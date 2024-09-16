 Skip to main content
Best Buy cut the price of this LG OLED TV from $1,500 to $750

By
The LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV on a white background.
LG

As one of the best retailers for TV deals, it’s always worth checking out Best Buy. Right now, you can buy an LG 48-inch B4 OLED TV for 50% off. Usually priced at $1,500, it’s down to $750 for a limited time only. There are many Best Buy TV deals around but few as good as this one. For the price, you get a more affordable OLED TV than most while enjoying many of the best features that LG TVs have to offer. Here’s exactly what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the LG 48-inch B4 OLED TV

LG is the brand to go for the best OLED TVs around. Due to the OLED technology involved, the TV panel of the LG 48-inch B4 OLED TV is made up of self-lit pixels with over 8 million pixels all able to light up independently of each other. That means you get the most vibrant moments along with perfect blacks, even all within the same scene. There’s also 100% Color Volume and 100% Color Fidelity to further enhance how the LG 48-inch B4 OLED TV looks.

Elsewhere, the LG 48-inch B4 OLED TV has Dolby Vision support so you get great-looking color, contrast, and brightness, while there’s a dedicated Filmmaker mode for when you’re watching a movie. At all times, the LG 48-inch B4 OLED TV’s a8 AI processor is able to do all the hard work in the background, fine-tuning the picture and figuring out what you need from it.

As one of the best TV brands, LG doesn’t stop there either. It has Dolby Atmos support for sound so its audio is immersive. Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium support help sync refresh rates. The TV also has four HDMI 2.1 ports so, much like the best TVs, it’s perfectly suited for connecting to the latest games consoles.

Packed with some great features for the price, the LG 48-inch B4 OLED TV ordinarily costs $1,500. Right now, it’s 50% off at Best Buy so you can buy it for $750 and save $750. The TV isn’t the most high-end model around but it still offers a superior picture compared to so many TVs in this price range.

Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
Samsung’s QNX1D Neo QLED TV is up to $1,550 off for a limited time
The Samsung 55-inch QNX1D Neo QLED on a white background.

If you are thinking about upgrading your home theater setup with QLED TV deals, you may want to check out Samsung's discounts for the Samsung QNX1D Neo QLED 4K TV. All sizes of the TV are on sale, with the smallest 55-inch model down to $1,250 from $1,800, for savings of $550, and the largest 85-inch model down to $2,450 from $4,000 for savings of $1,550. The bargains are likely related to the ongoing Samsung Discover event, which means you're going to have to complete your purchase as soon as possible as they may be gone sooner than we expect.

Why you should buy the Samsung QNX1D Neo QLED 4K TV
The Samsung QNX1D Neo QLED 4K TV isn't just a regular QLED TV that uses quantum dots with its LED backlight for more accurate colors and incredible brightness. Samsung's Neo QLED technology elevates it to greater heights as it replaces the traditional LED array with a mini-LED backlighting system that further improves image quality through individual lighting zones. Combined with 4K Ultra HD resolution, support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and access to streaming services through Samsung's Tizen operating system, the Samsung QNX1D Neo QLED 4K TV is an amazing entertainment device for any family.

One of Samsung’s flagship OLED TVs is $900 off at Best Buy
Samsung S90D 4K OLED TV.

If you're looking for OLED TV deals and you're willing to spend for a significant upgrade, you might as well go for one of Samsung's flagship models -- the 65-inch Samsung S90D OLED 4K TV. It's currently a more tempting purchase because Best Buy has slashed its price with a $900 discount, bringing it down to a more reasonable $1,700 from its original price of $2,600. It's still not cheap, but if you can afford it, this OLED TV will give you an unparalleled viewing experience in the comfort of your own home. You're going to have to hurry with your purchase if you're interested though, as the offer may expire sooner than you think.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Samsung S90D OLED 4K TV
The Samsung S90D OLED 4K TV is the more modest version of the Samsung S95D OLED 4K TV, which is the best Samsung OLED TV in our list of the best OLED TVs. They share many of the same features, so you won't be missing out on much if you go for the Samsung S90D. As an OLED TV, its organic light-emitting diodes have the capability of creating perfect black levels, for amazing visual quality in combination with 4K Ultra HD resolution. You'll also never run out of content to consume because of the streaming services that you can access through Samsung's Tizen platform.

Best 75-inch TV deals: Get a big screen from $470
LG 75-Inch Class UN6970 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV

There are a lot of TV deals to scour if you’re hoping for some savings on a new TV, and if you prefer something specific from one of the best TV brands be sure to check out all of the Samsung TV deals, LG TV deals, Sony TV deals, TCL TV deals, and Vizio TV deals taking place today. But if you prefer to shop for your next TV by size, 75-inches is a popular one to start with, and we’ve tracked down the best 75-inch TV deals for your shopping convenience. You’ll find all of the best 75-inch TV deals below, and if you feel checking out some other sizes might be worth it don’t miss out on all of the best 65-inch TV deals, best 70-inch TV deals, and best 85-inch TV deals.
Insignia 75-inch F30 4K Smart TV — $470, was $600

The Insignia F30 Series is a 4K smart TV that offers impressive affordability, with this 65-inch model offering tremendous value. The F30 presents all of your favorite content in breathtaking 4K resolution, and HDR technology provides a wide range of color details and sharper contrast that make movies more immersive and things like sports more impactful. This TV also offers smart features like Alexa voice control, DTS Studio Sound, and Apple AirPlay. And because the Insignia F30 is a Fire TV, it will give you instant access to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes, and access to thousands of channels and apps.

