 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung’s biggest Neo QLED 8K TV comes with an equally huge price

Simon Cohen
By
Samsung 98-inch QN990C Neo QLED 8K TV.
Samsung

Samsung has released a new 8K TV and it’s the company’s biggest Neo QLED so far. The 98-inch class Samsung QN990C Neo QLED 8K TV can be ordered starting September 6 from samsung.com for an eye-watering $40,000.

As you’d expect for this kind of investment, Samsung has thrown all of its best TV tech at this giant 8K screen. Its Neural Quantum Processor uses AI-based formulas to upscale any content to 8K. It uses a full array local dimming (FALD) mini-LED backlight system with quantum dots, which can deliver more than a billion colors and high contrast, with support for HDR10+. The Samsung 8K AI depth enhancer helps the TV to precisely boost lighting around the objects that viewers’ eyes gravitate toward while dimming lighting elsewhere, which Samsung says provides better visuals and improved power consumption.

Samsung 98-inch QN990C Neo QLED 8K TV.
Samsung

All four HDMI ports (one with HDMI ARC/eARC) can support 8K/60, 4K @ 120Hz, and auto low-latency mode (ALLM) for faster gaming response.

Related

The QN990C is also no slouch in the audio department. It supports Dolby Atmos via its built-in 120-watt 6.4.4-channel speaker system, and uses Cinema Object Tracking Sound, to make on-screen action sync up with what you hear. If you buy a compatible Samsung soundbar, the TV and soundbar can share audio duties via Samsung’s Q-Symphony sound sync system.

Samsung 98-inch QN990C Neo QLED 8K TV.
Samsung

The display features a 360-degree all-metal design, with a very slim profile. Samsung includes its Slim Fit Wall Mount, letting the TV sit almost flush with your wall. Brightly lit rooms won’t pose much of a problem thanks to the QN990C’s anti-glare screen and wide viewing angle.

Recommended Videos

Prior to today’s announcement, the biggest 8K Samsung TV you could buy was the 98-inch class Q900 QLED Smart 8K UHD TV, which the company released in 2019 to the tune of $100,000. So while $40,000 is still an outrageous number for a TV, when you consider how far the price has dropped — and that the QN990C is a mini-LED TV with far greater contrast and brightness — it’s still outrageous, but at least you’re getting more for your money.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like…
Is 8K TV dying? It’s not looking good at CES 2023
Scott Ramirez, vice president of product marketing and development for TCL home theater, at CES 2023.

CES is not only a great event for checking out all the latest tech — it's also a barometer. You can tell when a new development is picking up steam as each year more and more players jump on the bandwagon. Conversely, you sometimes can see when a given technology is falling out of favor, as fewer and fewer products and services mention it in their marketing.

At CES 2023, a sudden drop in the number of new 8K products has me wondering about the future of this format.
Only two TV players
Scott Ramirez, vice president of product marketing and development for TCL home theater, at CES 2023. The company was mum on any new 8K sets at this year's conference. Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Read more
Samsung debuts Premiere 8K UST projector at CES 2023 with images up to 150 inches
Samsung Premiere UST Projector.

Samsung might not be the first company to produce an ultra short throw (UST) projector that can display a native 8K resolution image, but it claims that its new Premiere 8K is the first of its kind to display that image at a size of 150 diagonal inches. The company revealed the Premiere 8K at CES 2023 but did not immediately provide pricing or announce the projector's availability.

Until now, 8K UST projectors have been limited to image sizes of 120 inches. And while 120 inches is pretty big, especially when compared to existing 8K TVs, it's hard to argue that bigger isn't better, so now buyers can fill even more of their home theaters with 8K goodness.

Read more
Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023
Samsung S95C QD-OLED 4K TV.

Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models -- the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED -- and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes.  The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen "QD-OLED 2023" panel at the show in a 77-inch size.

When QD-OLED-based TVs debuted in 2022, Samsung and Sony revealed the first two 4K TVs models within hours of each other: the Samsung S95B and the Sony A95K. Both TVs proved to be absolutely stunning in terms of picture quality, leaving our reviewer no choice but to award them a rare 10/10 rating. But the TVs themselves weren't especially large; only 55- and 65-inch sizes were introduced.

Read more