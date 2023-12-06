 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The living room tripod is now officially a thing you need

Phil Nickinson
By
An iPhone on a Peak Design travel tripod.
A carbon fiber Peak Design Travel Tripod is overkill for living room video calls — but it also is very cool. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Now that you can choose between using FaceTime or Zoom on an Apple TV — and that really isn’t as much of a lesser of two evils scenario as it sounds — it’s time to consider one more accessory to stash inside your living room closet for those special occasions: a proper tripod for your phone.

It’s not quite as silly as you might think (OK, it’s a little silly, but stay with me here). We should all be calling our friends and family a lot more than we do. And being able to use your TV as a giant display (or at least way bigger than your phone screen) really does change the entire look and feel of the operation. And it’s a thousand times better than trying to cram three or four people (or more) around a laptop with a disappointing 1080p webcam.

Recommended Videos

So assuming you have an Apple TV — which is still our pick for the best streaming device you can buy — and assuming you’ve got an iPhone, it’s time to snag a tripod to really tie the room together.

Related

Here are a few picks, at various budgets:

Expensive: Peak Design Travel Tripod

The Peak Design Travel Tripod has a clever phone mount.
The Peak Design Travel Tripod has a clever phone mount. Daven Mathies / Digital Trends

Let’s get this out of the way: The Peak Design Travel Tripod is a very expensive tripod that you should not buy if you only intend on using it with your phone in your living room. You can get it in any color you want, so long as it’s black. But it does come in either aluminum or carbon fiber. The former costs $380, and the latter a whopping $600. So unless weight is of the utmost concern, aluminum may well be the way to go. (But carbon fiber is so very cool.)

Who should buy this thing, then, given its price? Someone who does more than Zoom calls from the living room, of course. It’s a very good travel tripod for someone who takes pictures with a proper camera on the regular. It’s got a smooth ball head and is compatible with all Peak Design plates, as well as most Arca-style plates. And it keeps the phone mount tucked away inside until you need it.

And the whole thing folds down into something about the size of a water bottle.

Expensive? Yeah. But also excellent.

Perfectly sane: Joby GorillaPod

If you’re not looking to spend several hundred dollars on a tripod (and I don’t blame you), the Joby GorillaPod line remains an excellent option.

The octopus-style legs (that’s what I call them in my head, anyway) let you attach this tripod to just about anything. A handrail. A lamp. A ceiling fan. Seriously, go nuts. Just remember that you have a phone that’s worth a few hundred dollars attached to the end of it.

It’s really the flexibility — no pun intended — that makes the GorillaPod a fan favorite after all these years. It’s relatively inexpensive. It’s extensible — with accessories that make it better and allow it to do even more. And it’s great for phones or mirrorless cameras. Basically it’ll handle whatever you want to throw at it. And if your holiday call gets heated, it should survive should you choose to throw it instead.

Just make sure you get an attachment for your phone, and not just something with a quarter-inch mount for phones.

Part selfie stick: Sensyne

Some days you want a tripod. Some days you want a selfie stick. The Sensyne 60-inch tripod selfie stick … thing (selfiepod?) does both.

I haven’t used it. Can’t speak to it. But you know what? It looks cool. And like Alton Brown, I love a good multitasker. It also kind of looks like a lightsaber, which is always a good thing.

Amazon says it’s made with a high-quality aluminum alloy, and a “premium piano baking paint process.” I’ve never known a piano that could bake, but maybe I just haven’t known enough pianos. It also comes with a removable Bluetooth remote so you can take pics and shoot video without having to run back and forth to your phone, which is definitely a good thing.

And perhaps most important? The price is right.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
Best Apple TV deals: Save on the Apple TV 4K and more
An Apple TV 4K sits on a media stand.

If you’ve been catching up on all things Apple TV and you’re convinced it’s the streaming device for you, you’ve no doubt moved onto finding the best price. There are two key Apple TV models still hanging around with it worth checking out the difference between the Apple TV 4K (2021) and Apple TV 4K (2022). From there, take a look below. We’ve picked out all the best Apple TV deals along with a look at the refurbished Apple TV deals currently going on too if you’re happy with something a little older. And if you really don’t know what to do, don’t worry. We also have time to talk about which Apple TV you should buy. Let’s take a look at everything.
Best Apple TV deals

The latest Apple TV 4K (2022) is potentially overpowered for what it is. Most people will simply want an easy way to stream content but this system also has a reasonable processor that means you can play games on it too. It won’t be an essential feature for everyone but being able to add on a controller and enjoy some gaming without the need for a dedicated console is a neat touch. For AV enthusiasts, there’s HDR10+ support which is useful for Samsung TV owners. The older Apple TV from 2021 lacks HDR10+ support but is still pretty speedy for everything else you might wish to do. If that all sounds good to you, take a look at the best Apple TV deals below.

Read more
1More’s PistonBuds Pro Q30 look like great budget buds at $50
1More PistonBuds Pro Q30 in black/gold.

The new PistonBuds Pro Q30 from 1More boast AirPods-like looks along with active noise cancellation (ANC) and spatial audio, but it's their rock-bottom $50 price that stands out. As part of the launch, 1More has dropped the price to $40 for a limited time, making these wireless earbuds even more attractive. The PistonBuds Pro Q30 are available in white/gold or black/gold combos.

In the past, 1More has favored a stemless design for its PistonBuds lineup, but this time the company has opted for a stem-based approach. If you've ever tried PistonBuds in the past and found them a poor fit, this new shape might be a better option.

Read more
Best 85-inch TV deals: Save on Samsung, Sony, TCL, and more
TCL 85s435 XL Collection 85-inch LED TV

While many large TVs can get the home theater job done, if you want to bring some head-turning action to the experience you need to go with an 85-inch TV. Many of the best TV brands makes models up to 85 inches, and there’s a lot to choose from if you’re hoping to land some savings. Discounts are out there on 85-inch TV models by Samsung, TCL, and Sony, and we’ve done the heavy lifting of tracking them down. So whether you’re shopping to upgrade your home theater or start one from scratch, these are the best 85-inch TV deals for doing so.
Our favorite 85-inch TV deal
85-inch TCL S4 4K TV — $800, was $1,000

TCL has grown in popularity the last few years, as it makes TVs with features that generally outperform their price point. You’ll find an excellent 4K image with the TCL S4. It boasts HDR PRO technology that provides enhanced contrast, accurate colors, and includes the fine details in all of your favorite content. This is a great TV for gamers, movie lovers, and sports fans as it utilizes a feature known as Motion Rate 240 to create exceptional motion clarity, even during fast-paced action.

Read more