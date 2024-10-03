 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Go big or go home: Samsung’s 98-inch TV is $1,000 off

By
Samsung 98-inch DU9000 4K TV.
Samsung

Most people won’t likely look at or need a TV over 75 or even 85 inches, but if you’ve ever wanted to go as truly large as you can, then this massive 98-inch TV from Samsung might be worth looking at. Samsung makes some of the best TVs on the market, so it’s no surprise that the brand has pulled out such a huge screen for those who want it. That said, it is quite pricey, and while it usually goes for an eye-watering $4,000, you can actually get it for $3,000 directly from Samsung. While that is still isn’t cheap, that $1,000 discount is quite significant.

Why you should buy the 98-inch Samsung Crystal UHD DU9000

Of course, because the Samsung Crystal UHD DU9000 is so expensive, it comes with all the bells and whistles you’d expect of such an excellent screen. For example, while most TVs tend to come with a 50-60Hz refresh rate, this one can handle up to 120Hz, which makes it not only excellent for solo gaming but also for couch co-op games with split screens. That said, it only runs a 4K resolution, which might be a problem for a screen that big if you’re sitting close to it, although it does have a 4K AI upscaler, so at least you down have to throw away some of your older content.

Besides that, the Crystal UHD DU9000 also comes with HDR 10+, which is great, as well as HLG, which is an HDR standard a lot of sports broadcasters use, so it’s perfect if you’re into sports. It also comes with some nice additional features, like Samsung’s Q-Symphony, which lets you sync with certain Samsung soundbars to create better surround sound, and it even has a V-Chip so you can block content for kids based on its FCC rating.

Related

While the massive 98-inch size of the Samsung Crystal UHD DU9000 may feel like a gimmick, the truth is that it’s a truly versatile TV that is worth the cost. That’s especially the case if you snag it from Samsung directly, where you can knock $1,000 off the price and get it for $3,000. That said, if it’s still a bit too pricey or too big, you can always check out these other great Samsung TV deals or our general TV deals roundup.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for over a decade, writing for websites such as CNET, PopSci, and How-To-Geek, and…
The best soundbar of 2024 is $902 off at Amazon today
2023 Samsung HW-Q990C.

If you're in the market for an excellent soundbar, then you don't have to look further than the SAMSUNG HW-Q990C. Not only did it top our list for best soundbars with subwoofers, but it also tops our list for best soundbars overall, so whichever way you look at it, you're getting an incredible experience. Of course, being one of the best soundbars you can get comes with a significant price tag, which is why we're happy to see this truly massive $902 discount that brings it down to just $998 on Amazon. Just be aware that you may not see the discount on Amazon when you add it to your cart, but it is $902 less than the . Amazon has tons of early Prime Day soundbar deals right now, if this one doesn't fit your needs.

Why you should buy the SAMSUNG HW-Q990C
When we reviewed it, we felt like the Samsung HW-Q990C ticked all the boxes, especially since it basically functions as a DTS:X and Atmos solution right out of the box without having to have complicated setups or any additional gear. The soundbar itself even has four up-firing channels to give you an entirely immersive experience and true 11.1.4 channel surround sound, or at least as close to it as you can get with the sound design you'll find in most films and shows.

Read more
Our pick for the best soundbar under $500 is over 50% off at Amazon
Yamaha YAS-209

While surround-sound home theaters are great, they tend to be quite expensive and take up a lot of room, so there is a significant downside to grabbing a set. Luckily, soundbars are an excellent alternative because they're relatively-well priced and they don't take up a lot of space at all. One of the better options out there is the Yamaha Audio YAS-209BL, which is even at the top of our list for best soundbars under $500, so we're very happy to see it get a significant discount from $350 down to just $160 on Amazon.

Why you should buy the Yamaha Audio YAS-209BL
When we reviewed it, we felt that it was one of the best soundbars on the market and that "the Yamaha YAS-209 is everything you need in a soundbar, plus a bunch of features you didn’t know you wanted." For example, since Alexa is built into the soundbar, you can ask it to do pretty much anything you want without having to use your phone and navigate through a menu. While it doesn't have things like Spotify on it, the YAS-209BL can easily get you going with your favorite podcasts and music with Spotify Connect through either Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, so it really is quite versatile.

Read more
Best Buy just cut the price of the 65-inch LG B4 OLED TV by $1,000
The LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV on a white background.

We’re constantly tracking down the best TV deals, finding the best savings on top LEDs, QLEDs, and traditional OLED sets. While the latter is predominately produced by LG these days, this is a company that’s been refining its OLED tech over several years. That’s why we have no gripes in calling the LG B4 Series one of our favorite budget-friendly OLED TVs. Speaking of which, the 65-inch version is on sale at Best Buy this week.

Right now, when you purchase the LG 65-inch B4 Series OLED at Best Buy, you’ll spend $1,500. At full price, this model sells for $2,500. We track OLED TV deals regularly, and we’ve really only seen the 48-inch size get the sales treatment.

Read more