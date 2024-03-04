Belkin drops a $50 mount for iPhone video calls on Apple TV 4K

We’ve previously written that the addition of FaceTime and Continuity Camera to Apple TV 4K is a perfect excuse to have some sort of tripod for your iPhone in the living room. Belkin just took that idea and made it a little easier (and less expensive than our idea).

Enter the appropriately named iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Apple TV 4K. Retailing for just under $50, it’s … well, it’s a MagSafe iPhone mount to use in conjunction with video calls on your Apple TV 4K. No cables required. No power needed. Just a simple way to position your iPhone to use when on FaceTime, Zoom, Webex, or the “Sing” feature on Apple Music.

The mount works a couple ways. You can position it on an entertainment center or TV stand or some other flat surface. Or unfold the base and perch it atop your TV. Belkin says it’ll fit sets up to 4 inches thick, which should take care of pretty much every modern TV, as well as sets a few years old. (We’ve asked Belkin about a minimum thickness — some newer TVs are nearly paper-thin.) And if you’re really into this sort of thing, there are option keyhole mounts and brackets if you want to put it on a wall or somewhere a little more permanent.

The stand tilts between negative-20 and 30 degrees and extends up to 40mm, so you can get the angle and lighting just right. (Pro tip: Try not to point it up your nose, if you can help it.)

And that’s pretty much it. Belkin says the mount doesn’t require any special hardware to install, save for a supported Apple device. The mount will ship in late March.

