For those looking to take advantage of their new 8K TV, or who simply want to future-proof themselves, Denon has three new 8K A/V receivers to choose from, starting with the affordable, $449 AVR-S660H, the step-up $549 AVR-S760H, and the premium $699 AVR-X1700H. All three models will be available starting in November.

The new A/V receivers are all capable of passing through 8K/60Hz and 4K/120Hz signals via HDMI and are compatible with virtually every HDR video format including Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, Dynamic HDR, HLG, and BT.2020. They can process Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio, and all three models include Denon’s HEOS wireless, multiroom streaming software, so they can be controlled by the HEOS app and grouped with other HEOS-capable Denon speakers.

Gamers will feel right at home with these receivers as they all support variable refresh rate (VRR), quick frame transport (QFT), and auto low latency mode (ALLM), for those who have TVs, game consoles, and/or PCs that support these video technologies. All of the receivers use HDMI eARC to support hi-res, lossless audio signals from a connected TV for those who want to use their TV’s built-in streaming apps instead of a separate streaming device.

Finally, the new receivers all work with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri for voice control of major functions, and Denon has added a new set of front panel indicators that visually confirm the kind of signal that’s being processed (4K/8K/HDR).

AVR-S660H 5.2 Channel AVR

The entry-level 2021 S-Series A/V receiver can power five channels at 75W per channel. It has six HDMI inputs, with three that support 8K signals. 8K upscaling and 4:4:4 Pure Color sub-sampling works on all six inputs, as does HDCP 2.3 for compatibility with the latest copy protection standard. It supports AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth for audio streaming and can handle playback of other high-resolution audio formats (WAV, FLAC, ALAC, and DSD 2.8/5.6 MHz files) via the front panel USB port.

Vinyl fans can connect their turntable to a dedicated phono input and dual subwoofer outputs let you balance the low-frequency sound across rooms of any size. Audyssey MultEQ technology is used for speaker setup and acoustic calibration of the system. Denon says it can detect the size, type, and configuration of the speakers used and measures their response in up to six listening positions.

AVR-S760H 7.2 Channel AVR

The S760H delivers seven channels of amplification at 75W per channel. It has all of the same features as the S660H but adds greater immersion with support for 3D audio formats like Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for those who have dedicated height channel speakers in a 5.1.2 or 5.2.2 arrangement. But even if you don’t have these extra speakers in your setup, you can still get an enhanced sense of depth and immersion with Dolby Atmos Height Virtualization Technology and DTS Virtual:X, which can provide 3D effects with as few as two channels.

A “Dual Speaker Presets” feature lets you store and switch instantly between two different speaker configurations and Audyssey settings.

AVR-X1700H 7.2 Channel AVR

The X-Series AVR boasts seven channels of amplification at 80W per channel and takes all of the features from the S-Series and then adds its own unique options, like a Bluetooth audio transmitter so you can stream whatever the receiver is playing to a set of wireless headphones for private listening. It uses the more sophisticated Audyssey MultEQ XT room calibration system and it plays nicely with professional whole-home control systems like Control 4 SDDP (Simple Device Discovery Protocol). HDMI diagnostics mode and smart remote management via Domotz or OvrC are also supported.

