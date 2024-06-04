 Skip to main content
The fabulous LG C3 OLED TV is up to $1,800 off right now

LG C3 OLED
For one of the best TV deals, head straight to the source and go to LG right now. Currently, you can buy the LG 83-inch C3 OLED TV for $3,500 instead of $5,300. A huge saving of $1,800, this is a fantastic opportunity to buy one of the best TVs around at a considerable discount. In fact, all sizes of the C3 are currently on sale. If this sounds like the TV for you, read on while we break down what you need to know.

Why you should buy the LG 83-inch C3 OLED TV

LG is one of the best TV brands around mostly thanks to making some of the best OLED TVs. It’s tough to find better than the LG C3 OLED TV with only the newer LG C4 truly improving upon it. With this model, you also get a particularly huge screen so it’s perfect for your living room or home cinema room.

The LG 83-inch C3 OLED TV is powered by the a9 AI Processor Gen 6 which ensures beautiful picture and performance. It also has Brightness Booster which improves brightness even in well-lit rooms, leading to luminous picture and high contrast. AI-assisted deep learning analyzes what you’re watching so you can choose the best picture and sound setting for your content.

At all times, there’s 100% Color Volume and 100% Color Fidelity so whatever you’re watching looks exceptional. A dedicated Filmmaker Mode further helps here with the LG 83-inch C3 OLED TV providing a picture just how the film director would like you to see things. There’s also Dolby Vision support for boosting the picture quality. OLED technology means that each pixel on screen can light up independently of each other so even if you’re watching a half dark scene, you’ll see the deepest blacks and the brightest and most vibrant colors.

For sound, Dolby Atmos provides truly immersive audio while you watch. Just like you’d expect from one of the best TVs. Even streaming content is simple as LG’s webOS is very easy to use and offers great recommendations too. For gaming, LG Game Optimizer does all the hard work to ensure that whatever you’re playing looks at its absolute best.

A truly feature-packed TV, it’s hard to find something better than the LG 83-inch C3 OLED TV. It’s currently $1,800 off so it’s down to $3,500 at LG making it an incredibly tempting deal compared to the usual $5,300 price. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

Jennifer Allen
