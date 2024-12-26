 Skip to main content
We gave the LG C4 4 out of 5 stars, and today it’s on sale

LG C4 OLED
LG C4 OLED

We here at Digital Trends love spotlighting LG TV deals. LG is a premium brand that makes many appearances in our TV rankings. That’s why we’re extra-excited to bring the following offer to your attention: Right now, when you purchase the LG 65-inch C4 Series OLED, you’ll only pay $1,500. At full price, this model sells for $1,800.

We reviewed the LG C4 Series, and editor at large Caleb Denison said the following: “This LG OLED EVO C4 is so good, we think that everyone should have this TV.”

Why you should buy the LG C4 Series

We gave the LG C4 Series a glowing 4 out of 5 stars in our product review, praising it for everything from its wide color gamut and inky black levels to its terrific upscaling and gaming performance. Running LG’s a9 AI Processor Gen 7, the C4 Series is able to achieve solid brightness levels and picture detail, even when viewing SDR content. But if you plan on indulging in HDR movies and gameplay, you’ll be handsomely rewarded by this OLED’s HDR capabilities (sans HDR10+).

New to 2024, the LG C4 is able to get up to 144Hz when gaming on a PC. The TV also has incredibly low input lag, fast response times, as well as VRR and ALLM support. All you have to do is turn on your PS5 or Xbox Series X! We’re also glad to see that LG didn’t skimp on audio, as the C4 rocks a 40W 2.2 speaker system that can be up-mixed to 9.1.2 via LG’s a9 Sound Pro tech. When it comes to apps and screen mirroring, the C4 Series is powered by LG’s webOS 24, which delivers a fast and intuitive streaming experience.

It would be fantastic if the LG C4 Series stayed this price forever, but we’re willing to bet the prices will go back up in just a day or two. That being said, today could be the best day to save. Take $300 off the LG 65-inch C4 Series OLED when you purchase right now. You may also want to check out our roundups of the best OLED TV deals and best TV deals for additional markdowns on top-rated TVs!

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
