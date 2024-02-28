 Skip to main content
LG’s OLED Evo-tailored soundbar is available for preorder for $800

Derek Malcolm
By
The LG SG10TY soundbar.
LG

Earlier today, LG satiated TV enthusiasts by announcing the pricing and availability for its anticipated 2024 slate of OLED evo G4 and C4 televisions that wowed us at CES 2024. But the Korean electronics giant isn’t done for the day and has also announced that its latest 3.1-channel wireless Dolby Atmos soundbar, the SG10TY, designed to pair perfectly with evo G Series TVs, is also available today for preorders and will cost $800.

The first of LG’s CES 2024-announced soundbars to see the light of day, the SG10TY (and its sibling, S70TY, which matches with LG’s 2024 QNED TVs) is a slim wall-mountable soundbar that is meant to work seamlessly with  LG’s 2024  OLED evo G4 Series TVs in more ways than one. While it’s a perfect fit, size-wise, for the 65-inch OLED EVO G4, matching its width and frame bezel, the LG SG10TY integrates with any of the evo G4 sizes, from its smallest 55-inch to the huge 97-inch model.

A product shot of the 2024 LG SG10TY soundbar.
LG

The SG10TY features wireless connectivity by way of LG’s Wowcast that enables a wire-free look, yes, but Wowcast’s Wi-Fi connectivity also brings lossless multi-channel audio, should you want to listen to hi-res music through services like Tidal, as well as wireless Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround sound for immersive movie and TV watching.

But things get even more interesting with Wow Orchestra, which integrates the left, right, and center speakers of the SG10TY soundbar with the speakers in the LG TV to “harness the full potential of their speakers to create an enlarged soundstage with improved width and height,” LG’s press release says. With 420 watts of power and an included subwoofer, we’re expecting big sound from the SG10TY.

LG also adds that through the soundbar’s “Immersive 3D Spatial Sound” technology that is available when its Cinema/AI Sound Pro Mode is activated, the tech “applies channel analysis through a 3D engine to mesmerize listeners with lifelike sound and a compelling sense of space.” The SG10TY also features AI-driven room calibration that analyzes the room’s acoustics and adjusts the sound to suit. New for 2024, however, is its ability to calibrate rear surround speakers, too.

The LG SG10TY is available for preorder starting today through to March 17, 2024, at LG’s website, and if you bundle it with a 55-, 65-, or 77-inch LG OLED evo G4 TV, you’ll get 25% off.

