Denon AVR-X6800H: 8K everywhere and Dirac Live compatibility

Simon Cohen
By
Denon AVR-X6800H AV receiver with mic and remote.
Denon

Denon has taken the wraps off its next AV receiver, the AVR-X6800H, which features 11.4-channels (13.4 processing) for a variety of surround sound setups, including Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced, and Auro 3D. Denon hasn’t released the price or the specific availability date for the AVR-X6800H, saying only that you’ll be able to buy the new receiver at the beginning of 2024.

As the model name suggests, the AVR-X6800H is the new version of the AVR-X6700H, one of the only Denon models that didn’t get a refresh in 2022. The AVR-X6700H currently sells for $2,999, so we’re guessing the X6800H won’t be a big departure from its predecessor when it comes to price.

Those who know or own the X6700H will see a lot of familiar features on the X6800H, like the receiver’s multiple HDMI inputs and outputs, including ARC/eARC. However, where the X6700H could only passthrough and upscale 8K on one of its eight HDMI inputs, the X6800H can perform that trick on all seven of its HDMI 2.1 inputs. There’s also support for 8K/60Hz, 4K/120Hz, variable refresh rate (VRR), auto low-latency mode (ALLM), Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and HDR10+. There are also three HDMI outputs, one with ARC/eARC.

Denon AVR-X6800H AV receiver back panel.
Denon

But while the X6800H has more sophisticated digital options, its analog video processing has been scaled back. Composite video inputs have been reduced from six to two, components inputs are down to just one instead of two, and there’s no longer an option to do component out. However, the six analog audio inputs remain, and there are now three 12V trigger outputs instead of just two.

Denon AVR-X6800H AV receiver.
Denon

Amplified power is now available across 11 channels at 140 watts per channel, with four discrete subwoofer outputs, instead of the X6700H’s 11.2 channel configuration with only two sub outputs. The X6800H has also increased flexibility when in used preamplifier mode, with 13.4-channel processing.

The X6800H keeps Audyssey’s room correction software, and in addition to the MultEQ XT32 feature, there’s now SubEQ HT, Dynamic EQ, Dynamic Volume and LFC (Low Frequency Containment). The receiver is also compatible with Dirac Live room correction, however this feature is a paid upgrade that must be purchased from Dirac separately.

Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
