LG has announced the pricing and availability of its 2023 OLED 4K and 8K TV lineup, including the eagerly anticipated OLED evo G3 Gallery Edition — the first 4K OLED TV to make use of microlens array (MLA) technology for enhanced brightness, color, and viewing angles. All models will be available for preorder starting March 6 on LG.com, with deliveries happening in March and April, depending on the size and model.

Unfortunately, the company has yet to announce pricing or availability on two of its most interesting new OLED TVs, the LG Signature OLED M, a 97-inch TV with wireless transmission of video and audio, and OLED T, a transparent OLED TV.

In addition to the LG G3’s MLA tech, which LG calls “brightness booster max,” the company has introduced several new features to its G3 and C3 4K OLED TVs, like the new a9 Gen6 AI processor, which does a better job of upscaling images and video to 4K. It also enables better HDR performance, virtual 9.1.2 surround sound, and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, which the company says will “reveal hidden details and brings greater depth to every frame.”

2023 LG 4K OLED TVs

LG OLED evo G3 Gallery Edition

OLED83G3PUA

83-inch, $6,500

Available March 2023

OLED77G3PUA

77-inch, $4,500

Available March 2023

OLED65G3PUA

65-inch class, $3,300

Available March 2023

OLED55G3PUA

55-inch, $2,500

Available March 2023

LG OLED evo G2 Gallery Edition

OLED97G2PUA



Available now

LG OLED evo C3 Series

OLED83C3PUA

83-inch, $5,300

Available March 2023

OLED77C3PUA

77-inch, $3,500

Available March 2023

OLED65C3PUA

65-inch, $2,499

Available March 2023

OLED55C3PUA

55-inch, $1,800

Available March 2023

OLED48C3PUA

48-inch, $1,400

Available March 2023

OLED42C3PUA

42-inch, $1,300

Available March 2023

LG OLED Posé

55LX1QPUA

48LX1QPUA

LG OLED Flex

42LX3QPUA

LG OLED B3 Series

OLED77B3PUA

77-inch, $3,300

Available April 2023

OLED65B3PUA

65-inch, $2,400

Available April 2023

OLED55B3PUA

55-inch, $1,700

Available April 2023

LG Signature OLED R ‘Rollable’

OLED65R1PUA

2023 LG 8K OLED TVs

LG Z2 Series 8K OLED TV

OLED88Z2PUA

OLED77Z2PUA

