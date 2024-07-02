 Skip to main content
LG rolls out its gamer-friendly M4 wireless OLED TV

By
LG OLED M4 wireless TV.
LG

LG has announced the latest generation of its wireless OLED TV — the LG OLED evo M4 (originally announced at CES) — began its official rollout on July 1.

The new model comes with two big changes that could see it find a home in households where gaming is a big part of the entertainment mix. The first is the addition of 4K video at 144Hz. While that won’t mean much to folks who primarily watch movies and TV shows, it’s a significant change for gamers who enjoy high-frame-rate titles. With native support for a 144Hz refresh rate, these games are going to look even smoother than they did on the OLED evo M3, which topped out at 4K/120Hz. Just keep in mind that the biggest M4 — the 97-inch model — is still limited to 4K/120Hz.

Speaking of size, that’s the other big change, and we’re talking about going smaller, not bigger. The M4 is now the first wireless OLED TV you can buy in a 65-inch screen size — the smallest (and most affordable) wireless OLED TV so far.

LG hasn’t added the M4 to its U.S. website yet, so we can’t share exact pricing or shipping dates, but we can make an educated guess based on LG’s Hong Kong website, which lists the 65-inch M4 at 44,980 Hong Kong dollars. At today’s exchange rate, that’s about $5,756.

LG says the new M4 also gets the new α (Alpha) 11 AI Processor, which also shows up on LG’s other 2024 OLED models, like the new OLED G4. Does that new processor matter? Our reviewer definitely thought so, saying that the G4 “is the most capable and versatile OLED TV I’ve ever tested.”

These new features are on top of the M-series big draw — that it can do fully wireless audio and video — letting you mount the panel almost anywhere you can find a power outlet, no HDMI cables needed. If you’re doubtful that wireless video works as well as wired video, check out our in-depth review of last year’s OLED M3, which put those fears to rest.

