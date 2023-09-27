Sony’s A75L is its most affordable 4K OLED TV so far

Sony has announced that it’s about to begin taking preorders on its 2023 Bravia A75L OLED 4K TV — a model that shares all of the same high-end picture quality technologies found on the company’s Bravia A80L, but costs much less. The A75L is available in 55- and 65-inch screen sizes, for $1,600 and $2,000 respectively. That’s up to $500 less than the same sizes of the A80L. Sony expects preorders to begin in early October.

The A75L definitely brings the price of Sony’s incredible OLED TV picture quality within reach of more people, but if you’re in the market to buy a new TV right now, you may want to check out Sony or Amazon for their current pricing on the Bravia A80L: the 55-inch model is $1,600 (the same as the A75L) and the 65-inch model is just $1,800 ($200 less than the A75L).

Wondering what the key differences are between these two Sony OLED models? It comes down to sound quality, design, and Google Assistant.

The A80L’s sound system is based on Sony’s Acoustic Surface Audio+, which uses three actuators on the OLED panel. plus two built-in down-firing subwoofers. The A75L uses Acoustic Surface Audio (no plus sign), which translates into two OLED panel actuators, plus two full range bass reflex speakers. In other words, the A80L will deliver better low-end bass and more accurate and full sound through the rest of the frequencies than the the A75L. On the other hand, we really hope that if you care enough about picture quality to buy a Sony OLED, you’ll also care enough about sound quality to buy a great soundbar or an AV receiver.

The A80L also uses an adjustable three-way stand design that can raise or lower the height of the TV depending on whether you want to put a speaker in front of the screen or not. The A75L is more of a one-size-fits-all approach with a fixed set of blade-style legs.

Finally, with the A80L, you get Google TV with Google Assistant built-in. When you want to talk to Google Assistant, you just, well, talk — saying “Hey, Google” will be picked up by the TV’s internal mics. Or you can use the included remote. The A75L isn’t for lazy viewers — if you want to speak to Google, you will have to reach for the remote. Sorry.

Other than these differences, the A75L and A80L are essentially identical. Both offer great support for all of the top video features folks expect in 2023, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, Dolby Atmos, DTS, HDMI ARC/eARC, variable refresh rate (VRR), auto low-latency mode (ALLM), 120Hz native refresh rate, and four HDMI 2.1 ports (two of which can handle the full 48Gbps bandwidth that HDMI 2.1 promises).

Wondering how good these TVs really are? We haven’t tested either, but we did review the Sony 2022 Bravia A80J — the immediate predecessor to the A80L, and we were blown away. Since the A80L and A75L are likely to be even slightly better in some respects, we have no hesitation in saying these should be incredible TVs.

