As one of the best retailers for TV deals, it’s always worth checking out Best Buy. Right now, you can buy an LG 48-inch B4 OLED TV for 50% off. Usually priced at $1,500, it’s down to $750 for a limited time only. There are many Best Buy TV deals around but few as good as this one. For the price, you get a more affordable OLED TV than most while enjoying many of the best features that LG TVs have to offer. Here’s exactly what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the LG 48-inch B4 OLED TV

LG is the brand to go for the best OLED TVs around. Due to the OLED technology involved, the TV panel of the LG 48-inch B4 OLED TV is made up of self-lit pixels with over 8 million pixels all able to light up independently of each other. That means you get the most vibrant moments along with perfect blacks, even all within the same scene. There’s also 100% Color Volume and 100% Color Fidelity to further enhance how the LG 48-inch B4 OLED TV looks.

Elsewhere, the LG 48-inch B4 OLED TV has Dolby Vision support so you get great-looking color, contrast, and brightness, while there’s a dedicated Filmmaker mode for when you’re watching a movie. At all times, the LG 48-inch B4 OLED TV’s a8 AI processor is able to do all the hard work in the background, fine-tuning the picture and figuring out what you need from it.

As one of the best TV brands, LG doesn’t stop there either. It has Dolby Atmos support for sound so its audio is immersive. Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium support help sync refresh rates. The TV also has four HDMI 2.1 ports so, much like the best TVs, it’s perfectly suited for connecting to the latest games consoles.

Packed with some great features for the price, the LG 48-inch B4 OLED TV ordinarily costs $1,500. Right now, it’s 50% off at Best Buy so you can buy it for $750 and save $750. The TV isn’t the most high-end model around but it still offers a superior picture compared to so many TVs in this price range.