TCL has finally revealed its full lineup of TVs for 2023, and it includes a new flagship that is sure to give Samsung and Sony some sleepless nights. The 98-inch QM8 isn’t TCL’s first 98-inch TV, and it isn’t the first 98-inch TV to sell for $10,000 or less, but it is the first mini-LED-powered 98-inch TV to sell for such a low price. Samsung’s only 98-inch 4K, mini-LED TV — the excellent QN90A — costs 50% more at $15,000. Even the 85-inch model, at $2,800 is surprisingly affordable compared to similar mini-LED TVs.

While the TCL QM8 is the big headline-grabber, the company’s other 2023 TVs are also looking like excellent values. For 2023, the company has split its TV lineup into two families: the more affordable S Class and the QLED-enabled Q Class, which is easier to understand than TCL’s previous number-based series approach (e.g., TCL 6-Series). For now, all of these models come standard with Google TV as their smart TV software, but we’re told we can expect Roku TV versions in the future. Aesthetically, both the S and Q Classes look similar, with TCL’s metal, bezel-less design showing up on all of the 2023 models, but inside these TVs, there are significant differences.

Curiously, what you won’t find on any 2023 TCL TVs is 8K resolution, and none come equipped with ATSC 3.0 tuners built-in. Here’s the full lineup.

2023 TCL S Class TVs

TCL S350G

As TCL’s entry-level models, the S3 TVs are limited to 1080p full HD resolution, but it’s their HDR (HDR10, HLG) capability that is arguably more important. TCL hasn’t said how bright these TVs get, so it’s hard to say just how good that HDR will look. TCL points out that you can use the S3 as a PC monitor if you want, and it supports private, wireless listening via Bluetooth headphones.

Full specifications for the S3 weren’t available from TCL at the time of the announcement.

All three screen sizes of the S3 can be ordered now.

32-inch, $200

40-inch, $230

43-inch, $250

TCL S450G

A step up from the S3 is the S4, which introduces 4K resolution and upgrades the HDR experience with TCL’s HDR Pro (Dolby Vision gets added on top of the existing HDR10 and HLG formats). Gamers will appreciate the support of auto low latency mode (ALLM) and Motion Rate 240 with MEMC frame insertion. On the audio side, you get Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X support for a more immersive sound and Bluetooth for wireless headphone listening.

On the back, you’ll find three HDMI inputs (one with HDMI eARC), an optical audio output, and a headphone jack. The TVs also come equipped with a voice remote and dual-band Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) connectivity.

All six screen sizes of the S4 can be ordered now.

43-inch, $280

50-inch, $350

55-inch, $380

65-inch, $530

75-inch, $750

85-inch, $1,400

2023 TCL Q Class TVs

TCL Q650G

As TCL’s most affordable quantum dot LED TV (QLED), the company describes the Q6 as a model with a High Brightness LED backlight. The Q6 uses TCL’s HDR Pro+ — the “plus” brings HDR10+ into the list of supported HDR formats, along with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG.

Like the S4, this TV has Motion Rate 240 with MEMC frame insertion, as well as support for ALLM. However, the Q6 goes further for gamers with TCL’s game accelerator 120 feature, which combines 120 variable refresh rate (VRR) and AMD FreeSync compatibility. Audio-wise, the Q6 gets Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X, with Bluetooth headphone connections. The feet are adjustable-width, and you get three high-speed HDMI inputs (one with HDMI eARC), an optical and headphone output, and dual-band Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) connectivity.

All four screen sizes of the Q6 can be ordered now.

55-inch, $500

65-inch, $700

75-inch, $900

85-inch, $1,600

TCL Q750G

With the Q7, TCL increases picture performance with a High Brightness Pro LED backlight, with up to 1,000 nits peak brightness. The backlight has up to 200-plus full array local dimming zones that dynamically adapt to on-screen content. Its 4K panel has a native 120Hz refresh rate, which helps with the Q7’s Motion Rate 480 with MEMC frame insertion, plus its Game Accelerator 240 feature (ALLM, 240 VRR, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro).

The Q7 benefits from TCL’s AIPQ Engine Gen3 with deep learning AI, a third-generation advanced processor that, “intelligently optimizes the color, contrast, and clarity for an unrivaled 4K HDR experience.” To help solidify that claim, the Q7 has TCL’s first IMAX Enhanced certification for resolution, contrast, brightness, color, and sound.

HDR Ultra brings Dolby Vision IQ into the HDR mix (Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG), and the Q7 gets the same Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X sound as on the S4 and Q6 (plus Bluetooth headphone support). You also get hands-free voice control, in addition to the backlit voice remote, adjustable, reversible feet, and four high-speed HDMI inputs (one with HDMI eARC). There’s also an optical and headphone output and dual-band Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) connectivity.

All four screen sizes of the Q7 can be ordered now.

55-inch, $750

65-inch, $1,000

75-inch, $1,400

85-inch, $2,200

TCL QM850G

As TCL’s flagship for 2023, the QM8 gets all of the bells and whistles. In addition to all of the features on the Q7, the QM8 benefits from its quantum dot mini-LED backlighting system that has thousands of micro-meter-class mini-LEDs and up to 2,300-plus local dimming zones. These are controlled by the AIPQ Engine Gen3, which uses them to deliver up to an impressive 2,000 nits of peak brightness.

The QM8’s audio system is enhanced with a built-in subwoofer, and its pedestal stand is height-adjustable, letting you fit a variety of center channel speakers or soundbars beneath the frame of the TV. You’ll find the same four high-speed HDMI inputs (one with HDMI eARC) from the Q7 and optical/headphone output. The QM8 gets a boost in the wireless department with support for Wi-Fi 6.

You can order the QM8 in 65- to 85-inch screen sizes now, while the massive 98-inch model won’t be available until later this year.

65-inch, $1,700

75-inch, $2,300

85-inch, $2,800

98-inch, $10,000

