LG’s new QNED evo TV line has been revealed ahead of CES 2025

LG has shared details about the 2025 QNED evo series it will show at CES 2025 in a few weeks. The revamped series will use Dynamic QNED Color — a new proprietary technology — replacing the need for quantum dots. LG says it instead “enables light from the backlight to be expressed in pure colors,” while still achieving at least 93% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. It will be interesting to get eyes on the new tech to see how it’s able to achieve the level of performance LG is claiming without the use of quantum dots.

The most notable member of the new lineup is the LG QNED9M. It will be LG’s second TV to utilize the Zero Connect Box originally introduced with the OLED M series, allowing for wireless 4K viewing and, on the QNED9M, up to a 144Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium certification.

Today’s announcement says the 2025 QNED evo line will use the a8 AI processor, but according to information provided to us by LG in a briefing, the QNED9M will instead include the a9 AI 4K Gen8 processor. Additionally, the 9M will have an ultra-slim design inspired by the C Series that is expected to be only 16.4mm thick. The 2025 QNED series of TVs will include sizes between 40 and 100 inches, but it isn’t yet clear how big the QNED9M will be.

The vast majority of coverage you see anywhere about LG TVs is dominated by its OLEDs, and with good reason. The LG G4 and LG C4 are two of the best TVs you can buy, and their respective series have been at the top of lists for years. With the improvements LG has announced for its 2025 QNED evo series TVs, we’re hoping that they’ll compete well against the new Samsung Neo QLEDs, or even the flagship TVs we’re sure to see from Hisense and TCL. The LED TV market has become incredibly competitive over the past couple years, and it would be nice for LG to be a major part of that conversation.

AI comes to the Magic Remote

Love it or hate it, AI continues to be a major talking point and inclusion for products, and it has now made it into the LG Magic Remote. The remote redesign will include a new AI button that, along with Voice ID, will customize the experience based on who is using the TV. A quick press of the AI button calls up TV features, while a long press will access an LLM — or large language model — to allow for personalized searches. The AI will take into account the context of what’s on screen.

Expect more details as we get closer to CES, and certainly by the time of LG’s press conference on Monday, January 6, 2025.