Every size of the Samsung S90D OLED TV is on sale — up to $1,600 off

For those who are on the hunt for OLED TV deals, you can’t go wrong with the Samsung S90D. All sizes of this TV are on sale right now if you buy it from Samsung directly, ranging from $1,100 instead of $1,400 for the 42-inch model to $3,800 instead of $5,400 for the 83-inch model. You better choose the size that you want and complete your purchase as soon as possible though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining before you miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the Samsung S90D OLED TV

The Samsung S90D is featured in our list of the best OLED TVs as it’s an excellent option for its price, especially with the discounts that Samsung is offering. It’s powered by Samsung’s NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, which uses artificial intelligence to further improve picture quality, while OLED TV technology enables pure blacks and bright whites for vibrant details while you watch your favorite shows and movies. Samsung’s Tizen operating system grants access to all of the popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, but you’ll also enjoy free content from thousands of channels through Samsung TV Plus.

Samsung is among the best TV brands partly because of its work on QLED TV technology. However, with the Samsung S90D OLED TV, you’ll enjoy the benefits of OLED TVs versus QLED TVs, specifically the ability to create perfect black levels, superior response time, wider viewing angles, less power consumption, and better eye comfort. If you like these advantages, you will love having the Samsung S90D OLED TV in your living room.

