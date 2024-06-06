 Skip to main content
Hisense’s massive 100-inch TV has a $2,200 discount today

By
The Hisense U76N 100-inch QLED 4K TV on a stand in a living room.
Hisense

The Hisense U76 Series isn’t your average big-screen QLED, it’s one of the biggest TVs released in 2024! At a whopping 100 inches, Hisense pulled out all the stops on this bad boy; and right now, the getting is quite good. Normally, you can expect to pay close to $5,000 for the U76, but Best Buy is offering a $2,200 markdown. Yes, that means you can score the 100-inch monolith for just $2,800!

Why you should buy the Hisense U76 Series QLED TV

Let’s not beat around the bush: If you’re looking for a gigantic TV, or keep tossing the coin on whether to go with an LED-LCD or a projector, your sights should be set on the Hisense U76 Series. Not only does it check the boxes on some of the most important big-screen criteria — we’re talking 4K resolution, Dolby Atmos support, and the Google TV smart interface — but it does so at a price that’s unheard of for this kind of tech. Well, at least while this amazing deal lasts.

There are some enormous TVs that cost $2,800 (or less), but you’ll be hard-pressed to find a 100-inch QLED panel; never mind one with the kind of HDR deliverables you’ll find on the Hisense U76. Supporting all major formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG, you’ll get to experience unrivaled peak brightness levels, ultra-rich colors, and next-level contrast performance. And thanks to Filmmaker Mode, it’s also the big screen that directors will want you watching their movies on.

Gamers will also rejoice, considering two of the U76’s four HDMI 2.1 ports support 4K at 144Hz. Your next descent into Helldivers 2 will run sharp and smooth, with additional features like VRR and FreeSync Premium ensuring optimal performance from one online match to the next. Not to mention Hisense’s Motion Rate 480 tech, which helps to reduce motion blur and other frame-by-frame artifacts.

When the Hisense 100-inch U76 Series 4K QLED isn’t marked down, you can expect to pay close to $5,000 for this cutting-edge QLED. But if you buy before this sale ends, you’ll be knocking $2,200 off the full price.

