelerator VRR at up to 144Hz, and more. The QN90D is also being offered in a new huge 98-inch size that costs $15,000.

2024 QN85D Neo QLED 4K TV

There’s not much left to say about the most affordable of the 2024 Neo QLED mini-LED TVs except that it is very similar to the QN90D but, again, with slightly more modest specs. It does have the same NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, though, and it again powers lesser versions of the same AI picture features that are missing the “Pro” and “+” designations, but as with the QN85C, you can expect this TV to be a great value as well. For consistency sake, we’ll lastly mention the QN85D’s 40-watt, 2.2-channel sound and its Motion Xcelerator VRR that supports up to 120Hz, which will still be decent for gamers for a lot less.

2024 The Frame QLED 4K TV

Samsung also revealed its 2024 lineup of its The Frame TVs at CES this year, giving the popular QLEDs a bit of a refresh. Coveted by art lovers and decorators for their ability to display beautifully-rendered works of art on its non-reflective matte screen, and with slim, customizable picture frame bezels, this year’s crop is more or less the same but with a key difference. Eco-minded users will appreciate a new feature that automatically switches the screen from its more energy-intensive 120Hz refresh rate used for watching TV to a more efficient 60Hz when The Frame is in Art Mode.

Under the hood, the The Frame TVs are still excellent mini-LED panels, with its Quantum Processor 4K for powering features such as 4K AI upscaling and its bright and colorful picture. Auto Game Mode is present here as well, and gamers and movie lovers alike will like the built-in 40-watt 2.0.2 channel sound that you can also pair with a soundbar byway of Samsung’s Q Symphony.

You can preorder the 2024 Neo QLEDs and The Frame TVs starting today, and Samsung also announced pricing and availability for its top-of-the-line 2024 OLEDS. As part of a promotion that runs until April 11, 2024, if you pre-order one of the new TVs, the company is offering a free 65-inch Samsung TU690T UHD 4K Smart TV.

Editors' Recommendations