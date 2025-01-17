 Skip to main content
This LG 55-inch B3 Series OLED markdown is the deal of all deals!

LG has basically been the undisputed champion of OLED TV technology over the last decade-plus or so. From one year to the next, LG TVs continue to earn high praise for color accuracy, deep contrast levels, and excellent HDR performance. And, as luck would have it, one of LG’s best TVs of 2023 is on sale today!

Right now, when you purchase the LG 55-inch B3 Series OLED at Walmart, you’ll only wind up paying $800. The full MSRP on this model is $1,200.

Why you should buy the LG B3 Series OLED

Powered by LG’s a7 AI Processor Gen 6, the LG B3 Series delivers rich colors, inky black levels, phenomenal 4K upscaling, and top-shelf HDR performance. The WOLED screen also does a fantastic job at standing up to glare and ambient lighting, though the TV does look its best when viewed in a dark room (which is typical for an OLED TV).

The LG B3 Series is a great choice for gamers and sports fans, too, as this OLED has low input lag fast response times, and supports numerous gaming optimizations for both console and PC players. Plus, two of the TV’s four HDMI ports are 2.1 certified, making them go-to options for a PS5 or Xbox.

Running LG’s webOS 23, the B3 Series offers a diverse array of streaming apps that load quickly and reliably. The TV even comes with LG’s Magic Remote for point-and-click controls (standard remote controls can be used, too). We’re not sure how long this sale is going to last, so today might be the last day to score this good of a deal on a 2023 top seller!

Save $400 when you buy the LG 55-inch B3 Series OLED at Walmart, and be sure to check out our lists of the best TV deals, best LG TV deals and best OLED TV deals for even more markdowns on top tech.

