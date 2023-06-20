 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung takes on TCL with 98-inch 4K TV that costs just $8,000

Simon Cohen
By
Samsung 98-inch Q80C QLED 4K HDR TV.
Samsung

In May, TCL stunned us with the price of its new Q Class QM8 98-inch TV. At a mere $10,000, it was far less than the cheapest comparable model from Samsung. Today, Samsung is answering that challenge with an impressively low-priced 98-inch model of its own: the , which will be available starting in July for $8,000.

Samsung is keen to start moving these behemoth screens as soon as possible, so it’s got two launch promotions to entice buyers. Starting today through July 2, if you reserve the 98-inch Q80C on Samsung.com or at participating retailers, you’ll get a $500 credit that can be used to purchase the TV during the early order period.

Recommended Videos

That early order period runs from July 3 through July 23. If you go through with the purchase during this period, Samsung will give you an additional $1,000 off the price, it will throw in a $1,000 Samsung Q800C soundbar, and it will give you free delivery and installation. To recap: that’s the 98-i nch Q80C and the Q800C soundbar, delivered and installed, for $6,500.

Related

It’s worth noting that the Q80C isn’t as tricked-out as Samsung’s flagship Neo QLED models or the TCL QM8. The biggest difference is how these TVs are backlit. Samsung’s Neo QLED and TCL’s QM8 use a mini-LED backlight — thousands of tiny LED lights that are divided into hundreds of control zones. The Q80C, while still a quantum dot model, uses conventionally sized LEDs with full-array local dimming (FALD), so brightness and black levels may not be quite as good.

Still, the Q80C isn’t shy on features. For starters, it gets Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 4K, which delivers a number of picture enhancements, including very good upscaling of non-4K content. It also supports adaptive HDR10+, which can adjust the brightness and intensity of HDR content based on the ambient lighting conditions in your room, and it’s compatible with Dolby Atmos for immersive, 3D sound.

The giant screen should also be a great canvas for gaming. Like the rest of Samsung’s 2023 lineup, you get access to Samsung Gaming Hub, an all-in-one platform with 3,000 games from Xbox, Nvidia GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Antstream Arcade, and Blacknut — all of which are streamed from the cloud, so no console required.

The TV has auto low-latency mode (ALLM) and support for 4K at 120Hz over HDMI 2.1. However, PC gamers should note that this model doesn’t do variable refresh rate (VRR).

We feel like TCL might have gotten wind of Samsung’s news. When we checked Best Buy, we couldn’t help noticing that the has been reduced from $8,500 to $5,000. So if you’re in the market for a monster TV, you now have some serious thinking to do before you make your selection.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like…
YouTube TV did 4K sports right — so maybe it’s time to cancel it
World Cup in 4K on YouTube TV.

Let us stipulate a few things: When it comes to video, higher resolution is better. Sure, there are diminishing returns — I wouldn't go out and buy an 8K television just yet. But going from 720p to 1080p is a huge leap in quality. Maybe a little less so when you go from 1080p to 4K, but that's also very much going to depend on your circumstances — television size, what room you're in, etc.

And one more stipulation: 4K for World Cup 2022 was pretty much a necessity. If you've ever watched live sports in 4K, you probably already knew that. FuboTV has had some live sports for years now, and YouTube TV — which is the most popular live service in the U.S., and more than five times larger than FuboTV with more than 5 million subscribers at last count — has had it as an option since the summer of 2021. You also could watch in 4K via the Fox Sports app, provided that you already had a subscription to a cable, satellite, or streaming service.

Read more
Get the most out of your Apple TV 4K (2022) with these tips and tricks
The Apple TV 4K standing vertically with the Apple logo showing from the front

Apple TV 4K is one of the best streaming devices you can buy. It's so capable that we're willing to bet it can do things you never knew it could. While Apple makes it very easy to pull Apple TV 4K out of the box and get right to streaming movies and TV shows, it is capable of so much more — and not just for Apple users. Though, let’s be frank, there are several features available only to those who own other Apple devices.

Trust me when we say that just a little bit of time invested in learning about this stuff pays off big as you use your Apple TV day after day. By the time we’re done, you will be an Apple TV power user.
Video guide

Read more
The least interesting things about the new Apple TV 4K
The new Apple TV 4K, 3rd-generation, with the Siri remote.

It's a big deal whenever Apple announces new products. OK, maybe not in the global scheme of things, but in our little world here, every sentence of every word of every press release is going to be scrutinized. Things that aren't a big deal are going to be turned into headlines. Blog. Blog. Blog.

And that's true again in the case of the latest Apple TV 4K, which will be available for everyone starting November 4. It is, for all intents and purposes, the same as the old one. It's better, sure. It's a little less expensive, which is great. It's almost certainly still the best streaming device you can buy. But the features that are getting the headlines? That's folks reaching for something to celebrate.

Read more