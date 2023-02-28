 Skip to main content
LG releases 2023 OLED TV prices: evo G3 starts at $2,500, preorders start March 6

Simon Cohen
By

LG has announced the pricing and availability of its 2023 OLED 4K and 8K TV lineup, including the eagerly anticipated OLED evo G3 Gallery Edition — the first 4K OLED TV to make use of microlens array (MLA) technology for enhanced brightness, color, and viewing angles. All models will be available for preorder starting March 6 on LG.com, with deliveries happening in March and April, depending on the size and model.

Unfortunately, the company has yet to announce pricing or availability on two of its most interesting new OLED TVs, the LG Signature OLED M, a 97-inch TV with wireless transmission of video and audio, and OLED T, a transparent OLED TV.

In addition to the LG G3’s MLA tech, which LG calls “brightness booster max,” the company has introduced several new features to its G3 and C3 4K OLED TVs, like the new a9 Gen6 AI processor, which does a better job of upscaling images and video to 4K. It also enables better HDR performance, virtual 9.1.2 surround sound, and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, which the company says will “reveal hidden details and brings greater depth to every frame.”

2023 LG 4K OLED TVs

LG OLED evo G3 Gallery Edition

LG's 2023 G3 4K OLED TV.
LG

OLED83G3PUA

  • 83-inch, $6,500
  • Available March 2023

OLED77G3PUA

  • 77-inch, $4,500
  • Available March 2023

OLED65G3PUA

  • 65-inch class, $3,300
  • Available March 2023

OLED55G3PUA

  • 55-inch, $2,500
  • Available March 2023

LG OLED evo G2 Gallery Edition

OLED97G2PUA

  • Available now

LG OLED evo C3 Series

LG's 2023 C3 4K OLED TV.
LG

OLED83C3PUA

  • 83-inch, $5,300
  • Available March 2023

OLED77C3PUA

  • 77-inch, $3,500
  • Available March 2023

OLED65C3PUA

  • 65-inch, $2,499
  • Available March 2023

OLED55C3PUA

  • 55-inch, $1,800
  • Available March 2023

OLED48C3PUA

  • 48-inch, $1,400
  • Available March 2023

OLED42C3PUA

  • 42-inch, $1,300
  • Available March 2023

LG OLED Posé

LG Objet Posé OLED TV.
LG

55LX1QPUA

48LX1QPUA

LG OLED Flex

LG OLED Flex TV.
LG

42LX3QPUA

LG OLED B3 Series

OLED77B3PUA

  • 77-inch, $3,300
  • Available April 2023

OLED65B3PUA

  • 65-inch, $2,400
  • Available April 2023

OLED55B3PUA

  • 55-inch, $1,700
  • Available April 2023

LG Signature OLED R ‘Rollable’

LG Rollable OLED 2019
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

OLED65R1PUA

2023 LG 8K OLED TVs

2023 LG Z2 8K OLED TV
LG

LG Z2 Series 8K OLED TV

OLED88Z2PUA

OLED77Z2PUA

