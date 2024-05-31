This incredible 85-inch Samsung TV is $2,600 off — you read that right!

For one of the best TV deals around, go straight to the source and buy the Samsung 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV which is currently on sale for $2,200 at Samsung. It usually costs $4,800 but right now, it’s enjoying a huge $2,600 discount making this the ideal time to buy. If you’re looking to kit your home out with a huge and gorgeous looking TV, this is the perfect opportunity. Here’s what you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Samsung 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV

One of the best QLED TVs around, the Samsung 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV takes all the benefits of QLED technology and goes even further with such advantages. It promises over 8 million pixels with Quantum Matrix with Mini LED technology. There’s also Neo Quantum HDR+ which provides gorgeous contrast, phenomenal brightness, and vivid color. Its Neural Quantum Processor is capable of upscaling all content to 4K so you get the best picture possible.

Samsung knows how to get the best out of TV technology being one of the best TV brands around. The Samsung 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV offers individual zones of light in your picture so you feel more immersed in what you’re watching. HDR10+ mapping tones and shifting colors and contrast on a scene by scene basis along with 100% Color Volume all come together perfectly.

It’s the little things that soon add up for the Samsung 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV too. Reinforcing its position as one of the best TVs, it has anti-glare properties along with ultra viewing angles so you can see what’s unfolding from seemingly any angle.

For sound, there’s Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+. It means you feel part of the action with AI sound which tracks the action on screen so that sound is projected to follow the movement accurately. If you have a Samsung Q-Series or S-Series soundbar, you can expand that sound even further thanks to Q-Symphony technology. Wrapping things up well, gamers will appreciate the Samsung 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV’s Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ mode which ensures silky smooth action no matter how fast things get.

The Samsung 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV normally costs $4,800. Right now, you can buy it from Samsung for $2,200. That means you’re saving a huge $2,600 off the regular price so now is a great time to buy. Check it out before the sale ends soon by tapping the button below.

