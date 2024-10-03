Go big or go home: Samsung’s 98-inch TV is $1,000 off

Most people won’t likely look at or need a TV over 75 or even 85 inches, but if you’ve ever wanted to go as truly large as you can, then this massive 98-inch TV from Samsung might be worth looking at. Samsung makes some of the best TVs on the market, so it’s no surprise that the brand has pulled out such a huge screen for those who want it. That said, it is quite pricey, and while it usually goes for an eye-watering $4,000, you can actually get it for $3,000 directly from Samsung. While that is still isn’t cheap, that $1,000 discount is quite significant.

Why you should buy the 98-inch Samsung Crystal UHD DU9000

Of course, because the Samsung Crystal UHD DU9000 is so expensive, it comes with all the bells and whistles you’d expect of such an excellent screen. For example, while most TVs tend to come with a 50-60Hz refresh rate, this one can handle up to 120Hz, which makes it not only excellent for solo gaming but also for couch co-op games with split screens. That said, it only runs a 4K resolution, which might be a problem for a screen that big if you’re sitting close to it, although it does have a 4K AI upscaler, so at least you down have to throw away some of your older content.

Besides that, the Crystal UHD DU9000 also comes with HDR 10+, which is great, as well as HLG, which is an HDR standard a lot of sports broadcasters use, so it’s perfect if you’re into sports. It also comes with some nice additional features, like Samsung’s Q-Symphony, which lets you sync with certain Samsung soundbars to create better surround sound, and it even has a V-Chip so you can block content for kids based on its FCC rating.

While the massive 98-inch size of the Samsung Crystal UHD DU9000 may feel like a gimmick, the truth is that it’s a truly versatile TV that is worth the cost. That’s especially the case if you snag it from Samsung directly, where you can knock $1,000 off the price and get it for $3,000. That said, if it’s still a bit too pricey or too big, you can always check out these other great Samsung TV deals or our general TV deals roundup.