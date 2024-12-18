 Skip to main content
The LG OLED T hits the U.S. and can be yours — for $60,000

By
The LG Signature OLED T, with its contrast screen not quite halfway unfurled. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

It was a wow moment when we all saw the transparent LG Signature OLED T in a suite at CES 2024, and then the following day as it was rolled on to the stage during LG’s press conference. Now you can wake up to that wonder every morning, as the OLED T is now available from select retailers including Best Buy, Video & Audio Center, and LG.com — for a cool $60,000.

Sure, at that price it isn’t something most of us will ever have in our home, but that doesn’t take away from how stunning and technologically innovative the OLED T is. In transparent mode, the 77-inch TV can be an Always-On-Display — a feature LG calls T-Objet — and act as a transparent digital canvas to show artwork or photos. The effect makes it look as though what’s on screen is floating in air.

There’s also the option of using the T-Bar, a ticker bar along the bottom of the screen that can display weather information, sports scores, and IoT (Internet of Things) information from devices on your network, while the remaining portion of the screen stays clear and transparent, allowing you to gawk out the window behind the OLED T or to another room if you’re using it to divide up your living space.

The T-Bar feature on the LG Signature OLED T can be used to show news and information while the rest of the screen is transparent. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Press a button on the remote, and an opaque backing screen unfurls behind the transparent screen, turning the OLED T into a 4K TV with LG’s a11 AI processor. It’s both Nvidia G-Sync Compatible and has AMD FreeSync Premium for gaming at 120Hz. The only wire needed from the display is for power, as it uses LG’s Zero Connect Box that we saw originally with the M series, and will see again with the 2025 QNED9M LG is showing at CES 2025, adding to the premium nature of the TV.

John Higgins
Senior Editor, A/V
John Higgins is the Senior Editor of A/V at Digital Trends, leading the team in coverage of all manner of audio and video.
