LG has announced the pricing and availability of its 2023 OLED 4K and 8K TV lineup, including the eagerly anticipated OLED evo G3 Gallery Edition — the first 4K OLED TV to make use of microlens array (MLA) technology for enhanced brightness, color, and viewing angles. All models will be available for preorder starting March 6 on LG.com, with deliveries happening in March and April, depending on the size and model.
Unfortunately, the company has yet to announce pricing or availability on two of its most interesting new OLED TVs, the LG Signature OLED M, a 97-inch TV with wireless transmission of video and audio, and OLED T, a transparent OLED TV.
In addition to the LG G3’s MLA tech, which LG calls “brightness booster max,” the company has introduced several new features to its G3 and C3 4K OLED TVs, like the new a9 Gen6 AI processor, which does a better job of upscaling images and video to 4K. It also enables better HDR performance, virtual 9.1.2 surround sound, and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, which the company says will “reveal hidden details and brings greater depth to every frame.”
2023 LG 4K OLED TVs
LG OLED evo G3 Gallery Edition
OLED83G3PUA
- 83-inch, $6,500
- Available March 2023
OLED77G3PUA
- 77-inch, $4,500
- Available March 2023
OLED65G3PUA
- 65-inch class, $3,300
- Available March 2023
OLED55G3PUA
- 55-inch, $2,500
- Available March 2023
LG OLED evo G2 Gallery Edition
OLED97G2PUA
- Available now
LG OLED evo C3 Series
OLED83C3PUA
- 83-inch, $5,300
- Available March 2023
OLED77C3PUA
- 77-inch, $3,500
- Available March 2023
OLED65C3PUA
- 65-inch, $2,499
- Available March 2023
OLED55C3PUA
- 55-inch, $1,800
- Available March 2023
OLED48C3PUA
- 48-inch, $1,400
- Available March 2023
OLED42C3PUA
- 42-inch, $1,300
- Available March 2023
LG OLED Posé
55LX1QPUA
- 55-inch class, $2,000
- Available now
48LX1QPUA
- 48-inch, $1,700
- Available now
LG OLED Flex
42LX3QPUA
- 42-inch, $2,500
- Available now
LG OLED B3 Series
OLED77B3PUA
- 77-inch, $3,300
- Available April 2023
OLED65B3PUA
- 65-inch, $2,400
- Available April 2023
OLED55B3PUA
- 55-inch, $1,700
- Available April 2023
LG Signature OLED R ‘Rollable’
OLED65R1PUA
- 65-inch, $100,000
- Available now
2023 LG 8K OLED TVs
LG Z2 Series 8K OLED TV
OLED88Z2PUA
- 88-inch, $25,000
- Available Now
OLED77Z2PUA
- 77-inch class, $10,000
- Available now
