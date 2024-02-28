 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

LG’s 2024 OLED evo TVs available for preorder and start at $1,500

Simon Cohen
By
2024 LG OLED evo G4 TV.
LG

After wowing us at CES 2024 with a sneak peek of its transparent OLED TV and its newest wireless OLED M4, LG has now officially released the first prices and availability of its newest OLED evo G4 and C4 models, which start at $1,500. Preorders are available starting February 28 on LG.com, with deliveries expected to happen in late March.

As part of its preorder promotion, if you buy either model through March 17, 2024, you’ll get a free LG Smart Cam, plus free wall mounting or TV stand setup. There’s also a 25% discount on LG’s OLED-compatible soundbars (SG10TY / SC9S) when you order them with select LG OLED evo G4 and C4 TV models.

Recommended Videos

For 2024, all LG OLED evo models get upgraded AI upscaling to sharpen objects and backgrounds that may appear blurry. The AI processors refine colors by analyzing frequently used shades, intending to “convey the mood and emotional elements intended by filmmakers and content creators.”

Related

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro splits pictures into blocks and fine-tunes the image by analyzing variations in brightness where light enters the scene. AI Sound Pro offers improvements to sound quality while enhancing dialogue.

All models get a 4K 144Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 features. The built-in Game Optimizer lets you switch between display presets designed for different gaming genres, and the TVs support NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync variable refresh rate (VRR) technologies to eliminate tearing and stuttering.

The latest version of LG’s webOS smart TV platform gives you up to 10 individual profiles with individual user voice recognition and personalized recommendations. The profiles can also be used to customize the Home screen with access to favorite services and content and a preview of most recently watched content. A personalized Picture Wizard service lets each profile adjust image quality to their liking.

LG OLED evo G4 Series

2024 LG OLED evo G4 TV.
LG

LG’s OLED flagship TV uses the new Brightness Booster Max technology along with a micro-lens array (MLA) layer for a claimed 150% brighter image than the previous generation. Under the hood, the TV is powered by the Alpha 11 AI processor for improved graphics and processing speed.

OLED97G4WUA

  • 97-inch
  • $25,000
  • Available March 2024

OLED83G4WUA

  • 83-inch
  • $6,500
  • Available March 2024

OLED77G4WUA

  • 77-inch
  • $4,600
  • Available March 2024

OLED65G4WUA

  • 65-inch class
  • $3,400
  • Available March 2024

OLED55G4WUA

  • 55-inch
  • $2,600
  • Available March 2024

LG OLED evo C4 Series

2024 LG OLED evo C4 TV.
LG

For 2024, LG’s C-Series OLED evo TVs get a next-generation Alpha 9 AI Processor Gen 7, with Brightness Boosting technology. The design uses an upgraded ultra-slim profile with an almost invisible bezel. The C4 can display paintings, photos, and other content when you’re not watching TV.

OLED83C4PUA

  • 83-inch
  • $5,400
  • Available March 2024

OLED77C4PUA

  • 77-inch
  • $3,700
  • Available March 2024

OLED65C4PUA

  • 65-inch
  • $2,700
  • Available March 2024

OLED55C4PUA

  • 55-inch
  • $2,000
  • Available March 2024

OLED48C4PUA

  • 48-inch
  • $1,600
  • Available March 2024

OLED42C4PUA

  • 42-inch
  • $1,500
  • Available March 2024

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like…
Samsung S95C OLED hands-on review: it’s time to get excited
Samsung S95C OLED.

What could be worth traveling 3,000 miles in a cramped airplane to New Jersey? The chance to go hands-on with not one, but three of Samsung's most hotly anticipated TVs for 2023.

I got up close and personal with the 65-inch QN95C Neo QLED, the 75-inch QN900C 8K Neo QLED, and the 77-inch S95C QD-OLED. I had Samsung representatives on hand to address questions as I had them, and I got the opportunity to make some comparisons among the TVs that I don't often get a chance to do so soon after the TVs have been announced.

Read more
Samsung accidentally reveals price of its 77-inch QD-OLED TV
The Samsung S95C on display at CES 2023.

Usually, when new TVs are announced at CES, it can take months for companies to reveal pricing and availability. And perhaps Samsung was planning to do just that with its 77-inch S95C, its largest QD-OLED TV to date. But the company seemingly let the cat out of the bag on January 26, by including the new model -- and its price -- on its U.S. website, according to Sammobile.

The S95C details are no longer on the website, so Digital Trends can't verify the information, however, a screenshot taken at the time shows a price of $4499.99, making the larger model $1,500 more expensive than its currently available 65-inch S95B, which sells for $3,000. If this seems like a bigger gap in price than we're used to for models that exist in both 65- and 77-inch sizes, it could be because the S95C is going to be Samsung's premium 77-inch QD-OLED, with the planned S90C arriving in a 77-inch size but with fewer features.

Read more
What is a Micro Lens Array, and how does it make OLED TVs brighter?
LG G2 OLED TV

Both LG and Panasonic announced new OLED TVs with substantially brighter screens than their previous generations at CES 2023. In fact, they are up to 150% brighter in some cases, with peak brightness claims of 2,100 nits. That's a big jump, and much of the credit goes to a new ingredient in OLED panels called Micro Lens Array (or MLA). How does it work, and which TVs will offer it? Here's everything you need to know.

One panel to rule them all
A conventional OLED display (left) and an OLED display with MLA/META Booster. LG Display

Read more