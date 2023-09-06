Samsung’s biggest Neo QLED 8K TV comes with an equally huge price

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung has released a new 8K TV and it’s the company’s biggest Neo QLED so far. The 98-inch class Samsung QN990C Neo QLED 8K TV can be ordered starting September 6 from samsung.com for an eye-watering $40,000.

As you’d expect for this kind of investment, Samsung has thrown all of its best TV tech at this giant 8K screen. Its Neural Quantum Processor uses AI-based formulas to upscale any content to 8K. It uses a full array local dimming (FALD) mini-LED backlight system with quantum dots, which can deliver more than a billion colors and high contrast, with support for HDR10+. The Samsung 8K AI depth enhancer helps the TV to precisely boost lighting around the objects that viewers’ eyes gravitate toward while dimming lighting elsewhere, which Samsung says provides better visuals and improved power consumption.

All four HDMI ports (one with HDMI ARC/eARC) can support 8K/60, 4K @ 120Hz, and auto low-latency mode (ALLM) for faster gaming response.

The QN990C is also no slouch in the audio department. It supports Dolby Atmos via its built-in 120-watt 6.4.4-channel speaker system, and uses Cinema Object Tracking Sound, to make on-screen action sync up with what you hear. If you buy a compatible Samsung soundbar, the TV and soundbar can share audio duties via Samsung’s Q-Symphony sound sync system.

The display features a 360-degree all-metal design, with a very slim profile. Samsung includes its Slim Fit Wall Mount, letting the TV sit almost flush with your wall. Brightly lit rooms won’t pose much of a problem thanks to the QN990C’s anti-glare screen and wide viewing angle.

Prior to today’s announcement, the biggest 8K Samsung TV you could buy was the 98-inch class Q900 QLED Smart 8K UHD TV, which the company released in 2019 to the tune of $100,000. So while $40,000 is still an outrageous number for a TV, when you consider how far the price has dropped — and that the QN990C is a mini-LED TV with far greater contrast and brightness — it’s still outrageous, but at least you’re getting more for your money.

