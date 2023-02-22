 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. Reviews

I went hands-on with Samsung’s two best new QLED TVs, and one of them stunned me

Caleb Denison
By

I recently flew to New Jersey to go hands-on with Samsung’s top three 2023 TVs. I measured. I viewed. In the end, one of them floored me.

During my one-day visit, I was able to get hands-on with the 65-inch Samsung QN95C Neo QLED, a 75-inch Samsung QN900C 8K Neo QLED, and the much anticipated 77-inch Samsung S95C OLED — aka QD-OLED TV.

It was a lot of fun, if not just a little bit nerve-wracking, so I’m going to tell you what that experience was like, and what I think of these TVs going into the 2023 TV review season.

Related

Worth the trip

There are a few reasons why I fly across the country to check out TVs while some creators and reviewers are buying them and checking them out that way. First, this was a three-for-one visit. I got to see everything in a single day, which allowed me to make some initial comparisons among the TVs. I also had Samsung representatives on hand to answer questions right then and there as they came up, which was hugely helpful. And, finally, I don’t want to actually review these TVs for a few weeks anyway — I’ll get into why this is the case in a bit.

Now you might be wondering: “Well, Caleb, you’re literally in Samsung’s house. How do you know these TVs weren’t specially prepared for you?” To which I would reply: “I’m pretty good at sniffing that sort of thing out.”

Also, this scenario isn’t any different than when a TV gets shipped to me from the brand in question. There always are going to be variances among TVs off the shelf, and what I get is usually going to be the best possible example. Still, there’s zero evidence to support that the TVs I saw have been altered at a root level to be superbly special. That serves nobody, least of all Samsung, if the objective measurements I get are wildly different than what appears on store shelves, expected variances notwithstanding.

Samsung QN900C: upscaling 8K expectations

1 of 6
Samsung QN95C
Douglas Murray/Digital Trends
Samsung QN95C
Douglas Murray/Digital Trends
Samsung QN95C
Douglas Murray/Digital Trends
samsung qn95c 4k qn900c 8k neo qled hands on 75 inch 4
Samsung QN95C
Douglas Murray/Digital Trends
Samsung QN95C
Douglas Murray/Digital Trends

The QN900C performed exactly as anticipated with one notable exception: Its 8K upscaling was better than I expected. I all but put my nose on this thing looking for upscaling errors, and I was seriously impressed by how clean the upscaled image was. To be clear, I was limited on time. So I watched mostly 4K content upscaled to 8K — not a particularly tough feat to pull off —  but I did throw some 1080p content at the TV. And while I have only my memory of previous models for comparison, I still came away impressed.

Compressed streaming content still had the typical banding and blocking I’ve seen in the past, similar to every 8K set I’ve tested. But the resolution of detail and reduction in noise was impressive. Peak brightness, along with black levels and general backlight control, measured at what I expected. In filmmaker mode, I got about 2,600 nits with a 5%, 10%, and 15% window, and about 600 nits full-screen. So, plenty bright, and a bit brighter than I measured last year. That brightness assisted some in color volume, since it hit about 72% of the BT.2020 standard in Filmmaker mode. And obviously, the TV can get significantly brighter in less accurate picture modes — Samsung claims the QN900C can hit up to 4,000 nits.

But again, I expected all that from Samsung’s flagship 8K TV, where Samsung has historically been ahead of the game, essentially forcing folks to opt for 8K to get the very best performance, even if 8K resolution wasn’t going to do anything for them.

Samsung 4K QN95C: OK! I see you, Samsung!

1 of 7
Samsung N900C 8K Neo QLED
Douglas Murray/Digital Trends
Samsung N900C 8K Neo QLED
Douglas Murray/Digital Trends
Samsung N900C 8K Neo QLED
Douglas Murray/Digital Trends
Samsung N900C 8K Neo QLED
Douglas Murray/Digital Trends
Samsung N900C 8K Neo QLED
Douglas Murray/Digital Trends
Samsung N900C 8K Neo QLED
Douglas Murray/Digital Trends
Samsung N900C 8K Neo QLED
Douglas Murray/Digital Trends

Everything I’ve said about the QN900C really is just a preamble for the 4K QN95C because this is the TV that impressed the living daylights out of me.

Because of how I had to juggle evaluations while recording video, I ended up getting two shots at viewing the QN95C: once by myself for measuring, and then again later when we shot the B-roll for the video you can check out above.

The QN95C is going to be one of the best LED/LCD TVs on the market in 2023.

First off, the measurements were almost too good to be true. They were so good that I asked Samsung representatives point blank if this TV had gotten some extra love before it was sent to them — perhaps the factory engineers knew it was going to be viewed by the press. And they acknowledged that, yes, on occasion they’ll get a sample where Samsung is clearly putting its best foot forward. And I think this was definitely one of those TVs. So, how close the measurements I got will be to those taken off retail samples will no doubt vary. But there are some aspects of the performance that were clearly inherent to the TV, so let me make this clear: The QN95C is going to be one of the best LED/LCD TVs on the market in 2023, and it might just be the best overall when it comes to performance.

The measurement that I got that I just couldn’t believe was around the white balance and color accuracy. The white balance was so spot-on it appeared to have been calibrated — even though I reset it myself. Maybe it’s better than most that roll off the line, but I know from experience that these TVs can be calibrated to that kind of accuracy with no problem.

Backlights and blacks and brightness, oh my

But what really impressed me were the improvements in the backlight control. There are more zones in this TV — I believe Samsung claimed up to double that of the QN95B, but whatever the actual number of zones means a whole lot less to me than how the TV performed. This TV tracked the EOTF (that’s Electro-Optical Transfer Function, the function that converts a digital signal into brightness) extremely well, which may have been a carefully curated factory setting. It mitigated blooming and halo so well that I was blown away. It was that impressive. And then there’s the brightness. Quite frankly, it was astonishing — it came in right around 2,400 nits in Filmmaker mode HDR — and I know it can be higher than that for highlights in content, or even higher in less-accurate picture modes.

Samsung N900C 8K Neo QLED
Douglas Murray/Digital Trends

So what do that powerful brightness and killer backlight control mean? We’ll have to see how things play out this year, but it is possibly the closest to OLED I’ve seen a 4K LED/LCD TV get. It is definitely close enough to want to dig deeper. I can not wait to get that TV in for a deep-dive review.

On the not-so-positive side of things, I am sad to see Samsung’s One-Connect box go. Last year, that One-Connect box was really the only reason to have gotten the QN95B … but this year is different. The QN95C is its own, super-premium 4K product, even if it doesn’t have the One-Connect box that makes installation so easy for the common consumer. And it stands well ahead of the QN90C as a flagship TV, although that just gets me excited for how good the step-down QN90C might actually be.

Samsung N900C 8K Neo QLED
Douglas Murray/Digital Trends

Also, I wasn’t all that impressed with the TV’s sound quality, given this is Samsung’s flagship 4K TV, especially with so many bass transducers installed on the back of the set. I was expecting a little more oomph, though I will say that Samsung’s object-tracking sound feature was doing a great job of creating a stereo field. Again, a deeper dive will reveal more. Stay tuned.

The takeaway

Samsung’s two flagship 2023 Neo QLED TVs, the QN900C 8K and QN95C 4K, are both stellar sets. But this year proves that you don’t have to spend 8K TV money to get the best performance. If anything, Samsung’s flagship 8K QLED TV will be a harder sell because its flagship 4K QLED TV is so incredibly impressive. That may not sound like a win for Samsung, but it is definitely a huge win for Samsung TV customers.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Samsung’s CES 2023 TVs get thinner, brighter, healthier, and better for gaming
Simon Cohen
By Simon Cohen
January 3, 2023
Samsung 2022 QN900B 8K Neo QLED TV.

On display at CES 2023, Samsung's 2023 TV lineup is getting a wide variety of upgrades, including thinner designs, better sound systems, 4K cloud-based gaming, and some interesting health applications that the company is borrowing from its mobile division. Here's everything you need to know.
MicroLED gets smaller, more affordable
Samsung was an early promoter of microLED display tech, which uses tiny LED lights as individual pixels instead of using them as the backlight on an LCD-based TV (LED TV, mini-LED TV). Unfortunately, microLED TVs have tended to be huge (starting at 110 inches), expensive, and somewhat limited in resolution at smaller sizes.

The company's new Micro LED CX, at 76 inches, is its smallest yet, and Samsung promises it will also be the most affordable microLED TV ever released.

Read more
Best Black Friday TV deals: QLED, OLED, and Smart TVs
Lucas Coll
By Lucas Coll
November 27, 2022
Best Black Friday TV Deals

If you missed out on yesterday's Black Friday deals, don't worry. There are still tons of Black Friday TV deals out there to get excited about! Whether you're looking to upgrade your home theater setup to the latest OLED technology, or simply looking to add a cheap TV to your kitchen or bedroom, there's an amazing deal for you. With so many choices out there, it can feel overwhelming, which is why we're here to help. We've looked through all the best Black Friday TV deals and highlighted the very best of the bunch below. Read on while we take you through everything you need to know.
Top 5 Black Friday TV deals
Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Fire TV -- $250, was $400

Insignia is Best Buy's in-house TV brand and another maker of high-value Fire TVs. The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is a fine option for anyone looking for a cheap 50-inch TV; at this size, it'd work just fine as a smaller living room television or a larger bedroom TV, depending on what you need it for. Like the Toshiba, the Insignia 4K TV runs on the Fire TV OS to make streaming easy, but this one has a proper 4K resolution so you can enjoy your shows and movies at up to an Ultra HD resolution. It also has HDR10 support, allowing you to take advantage of the increased color and contrast range of HDR TV content. And, like many Fire TVs, it comes with Amazon's Alexa voice AI assistant built right in.

Read more
Projectors vs. TVs: Which is best for your home theater?
Simon Cohen
Tyler Lacoma
By Simon Cohen and Tyler Lacoma
October 16, 2022
ViewSonic X10

If you've got the real estate available in your home, the urge to fill wall space with a TV or projection system can be undeniable, especially if you've been itching to upgrade an old home theater system. These days, you can often throw down less than $1,000 and walk out of Best Buy with the latest and greatest TV hardware, with monster sizes at several different price points. Or, you can opt for a projector and screen to fully maximize your viewing experience. While you may lose things like smart features and decent audio, you'll be getting a much bigger image.

Indeed, both options have their pros and cons, and there are specific scenarios where one would be a better pick over the other. To help you decide which will work best in your own home theater, we've put together this guide comparing projectors and TVs -- detailing how the two differ in terms of price, picture quality, installation, sound quality, and convenience.

Read more