Denon has refreshed its AV receiver portfolio, with seven new models in the S-, X-, and A-Series lineups. Prices range from $399 for the entry-level AVR-S570BT and go up to $6,499 for the top-of-the-line 15.4 channel Denon AVR-A1H. All of the new receivers offer 8K compatibility, while some models also have support for immersive surround sound formats like Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced, and Auro 3D. Some models are available immediately, while others will be released over the coming months and into 2023.
A-Series
AVR-A1H: $6,499, available in early 2023
Denon’s newest flagship is the AVR-A1H, a designed- and made-in-Japan 15-channel powerhouse. It’s a 70-pound behemoth that packs 150 watts per channel, for an up-to-9.4.6 configuration. The A1H support will also support Dirac Live upgradability with a future software update.
As you might expect from a product of its caliber, you also get support for tons of other features, like Apple AirPlay 2, TuneIn, Spotify Connect, Pandora, SiriusXM (if you have a subscription), Denon’s HEOS platform for wireless multiroom audio, smart app control from your phone, and Bluetooth.
On the inputs and outputs front, you get seven HDMI 2.1 inputs, with HDCP 2.3 and full 8K/60Hz and 4K/120Hz passthrough. It can also pass through HDR, HLG, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dynamic HDR. In fact, the only HDMI 2.1 feature that isn’t on its capability list is Quick Media Switching.
You get two 8K HDMI outputs, with ARC/eARC supported on one of them, and a dedicated 4K output if you want to operate a second zone. In addition to the normal banana-plug compatible speaker terminals, you also have a choice of coaxial RCA connections or XLR connections for up to four subwoofers, a rarity in the home AV receiver world, and something that pro installers will likely be thrilled to see.
X- Series
AVR-X4800H: $2,499, available in early 2023
- 9.4 channels
- 125 watts per channel
- Nine channels of amplification
- Seven 8K HDMI inputs, two 8K HDMI outputs (one with ARC/eARC), and one 4K HDMI output
- Up to four independent subwoofers
- Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced, Auro 3D
- Phono input
- Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
- AirPlay 2, HEOS, app control
- Will support Dirac Live upgradability with a future software update
AVR-X3800H: $1,699, available now
- 9.4 channels
- 105 watts per channel
- Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced, Auro 3D
- Six 8K HDMI inputs, two 8K HDMI outputs (one with ARC/eARC), and one 4K HDMI output
- Up to four independent subwoofers
- Phono input
- Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
- AirPlay 2, HEOS, app control
- Will support Dirac Live upgradability with a future software update
AVR-X2800H: $1,199, available later in 2022
- 7.2 channels
- 95 watts per channel
- HDMI 2.1, HDCP 2.3
- Three 8K HDMI inputs, three 4K HDMI inputs, two HDMI outputs (one with ARC/eARC)
- Two subwoofer outputs
- Phono input
- Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
- AirPlay 2, HEOS, app control
AVR-X580BT: $399, available later in 2022
- 5.2 channels
- 70 watts per channel
S-Series
AVR-S970H: $899, available later in 2022
- 7.2 channels
- 90 watts per channel
- HDMI 2.1, HDCP 2.3
- Three 8K HDMI inputs, three 4K HDMI inputs, two HDMI outputs (one with ARC/eARC)
- Two subwoofer outputs
- Phono input
- Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
- AirPlay 2, HEOS, app control
AVR-S570BT: $399, available now
- 5.2 channels
- 70 watts per channel
- HDMI 2.1, HDCP 2.3
- Four 8K HDMI inputs, one HDMI ARC/eARC output
- Two subwoofer outputs
- Bluetooth only
- North American-only model
