After wowing us at CES 2024 with a sneak peek of its transparent OLED TV and its newest wireless OLED M4, LG has now officially released the first prices and availability of its newest OLED evo G4 and C4 models, which start at $1,500. Preorders are available starting February 28 on LG.com, with deliveries expected to happen in late March.
As part of its preorder promotion, if you buy either model through March 17, 2024, you’ll get a free LG Smart Cam, plus free wall mounting or TV stand setup. There’s also a 25% discount on LG’s OLED-compatible soundbars (SG10TY / SC9S) when you order them with select LG OLED evo G4 and C4 TV models.
For 2024, all LG OLED evo models get upgraded AI upscaling to sharpen objects and backgrounds that may appear blurry. The AI processors refine colors by analyzing frequently used shades, intending to “convey the mood and emotional elements intended by filmmakers and content creators.”
Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro splits pictures into blocks and fine-tunes the image by analyzing variations in brightness where light enters the scene. AI Sound Pro offers improvements to sound quality while enhancing dialogue.
All models get a 4K 144Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 features. The built-in Game Optimizer lets you switch between display presets designed for different gaming genres, and the TVs support NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync variable refresh rate (VRR) technologies to eliminate tearing and stuttering.
The latest version of LG’s webOS smart TV platform gives you up to 10 individual profiles with individual user voice recognition and personalized recommendations. The profiles can also be used to customize the Home screen with access to favorite services and content and a preview of most recently watched content. A personalized Picture Wizard service lets each profile adjust image quality to their liking.
LG OLED evo G4 Series
LG’s OLED flagship TV uses the new Brightness Booster Max technology along with a micro-lens array (MLA) layer for a claimed 150% brighter image than the previous generation. Under the hood, the TV is powered by the Alpha 11 AI processor for improved graphics and processing speed.
OLED97G4WUA
- 97-inch
- $25,000
- Available March 2024
OLED83G4WUA
- 83-inch
- $6,500
- Available March 2024
OLED77G4WUA
- 77-inch
- $4,600
- Available March 2024
OLED65G4WUA
- 65-inch class
- $3,400
- Available March 2024
OLED55G4WUA
- 55-inch
- $2,600
- Available March 2024
LG OLED evo C4 Series
For 2024, LG’s C-Series OLED evo TVs get a next-generation Alpha 9 AI Processor Gen 7, with Brightness Boosting technology. The design uses an upgraded ultra-slim profile with an almost invisible bezel. The C4 can display paintings, photos, and other content when you’re not watching TV.
OLED83C4PUA
- 83-inch
- $5,400
- Available March 2024
OLED77C4PUA
- 77-inch
- $3,700
- Available March 2024
OLED65C4PUA
- 65-inch
- $2,700
- Available March 2024
OLED55C4PUA
- 55-inch
- $2,000
- Available March 2024
OLED48C4PUA
- 48-inch
- $1,600
- Available March 2024
OLED42C4PUA
- 42-inch
- $1,500
- Available March 2024
