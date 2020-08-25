A new pair of AV receivers have been introduced to Yamaha’s lineup, and both are loaded with support for 8K, HDMI 2.1, and HDR+10 in a major future-proofing push by the company.

The two new models – the 7.2-channel RX-V6A and the 5.1-channel RX-V4A – will both be available by September 2020, with prices of $600 and $440, respectively. Here’s what we know about these receivers, from their power specifications to their voice control options.

RX-V6A 7.2-channel AV receiver

The more powerful and expensive of the two new receivers, the RX-V6A, features 7.2-channel capability and 100 watts per channel. The RX-V6A also has a Zone 2 option for connecting another pair of speakers in a different part of your home.

As far as connections are concerned, the RX-V6A features HDMI 2.1 with HDCP 2.3 and eARC for its seven HDMI inputs and one HDMI output. In other words, you won’t have to worry about having enough connections for all your gaming consoles and streaming devices. The RX-V6A supports 8K/60Hz refresh rates.

The RX-V6A also has features like support for Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and YPAO Multi-Point automatic room calibration. It has voice control compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant, and you’ll be able to integrate into a MusicCast multiroom setup with app control.

On top of all this, after a firmware update, the RX-V6A will support 4K/120Hz refresh rates and Dolby Atmos Height Virtualization.

RX-V4A 5.1-channel AV receiver

The RX-V4A isn’t quite as powerful as its fellow addition to the roster, coming in at 5.1 channels and 80 watts per channel. At $440, however, it’s also more than $150 cheaper than the former.

You won’t get Dolby Atmos support with the RX-V4A. You will, however, get 8K/60Hz support from this AVR, as well as four HDMI inputs and one output featuring HDMI 2.1 with HDCP 2.3 and eARC. It will also have YPAO automatic room calibration to help optimize the sound of your theater system for the environment it’s in.

Just like the RX-V6A, the V4A will have compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant. It will also be compatible with MusicCast multiroom control, and will be able to support 4K/120Hz after a firmware update.

